'Clerks III' first look reunites cast

"Clerks" is back.

The third installment of the 1994 cult classic from Kevin Smith, takes audiences back to the New Jersey convenience store where it all started. Dante (Brian O'Halloran) and his best friend Randal (Jeff Anderson) haven't changed much. Dante's wife, Becky (Rosario Dawson) and Elias (Trevor Fehrman) also star.

The "Clerks III" photo shows the two are still at Quick Stop. They now own the store, but after Randal survives a massive heart attack, he aims to change his life and attempts to make a movie.

According to the movie's synopsis, "Randal enlists Dante, Elias, Jay and Silent Bob to make a movie immortalizing his life at the convenience store that started it all."

The movie, this time in color instead of the original black and white, is being filmed in Leonardo, New Jersey, using the same locations as the original "Clerks."

Smith wrote the screenplay and directs.

