Quinnipiac University rolls out fines and Wi-Fi restrictions for unvaccinated students

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 9:40 AM
Updated: Aug 18, 2021 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Melissa Alonso and Joe Sutton, CNN

Quinnipiac University officials are cracking down on students who have not met the university deadline for providing their Covid-19 vaccine information with fines and suspension of Wi-Fi access.

On Monday, officials at the Hamden, Connecticut, university emailed 600 students who had not submitted their vaccination status before the August 1 deadline, said John W. Morgan, associate vice president for public relations for Quinnipiac.

More than 400 colleges and universities across the country are requiring students to be vaccinated before returning to campus.

Quinnipiac's email included a fee schedule for students who do not comply with the university's vaccine requirement.

The university will fine students weekly for failing to provide their vaccine documentation, for a maximum of $2,275 for the semester, according to the email.

The fee will start at $100 a week for the first two weeks of the semester and will increase by $25 every two weeks for up to $200 a week, said the email.

"If you provide evidence that you've received your first shot but not the second (if Pfizer or Moderna) you will not be charged as long as you are fully vaccinated by September 14," said the university communication.

"If a student still has not fulfilled the vaccination requirement by September 14, they will lose access to the Quinnipiac network and Wi-Fi," said the email to students.

According to Morgan, 150 of the 600 emailed on Monday have since provided their vaccine information.

Quinnipiac enrolls just under 10,000 students. All university staff and faculty have already provided the necessary vaccine documentation, Morgan said.

