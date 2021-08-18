Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for August 18: Afghanistan, coronavirus, tropical storms, wildfires, China

5 things to know for August 18: Afghanistan, coronavirus, tropical storms, wildfires, China

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 6:50 AM
Updated: Aug 18, 2021 6:50 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Major retail chains are having trouble finding workers, but not necessarily for jobs in the store -- it's the positions in warehouses that they're struggling to fill.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Afghanistan

As the Taliban regime solidifies control in Afghanistan, the US is left in the uncomfortable position of relying on the group to ensure a safe exit from the catastrophe. The Taliban have agreed to provide safe passage to Kabul's airport for civilians who can come to the US, but there is uncertainty over how long the group will stay cooperative, and what actions they may take against people still in the country. Taliban leaders have said they will provide "blanket amnesty" for all in Afghanistan as they establish their new regime, but US officials and some citizens are wary of that promise. In the few days since the Taliban took the capital city of Kabul, women have reportedly stayed indoors for fear of their safety.

2 Coronavirus

Child cases of coronavirus are still rising in the US, and experts say the return to schools will gravely complicate that. The numbers paint a dangerous picture: More than 121,000 child Covid-19 cases were reported last week, which the American Academy of Pediatrics says is a substantial increase. About 99% of new cases in the country are due to the Delta variant. And right now, only 50.9% of the population is fully vaccinated. School mask mandates would help, but some governors and local leaders are doing everything they can to stymie such precautions. Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has fought against pandemic precautions in his state, has tested positive for coronavirus. He is fully vaccinated and is currently quarantining, his office says.

3. Tropical storms

Tropical Storm Grace is heading toward Mexico today, threatening to bring with it hurricane-force winds, deadly rip tides and up to half a foot of rain. The storm is expected to reach hurricane strength by tonight and could strengthen even more by the time the center reaches the eastern Yucatan Peninsula. The storm has already passed over Haiti, disrupting the nation's recovery efforts after last weekend's earthquake. Along the eastern coast of the US, Tropical Depression Fred is expected to bring flash flooding to the Carolinas. The system was downgraded from a tropical storm but has already released tornadoes and heavy rains further south.

4. Wildfires

A new wildfire has exploded in California, tripling in size within a day. The Caldor Fire burning in El Dorado County has charred more than 30,000 acres and is 0% contained. Cal Fire officials say it's a threat to several highly populated areas, and nearly 7,000 people have been evacuated from its path. There are now 104 large fires burning, mostly in the West, which is experiencing historic drought conditions. Another fast-moving fire that is alarming officials is the Ford Corkscrew Fire burning northwest of Spokane, Washington. The Dixie Fire, the largest fire currently burning and the second-largest fire in California history, has also grown while containment remains stagnant.

5. China

Chinese President Xi Jinping has issued a bold new pledge to redistribute wealth in the country in the interest of "social fairness" and "common prosperity" -- a socially significant phrase in China that calls to mind former Communist leader Chairman Mao Zedong. It isn't clear how Xi intends to carry this plan out, but a state news agency speculated the government could consider taxation or other ways of redistributing income and wealth. Meanwhile, Chinese state media have leveraged the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan to stoke the flames of nationalism, lauding what they see as the decline of American influence. They're also using this opportunity to taunt Taiwan, a US ally, with renewed threats of invasion.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Sorority rush content has taken over TikTok, and people are obsessed

Ah, it takes us right back to the hopeful and vaguely traumatic first weeks of college.

Jacksonville Jaguars release Tim Tebow after brief experiment at tight end

Time to give it another go with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Fewer people are going to Home Depot. That could be a bad sign for the housing market.

Wait, you're allowed to NOT go to Home Depot every single weekend? This is news to us.

Synchrony's CEO says the workforce will never go back to the old way of working

Once people figured out remote work could, well, work, it was only a matter of time.

McDonald's is adding a donut to its bakery line

And it's one of those cute pull-apart ones. Just a note to add to your potential breakfast roster.

TODAY'S NUMBER

1.2 million

That's how many people have been impacted by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday, according to UNICEF. The quake left at least 1,941 people dead and more than 6,900 injured, and that toll is expected to rise as rescue efforts continue.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"If we don't get the number of bus drivers that we need, that we'd have to combine routes and make other adjustments."

Bob Mosier, a spokesperson for Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland. School districts around the country are experiencing a critical shortage in bus drivers, which is leading them to consider higher pay and other possible solutions.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Those are some cleeean lines

Who knew watching someone painting parking lot lines could be so satisfying? (Click here to view)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Warm & Muggy, Showers & Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dante Hendrix ready for a big season

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

TH South football ready for tough season opener

Image

Riverton Parke volleyball wins at North Central

Image

THN girls soccer wins at Northview

Image

THS-South Vermillon tie in boys soccer

Image

COVID-19 grants will be available for specialty crop growers

Image

Kevin continues to track scattered thunderstorms

Image

The Vigo County School Corporation Administration has a new building

Image

25 local residents sue federal government

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1470452

Reported Deaths: 26073
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57801510641
DuPage968511326
Will810331051
Lake714311030
Kane61757820
Winnebago35906529
Madison34442543
St. Clair32021534
McHenry30611300
Peoria24233350
Champaign22883164
Sangamon21329250
McLean19686195
Tazewell18153311
Rock Island15925330
Kankakee15185224
Kendall14005101
LaSalle13327259
Macon11946215
Vermilion11007155
Adams10822132
DeKalb10604123
Williamson9246140
Whiteside7383174
Boone712881
Ogle645684
Grundy630479
Clinton622493
Jackson622369
Coles6204101
Knox5920157
Franklin550783
Marion5376122
Macoupin534891
Henry531570
Livingston508994
Woodford508883
Jefferson5052125
Stephenson501487
Effingham497375
Monroe471496
Randolph470989
Morgan440994
Logan433767
Lee430255
Fulton428761
Christian423276
Montgomery404674
Bureau395887
Perry358163
Iroquois342969
Fayette336956
McDonough325552
Saline303958
Jersey294452
Douglas274736
Union269442
Lawrence258728
Crawford250627
Shelby248039
Pike223054
Cass221627
Bond220124
Hancock213032
Wayne211654
Carroll209237
Clark204535
Ford203652
White201127
Richland200146
Warren192850
Jo Daviess188824
Edgar187442
Washington182825
Clay177543
Moultrie175429
Mason173847
Johnson172818
De Witt169229
Greene168535
Piatt166114
Wabash165312
Mercer158434
Massac156841
Menard137512
Cumberland135420
Jasper121918
Marshall118219
Hamilton100616
Brown9016
Schuyler8727
Pulaski8179
Edwards71913
Stark68426
Scott6002
Calhoun5692
Gallatin5644
Henderson55314
Alexander54011
Putnam5013
Hardin45912
Pope3764
Unassigned712432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 806094

Reported Deaths: 14173
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1108651834
Lake582871042
Allen45569708
Hamilton38848430
St. Joseph38143569
Elkhart30399475
Vanderburgh25103409
Tippecanoe24465234
Porter20018328
Johnson19918397
Hendricks19010324
Clark14603201
Madison14437353
Vigo13495260
Monroe13073182
LaPorte12895227
Delaware11597200
Howard11357244
Kosciusko10023124
Hancock9212153
Warrick8818157
Bartholomew8714157
Floyd8596187
Grant7754183
Wayne7544203
Boone7518106
Morgan7318147
Dubois6560118
Marshall6510117
Cass6310113
Dearborn627578
Henry6265112
Noble626193
Lawrence5490132
Jackson542777
Shelby536098
Gibson497997
Harrison485878
Huntington483983
Montgomery482394
DeKalb482287
Clinton482059
Whitley439845
Miami436174
Steuben429963
Knox425291
Putnam419763
Jasper413157
Wabash392384
Jefferson381587
Adams380256
Ripley367971
White349054
Daviess3258101
Wells320381
Greene314686
Decatur309193
Scott307558
Posey304036
Clay301650
Fayette296265
LaGrange283573
Washington269140
Jennings262250
Spencer255831
Randolph254884
Fountain249551
Owen239060
Starke238759
Sullivan238146
Fulton219147
Orange215256
Jay213732
Carroll213224
Perry207240
Vermillion193445
Rush186627
Tipton181749
Franklin180235
Parke168216
Pike151435
Blackford141733
Pulaski128650
Newton125939
Benton114915
Brown112444
Crawford111318
Martin97515
Warren93515
Switzerland9158
Union77310
Ohio62611
Unassigned0430