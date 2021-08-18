Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

President Xi Jinping turns his fire on China's rich in push to redistribute wealth

President Xi Jinping turns his fire on China's rich in push to redistribute wealth

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 6:51 AM
Updated: Aug 18, 2021 6:51 AM
Posted By: By Laura He, CNN Business

Chinese President Xi Jinping this week issued a bold new pledge to redistribute wealth in the country, piling more pressure on the country's richest citizens and businesses.

Xi told top leaders from the ruling Chinese Communist Party on Tuesday that the government must establish a system to redistribute wealth in the interest of "social fairness," according to a summary of the speech published by Xinhua, the official state news agency. He said it was "necessary" to "reasonably regulate excessively high incomes, and encourage high-income people and enterprises to return more to society."

The Xinhua article did not include many details about how Xi hoped to accomplish this goal, but did suggest that the government could consider taxation or other ways of redistributing income and wealth.

Xi even invoked the need for "common prosperity" among the Chinese people as critical for the Party to maintain power, and transform the country into a "fully developed, rich and powerful" nation by 2049, the 100th anniversary of the existence of the People's Republic of China.

"Common prosperity is the prosperity of all the people," Xi said during the leadership's economic meeting, which is hosted every few months to determine policy. "Not the prosperity of a few people."

A significant phrase

That phrase carries a lot of historical significance in China, and Xi's use in the context of wealth redistribution calls to mind its use by Chairman Mao Zedong in the middle of the last century as the former Communist leader advocated for dramatic economic reforms to take power away from rich landlords and farmers, the rural elite.

Mao ruled the country through great economic and social transformation and upheaval. His death in 1976 marked the end of the Cultural Revolution.

Afterward, China embarked on decades of economic liberalization under the leadership of Deng Xiaoping.

Deng adopted his own use of the phrase "common prosperity" as the country embraced free market principles in China's socialist economy, and opened up the world's largest Communist country to the West.

The former Chinese leader famously told a visiting delegation of American corporate executives in 1985 that "some areas and some people can get rich first, and then lead and help other regions and people [get rich], and gradually [we] achieve common prosperity."

Over the years, China has transitioned from a poor country to the world's second largest economy and one of its greatest forces in business and technology. Its rapid growth could help it overtake the United States as the world's largest economy within a decade.

Growing inequality

But while the country's private sector and amount of wealth has exploded — in 2019, the number of rich Chinese surpassed the number of rich Americans for the first time — gaps between rich and poor and rural and urban citizens in China have worsened.

That problem appears to have vexed Xi. On Tuesday, he admitted that the Party "allowed some people, some areas to get rich first" following its economic reforms dating back to the 1970s.

But since 2012 — when Xi assumed office — he said the central government has made "realizing the common prosperity of all people in a more important position."

Xi's focus on wealth redistribution ties into his government's broader goals for the economy. In recent months, the country has embarked on an unprecedented crackdown on tech, finance, education and other sectors in the name of stemming financial risk, protecting the economy and stamping out corruption.

His government has also cited a need to safeguard national security and protect the interests of its people. Regulators have widely blamed the private sector for creating socioeconomic problems that could potentially destabilize society and affect the Party's grip on power.

The crackdown on private enterprise has rattled global investors and stoked fears about the prospects of innovation and growth in China's economy.

The country's economy already has showed signs of weakness lately. Data released Monday indicated that the country's recovery is slowing, and the unemployment rate among young people has spiked to the worst level in a year.

Economists have attributed to the slowdown to an array of factors, including the fast spread of the Delta variant, natural disasters, growing debt risks, and waning investor sentiment on the heels of the regulatory clampdown.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Warm & Muggy, Showers & Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dante Hendrix ready for a big season

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

TH South football ready for tough season opener

Image

Riverton Parke volleyball wins at North Central

Image

THN girls soccer wins at Northview

Image

THS-South Vermillon tie in boys soccer

Image

COVID-19 grants will be available for specialty crop growers

Image

Kevin continues to track scattered thunderstorms

Image

The Vigo County School Corporation Administration has a new building

Image

25 local residents sue federal government

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1470452

Reported Deaths: 26073
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57801510641
DuPage968511326
Will810331051
Lake714311030
Kane61757820
Winnebago35906529
Madison34442543
St. Clair32021534
McHenry30611300
Peoria24233350
Champaign22883164
Sangamon21329250
McLean19686195
Tazewell18153311
Rock Island15925330
Kankakee15185224
Kendall14005101
LaSalle13327259
Macon11946215
Vermilion11007155
Adams10822132
DeKalb10604123
Williamson9246140
Whiteside7383174
Boone712881
Ogle645684
Grundy630479
Clinton622493
Jackson622369
Coles6204101
Knox5920157
Franklin550783
Marion5376122
Macoupin534891
Henry531570
Livingston508994
Woodford508883
Jefferson5052125
Stephenson501487
Effingham497375
Monroe471496
Randolph470989
Morgan440994
Logan433767
Lee430255
Fulton428761
Christian423276
Montgomery404674
Bureau395887
Perry358163
Iroquois342969
Fayette336956
McDonough325552
Saline303958
Jersey294452
Douglas274736
Union269442
Lawrence258728
Crawford250627
Shelby248039
Pike223054
Cass221627
Bond220124
Hancock213032
Wayne211654
Carroll209237
Clark204535
Ford203652
White201127
Richland200146
Warren192850
Jo Daviess188824
Edgar187442
Washington182825
Clay177543
Moultrie175429
Mason173847
Johnson172818
De Witt169229
Greene168535
Piatt166114
Wabash165312
Mercer158434
Massac156841
Menard137512
Cumberland135420
Jasper121918
Marshall118219
Hamilton100616
Brown9016
Schuyler8727
Pulaski8179
Edwards71913
Stark68426
Scott6002
Calhoun5692
Gallatin5644
Henderson55314
Alexander54011
Putnam5013
Hardin45912
Pope3764
Unassigned712432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 806094

Reported Deaths: 14173
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1108651834
Lake582871042
Allen45569708
Hamilton38848430
St. Joseph38143569
Elkhart30399475
Vanderburgh25103409
Tippecanoe24465234
Porter20018328
Johnson19918397
Hendricks19010324
Clark14603201
Madison14437353
Vigo13495260
Monroe13073182
LaPorte12895227
Delaware11597200
Howard11357244
Kosciusko10023124
Hancock9212153
Warrick8818157
Bartholomew8714157
Floyd8596187
Grant7754183
Wayne7544203
Boone7518106
Morgan7318147
Dubois6560118
Marshall6510117
Cass6310113
Dearborn627578
Henry6265112
Noble626193
Lawrence5490132
Jackson542777
Shelby536098
Gibson497997
Harrison485878
Huntington483983
Montgomery482394
DeKalb482287
Clinton482059
Whitley439845
Miami436174
Steuben429963
Knox425291
Putnam419763
Jasper413157
Wabash392384
Jefferson381587
Adams380256
Ripley367971
White349054
Daviess3258101
Wells320381
Greene314686
Decatur309193
Scott307558
Posey304036
Clay301650
Fayette296265
LaGrange283573
Washington269140
Jennings262250
Spencer255831
Randolph254884
Fountain249551
Owen239060
Starke238759
Sullivan238146
Fulton219147
Orange215256
Jay213732
Carroll213224
Perry207240
Vermillion193445
Rush186627
Tipton181749
Franklin180235
Parke168216
Pike151435
Blackford141733
Pulaski128650
Newton125939
Benton114915
Brown112444
Crawford111318
Martin97515
Warren93515
Switzerland9158
Union77310
Ohio62611
Unassigned0430