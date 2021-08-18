Clear

R. Kelly faces racketeering and sex crime charges at federal trial

R. Kelly faces racketeering and sex crime charges at federal trial

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 1:50 AM
Updated: Aug 18, 2021 1:50 AM
Posted By: By Sonia Moghe, CNN

For some of R. Kelly's accusers, the start of his federal trial in New York is a long-awaited second chance at justice.

Kelly, a singer whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, is facing multiple counts including racketeering with underlying charges that include the sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping, and sex trafficking women and girls. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Kelly was previously on trial in 2008 for state child pornography charges in Illinois but was acquitted.

Opening arguments start Wednesday, and the trial is expected to last between six and eight weeks. Twelve anonymous jurors -- seven men and five women -- and six alternates were selected last week. They will be the only members of the public with an in-person view of the trial, after US District Judge Ann Donnelly ruled not to allow members of the public or media in the courtroom, due in part to Covid-19 restrictions.

Prosecutors are expected to make their case that for decades Kelly preyed upon women and girls who dreamed of meeting a superstar, and that his associates were part of a criminal enterprise that lured victims to the singer where some were sexually abused and, at times, filmed being abused.

It was a stunning fall from grace for the 54-year-old Grammy-winning entertainer who, after touring the world for decades, has spent the last two years in federal facilities in Illinois and New York awaiting trial since his arrest in July 2019. Kelly also faces federal child pornography and obstruction charges in the Northern District of Illinois, and faces state charges there for multiple counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Now, facing decades in prison if convicted of the most serious charges, Kelly has spent the last few months shuffling his legal team and attempting to prepare for the trial of his life during a pandemic while struggling to do so because of his illiteracy, his lawyers say. The singer's funds have been "depleted," defense attorney Deveraux Cannick told the court at a hearing earlier this month.

"We believe when the facts and evidence are presented they will fall in favor of Mr. Kelly," defense attorney Thomas Farinella told CNN.

For accusers, a 'harrowing' experience

For Kelly's accusers, who saw his acquittal in 2008, the months ahead of Kelly's Brooklyn federal trial have been uneasy.

Gerald Griggs, an Atlanta-based attorney, represents several accusers and their families who he said are part of cases in other districts. He said these accusers, some of whom he is not naming at this time, fear further attempts to obstruct justice by Kelly and his associates.

"They're understandably nervous but they've been focused on getting justice for a long time so they're ready," Griggs told CNN. "There's definitely that fear of enablers doing things to try to obstruct justice. But we're confident in the evidence and we're confident in the jury."

Weighing on some accusers' minds are allegations that Kelly and his associates obstructed justice surrounding his 2008 trial. A federal indictment filed in Illinois in 2019 outlines some of these accusations, including charging Kelly with persuading an unnamed minor to give false testimony to an Illinois federal grand jury in 2002. Prosecutors said ultimately the minor testified that Kelly did not have a sexual relationship with her, and that she was not the person shown in a sexually explicit video. That video was the center of Kelly's 2008 trial, and the minor ultimately decided not to testify at the time.

Timothy and JonJelyn Savage, who say their estranged daughter Joycelyn still identifies herself as one of Kelly's girlfriends, are represented by Griggs, who says they are associated with the Illinois federal case against Kelly.

While they aren't part of Kelly's New York case, they still hope to go to Brooklyn federal court and see the trial take place, even though courthouse restrictions mean they will be sitting in a different courtroom from Kelly and won't be able to see Kelly in person.

"The upcoming trial to many may be a spectacle, but for us it's the opportunity to find resolution," the Savages said in a statement to CNN. "After five years of consistent fighting, mental breakdowns and dead ends to get our daughter back, it is our responsibility as parents to show up and be present for other mothers and fathers in similar circumstances to not give up hope. We are trusting the US Attorney's Office alongside the justice system will be fair and honest with the contents of this trial."

CNN has reached out to an attorney for Joycelyn Savage for comment. In a video published by TMZ in 2017 she said, "...I'm totally fine. I'm happy where I'm at and everything is OK with me."

For those accusers who are expected to testify, it will likely be an unnerving experience. Moira Penza, a former federal prosecutor who won a conviction against Keith Raniere, the leader of the cult-like group Nxivm, on racketeering and sex trafficking charges in 2019 in the same courthouse where Kelly will stand trial, knows what it is like to prepare these survivors to face and testify against their abuser.

"It is still going to be one of the most harrowing experiences for any person who has been the victim of a crime, to get on the stand, have to relive the pain of what you experienced and then, when that's done, literally have someone coming up and try and call you a liar and try to attack you," Penza told CNN.

But, she says, accusers should feel confident that this federal case is different from the state trial Kelly was able to win an acquittal for in 2008, after a key witness refused to testify.

"Having the RICO (racketeering) charge, in particular, allows prosecutors to really give this aerial view over a long period of time at a very high level of who R. Kelly and his enterprise are, and the types of crimes that they've been committing and the ways in which they've committed those crimes -- that's a very different case," Penza said. "You have a lot more evidence that is going to come in and be able to corroborate what the victims are saying."

What we may see at R. Kelly's trial

There is a mountain of evidence that is expected to be presented at trial, including videos of alleged abuse and testimony from both victims and former associates of Kelly. Prosecutors hope to convince jurors that Kelly was the leader of a criminal "enterprise" made up of people who served as the singer's managers, bodyguards, drivers, personal assistants, runners and members of his entourage.

"The purposes of the Enterprise were to promote R. Kelly's music and the R. Kelly brand and to recruit women and girls to engage in illegal sexual activity with Kelly," reads one of the Brooklyn federal indictments.

Multiple charges allege that Kelly sexually abused underage girls and filmed those incidents in the years after his 2008 acquittal.

Attorneys for Kelly said in an August 6 filing that the government's request to admit additional evidence revolving around uncharged acts was an attempt to "further pile on" excessive amounts of unnecessary evidence.

"The government has done nothing more than stitched together a series of events spanning over three decades in an attempt to create an irrefutable mirage of guilt as to Mr. Kelly which will make it impossible for him to receive a fair trial," the filing by Farinella and attorney Nicole Blank Becker states.

There are also former associates of Kelly -- who were arrested for and pleaded guilty to crimes related to allegedly threatening or harassing Kelly's accusers -- who may be cooperating with the government. They include Richard Arline, who allegedly offered an unnamed witness $500,000 in May 2020 "in exchange for not continuing to cooperate with the government against Kelly," according to a criminal complaint. Arline pleaded guilty in February to one count of bribery and is expected to be sentenced at a later date. Prosecutors have not responded to requests for comment on whether he is expected to testify in Kelly's New York trial. An attorney for Arline has not responded to CNN's request for comment.

"At no time did Mr. Kelly have anything to do with the actions Arline took," Farinella told CNN.

Prosecutors allege that Kelly had rules that many women and girls he had sex with had to follow. Some were not permitted to leave their room -- even to go to the bathroom or eat -- without getting permission from Kelly. Some were required to wear baggy clothing when they were not with Kelly, and were not allowed to look at other men. Many were required to call Kelly "Daddy," according to the complaint.

"If you are isolating people, if you are not allowing them to use the bathroom without permission -- these are things that completely drain you of any agency," Penza told CNN.

But Penza said, for survivors of Kelly's alleged abuse, being able to walk into federal court and testify against him may finally give them their power back.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Warm & Muggy, Showers & Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dante Hendrix ready for a big season

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

TH South football ready for tough season opener

Image

Riverton Parke volleyball wins at North Central

Image

THN girls soccer wins at Northview

Image

THS-South Vermillon tie in boys soccer

Image

COVID-19 grants will be available for specialty crop growers

Image

Kevin continues to track scattered thunderstorms

Image

The Vigo County School Corporation Administration has a new building

Image

25 local residents sue federal government

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1466813

Reported Deaths: 26057
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57718710631
DuPage966891325
Will808641051
Lake713451030
Kane61646820
Winnebago35855529
Madison34359541
St. Clair31948532
McHenry30534300
Peoria24201350
Champaign22818163
Sangamon21178249
McLean19623195
Tazewell18118311
Rock Island15883330
Kankakee15111224
Kendall13976101
LaSalle13300259
Macon11806215
Vermilion10945155
Adams10741132
DeKalb10573123
Williamson9150140
Whiteside7366174
Boone711981
Ogle643984
Grundy629179
Clinton620493
Coles6170101
Jackson616569
Knox5908157
Franklin547283
Marion5344122
Macoupin531391
Henry530270
Woodford507383
Livingston507195
Jefferson5027125
Stephenson500887
Effingham496175
Monroe470496
Randolph466589
Morgan438294
Logan431667
Lee429355
Fulton427661
Christian421776
Montgomery402874
Bureau395187
Perry355563
Iroquois342869
Fayette335956
McDonough324752
Saline301058
Jersey293552
Douglas273336
Union268442
Lawrence257328
Crawford247627
Shelby246839
Pike222054
Cass221027
Bond219624
Hancock211732
Wayne209554
Carroll209037
Clark203635
Ford203052
White199327
Richland198546
Warren192350
Jo Daviess187924
Edgar186042
Washington182025
Clay175443
Moultrie174429
Mason173147
Johnson170318
De Witt168929
Greene167235
Piatt164914
Wabash164012
Mercer156634
Massac155641
Menard136712
Cumberland134920
Jasper120618
Marshall117619
Hamilton100116
Brown8926
Schuyler8717
Pulaski8119
Edwards71313
Stark68126
Scott5972
Calhoun5682
Gallatin5584
Henderson55014
Alexander53211
Putnam5013
Hardin45312
Pope3744
Unassigned692432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 803403

Reported Deaths: 14144
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1105141832
Lake581571038
Allen45411706
Hamilton38753430
St. Joseph38095569
Elkhart30344475
Vanderburgh24994409
Tippecanoe24405234
Porter19982328
Johnson19846397
Hendricks18934324
Clark14534199
Madison14384352
Vigo13443258
Monroe13040182
LaPorte12877227
Delaware11551200
Howard11312243
Kosciusko10011124
Hancock9172152
Warrick8771157
Bartholomew8687157
Floyd8563186
Grant7712183
Boone7503106
Wayne7486202
Morgan7298147
Dubois6530118
Marshall6498117
Cass6295113
Dearborn624878
Noble624392
Henry6241112
Lawrence5439131
Jackson541177
Shelby534098
Gibson495997
Harrison483378
Clinton481259
Montgomery481293
DeKalb480987
Huntington479482
Whitley438445
Miami434273
Steuben428362
Knox422091
Putnam415262
Jasper412257
Wabash390884
Jefferson379487
Adams376656
Ripley367271
White348754
Daviess3243101
Wells319381
Greene313286
Decatur307393
Scott306158
Posey302836
Clay299749
Fayette294665
LaGrange283273
Washington268240
Jennings261850
Spencer254331
Randolph253984
Fountain248750
Starke238459
Owen238360
Sullivan235544
Fulton218246
Orange213356
Carroll212524
Jay211932
Perry206240
Vermillion192245
Rush186027
Tipton181349
Franklin179935
Parke167716
Pike150735
Blackford141533
Pulaski128550
Newton125939
Benton114815
Brown111944
Crawford110918
Martin96915
Warren92915
Switzerland9138
Union76710
Ohio62211
Unassigned0430