Clear

As additional mRNA shots roll out, Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients told to wait

As additional mRNA shots roll out, Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients told to wait

Posted: Aug 17, 2021 8:11 PM
Updated: Aug 17, 2021 8:11 PM
Posted By: By Jen Christensen, CNN

The calls and emails about Covid-19 boosters have already started coming in to Dr. William Schaffner's medical center in Nashville, Tennessee.

It started last week, when the the the US Food and Drug Administration and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended an additional dose for certain immunocompromised people who had been given the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines.

Then, on Monday, Biden administration officials said they are working on a plan to recommend more Americans get a booster about eight months after being fully vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The question will be addressed during a White House Covid-19 briefing on Wednesday.

But nearly 14 million fully vaccinated people in the United States didn't get one of those mRNA vaccines. They got the single-dose shot from Johnson & Johnson, and so far, they are not a part of this booster conversation.

"Our J&J patients have not been overlooked or neglected. It's just the way the data are coming in," said Schaffner, a professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

For J&J vaccine patients who are calling and emailing about boosters, he is telling them to wait.

"You can't make good recommendations without the data," he said.

Last month, J&J researchers reported the vaccine provides immunity that lasts at least eight months and possibly longer.

The J&J vaccine also appears to provide adequate protection against the Delta variant, the predominant strain of the virus making people sick in the United States today. J&J said in July that a second or booster dose of its vaccine would not be necessary at that time.

However, a spokesperson from Johnson & Johnson told CNN on Tuesday the company is gathering additional data to see if booster shots are necessary.

"Ensuring long-term and durable protection against hospitalization and death are critical in curbing the Covid-19 pandemic," the company said in an email to CNN. "Johnson & Johnson continues to diligently generate and evaluate evidence from ongoing trials as well as emerging real-world evidence as it assesses the need for a booster of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine."

Different vaccines, different studies, different timelines

Many vaccines need more than one shot to provide full protection. Some, like a tetanus shot, need an additional boost every 10 years or so because immunity wanes over time. Others, like the flu shot, need to be administered annually because each flu season bring new strains.

With Covid-19, scientists are still figuring out how long protection lasts and how the vaccines work against different variants. All of that will need to be determined by more research.

For mRNA vaccines, more data is coming in. Pfizer said Monday that it has submitted initial data to support the use of boosters to the FDA. Moderna said last week it's still in the process of submitting its data.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine works a little differently than the mRNA vaccines, which use a newer technology that delivers genetic material directly into cells via fatty particles. J&J's Janssen vaccine uses a viral vector, a common cold virus that is genetically engineered to infect cells, but won't replicate and spread in the body. It delivers genetic instructions to the cells, then trains them to identify and protect against the coronavirus.

Johnson & Johnson has always been on a different timeline, too. When Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna were authorized in December, J&J was still gathering data. It got its emergency use authorization a couple of months later, in February.

And while there's evidence immunocompromised people may benefit from a third dose of an mRNA vaccine, it's still not clear if immunocompromised people who received the J&J vaccine would benefit from getting another dose.

"We have been reviewing the science and data on a near daily basis to evaluate whether or when boosters may be needed," the CDC said in an email to CNN when asked about boosters for the general public and for the immunocompromised on Tuesday.

"As we have been saying, boosters would probably be needed. We will be announcing more detailed plans soon, so we'll have more to share then. This will all be done in accordance with independent FDA and CDC review and recommendations."

Mixing and matching vaccines

It's also not clear if people who got J&J's vaccine and who need a boost would benefit more from an additional J&J vaccine, or should receive a different vaccine type.

Currently, the CDC's official stance is that people should stick with the shot they got initially. It says there isn't enough data to know if mixing and matching works and is safe.

In parts of Europe, though, doctors are mixing and matching the single dose AstraZeneca vaccine -- which is similar to the J&J vaccine -- with an mRNA vaccine.

In Germany, health officials recommended people who got a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine get an mRNA vaccine for their second dose. Early studies showed the mix generated a robust immune response. In June, German Chancellor Angela Merkel led the way and got the Moderna vaccine following her first dose of the AstraZeneca.

In the United States, at least one city didn't wait for data on whether to boost the J&J vaccine.

People vaccinated with the J&J vaccine can get a supplemental mRNA vaccine dose in San Francisco, where Department of Public Health officials made an "accommodation" for those who have consulted with a doctor, the department said August 4.

While Schaffner is enthusiastically encouraging anyone who has not yet gotten a first shot to get one immediately, for patients who got the J&J vaccine and want a booster, he's counseling patience.

"At the moment, the only thing we can tell them is sit tight," Schaffner said. "More information is on the way."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Warm & Muggy, Showers & Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kevin continues to track scattered thunderstorms

Image

The Vigo County School Corporation Administration has a new building

Image

25 local residents sue federal government

Image

Train pushes vehicle around 1,000 feet before coming to a stop in Vermillion County

Image

Police identify couple killed in Tuesday afternoon Clay County crash

Image

Attorneys for former VCSC Superintendent Danny Tanoos ask for September trial delay

Image

Terre Haute man accused of molesting a young girl for more than six years

Image

Here is why Union Health says it will require the COVID-19 vaccine for its staff

Image

The impact of the scenes in Afghanistan on veterans

Image

WATCH: News 10's Susan Dinkel honored with the Silver Circle

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1466813

Reported Deaths: 26057
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57718710631
DuPage966891325
Will808641051
Lake713451030
Kane61646820
Winnebago35855529
Madison34359541
St. Clair31948532
McHenry30534300
Peoria24201350
Champaign22818163
Sangamon21178249
McLean19623195
Tazewell18118311
Rock Island15883330
Kankakee15111224
Kendall13976101
LaSalle13300259
Macon11806215
Vermilion10945155
Adams10741132
DeKalb10573123
Williamson9150140
Whiteside7366174
Boone711981
Ogle643984
Grundy629179
Clinton620493
Coles6170101
Jackson616569
Knox5908157
Franklin547283
Marion5344122
Macoupin531391
Henry530270
Woodford507383
Livingston507195
Jefferson5027125
Stephenson500887
Effingham496175
Monroe470496
Randolph466589
Morgan438294
Logan431667
Lee429355
Fulton427661
Christian421776
Montgomery402874
Bureau395187
Perry355563
Iroquois342869
Fayette335956
McDonough324752
Saline301058
Jersey293552
Douglas273336
Union268442
Lawrence257328
Crawford247627
Shelby246839
Pike222054
Cass221027
Bond219624
Hancock211732
Wayne209554
Carroll209037
Clark203635
Ford203052
White199327
Richland198546
Warren192350
Jo Daviess187924
Edgar186042
Washington182025
Clay175443
Moultrie174429
Mason173147
Johnson170318
De Witt168929
Greene167235
Piatt164914
Wabash164012
Mercer156634
Massac155641
Menard136712
Cumberland134920
Jasper120618
Marshall117619
Hamilton100116
Brown8926
Schuyler8717
Pulaski8119
Edwards71313
Stark68126
Scott5972
Calhoun5682
Gallatin5584
Henderson55014
Alexander53211
Putnam5013
Hardin45312
Pope3744
Unassigned692432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 803403

Reported Deaths: 14144
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1105141832
Lake581571038
Allen45411706
Hamilton38753430
St. Joseph38095569
Elkhart30344475
Vanderburgh24994409
Tippecanoe24405234
Porter19982328
Johnson19846397
Hendricks18934324
Clark14534199
Madison14384352
Vigo13443258
Monroe13040182
LaPorte12877227
Delaware11551200
Howard11312243
Kosciusko10011124
Hancock9172152
Warrick8771157
Bartholomew8687157
Floyd8563186
Grant7712183
Boone7503106
Wayne7486202
Morgan7298147
Dubois6530118
Marshall6498117
Cass6295113
Dearborn624878
Noble624392
Henry6241112
Lawrence5439131
Jackson541177
Shelby534098
Gibson495997
Harrison483378
Clinton481259
Montgomery481293
DeKalb480987
Huntington479482
Whitley438445
Miami434273
Steuben428362
Knox422091
Putnam415262
Jasper412257
Wabash390884
Jefferson379487
Adams376656
Ripley367271
White348754
Daviess3243101
Wells319381
Greene313286
Decatur307393
Scott306158
Posey302836
Clay299749
Fayette294665
LaGrange283273
Washington268240
Jennings261850
Spencer254331
Randolph253984
Fountain248750
Starke238459
Owen238360
Sullivan235544
Fulton218246
Orange213356
Carroll212524
Jay211932
Perry206240
Vermillion192245
Rush186027
Tipton181349
Franklin179935
Parke167716
Pike150735
Blackford141533
Pulaski128550
Newton125939
Benton114815
Brown111944
Crawford110918
Martin96915
Warren92915
Switzerland9138
Union76710
Ohio62211
Unassigned0430