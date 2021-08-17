Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police say embattled Sullivan County Coroner found dead inside car Full Story

My dad died serving in Afghanistan. I'm sad and angry, and you should be too

My dad died serving in Afghanistan. I'm sad and angry, and you should be too

Posted: Aug 17, 2021 5:50 PM
Updated: Aug 17, 2021 5:50 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Nick Ochsner

I remember when my dad told me he might be going to Afghanistan.

It was spring 2002. I was 12, and we were in his two-door, black 1998 Ford Explorer driving to a Boy Scout meeting through the narrow back streets in our small town near Fort Bragg. He was close to finishing his Special Forces training and would soon be part of the 3rd Special Forces Group, where he would join an A-Team as a communications sergeant.

I could still picture the car ride, as I scrolled through Twitter on Sunday, watching the Taliban reclaim control over Afghanistan on my timeline. I could still see the not-quite-dusk colored sky of an early spring evening in the North Carolina sandhills, and the expression on my dad's face as we talked, how certain he was that we'd succeed.

"I might be heading to Afghanistan!" he told me.

He was excited; I was excited.

My dad lived for being a soldier, had since he was a kid. He'd just spent nearly two years in grueling Special Forces training to become a Green Beret. He jumped at the prospect of putting his new skills to use.

And in those heady, patriotic days following 9/11, the chance to go meet the enemy and get revenge sounded good, too.

He deployed a few months later. I skipped school to spend the day with him before he left. We stopped by Fort Bragg so he could check in, and we -- my mom and sister and I -- could eat a goodbye meal as a family in the food court at the South Post PX. The smell of Sbarro Pizza was thick.

We stayed with him late that night as he grabbed the last of his gear. Someone called last names off a roster and each soldier confirmed they were there by giving their first name and middle initial.

One by one the roll went. Until the roll-taker called out "Ochsner."

"Jimmy J!" my dad responded.

A short time later, dad was on a bus, which would take him to a plane, which would take him to Afghanistan. And I was climbing back into the family van with my mom and sister to go home.

We shared his excitement of fighting for your country and avenging a terror attack on American soil, but it could only mask the anxiety of sending a loved one off to war for so long.

Dad went to Afghanistan, fought, and came home. He'd do that three more times.

Only the last time, he didn't come home.

He was killed by a roadside bomb near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border on November 15, 2005. It was his fourth tour in four years.

If my dad were alive today, he'd be thinking of the Afghans who helped him

My dad loved the Afghan people, and they loved him back. After his first few years as a Green Beret, he became an intelligence sergeant, which meant he spent a lot of time out of his fire base meeting with village elders and talking to the locals.

The Afghans called him Jimbo Khan, a sign of respect.

He'd come home from his deployments and have stories of meeting with warlords and village elders, having tea and eating a meal sitting cross-legged on a floor.

He spent most of those four tours in the same area of Afghanistan, so he worked with the same Afghan interpreters. He grew to be good friends with one in particular, Ayoub. My dad trusted him so much he shared personal details about our family with him.

Ayoub wrote my family after dad was killed. He felt my dad's loss almost as much as we did.

I'm told Ayoub was killed a few years later.

My dad's teammates later brought us gifts from the locals to give to my family. In another sign of respect, the village elders sent an antique rifle to give to me.

As much as he loved being a soldier, my dad loved the mission, and the people he was fighting for.

So it was particularly offensive when people would say to me that I must be against the war in Afghanistan, given that it took my dad. People -- some I knew, many I didn't -- would make a blind assumption based on a personal tragedy they really had no way to empathize with.

No, I would tell them, I very much supported the war. My dad did, too. Pulling out now, I always said, would be an insult to his sacrifice.

That was nearly 16 years ago.

When I was having those conversations as a high school and college student, I did not think I'd still be thinking about whether we should be fighting in Afghanistan as a 31-year-old professional.

But here we are. Or were.

Two decades of war. Thousands of lives lost. Trillions of dollars spent.

And, at this point, it's hard to tell for what.

The Taliban has retaken the country my dad and thousands of others died fighting to free from future oppression.

If my dad were alive today, I know he would be worried about the thousands of Afghans who risked their lives and their families' security in service to an America that has now left many of them stranded, helpless, behind enemy lines.

No victory, no answers

Years of mismanagement, poor military strategy and a general lack of interest from the American public have taken their toll on our mission in Afghanistan.

All of that, of course, was kept largely hidden from the American public -- or those of us who were paying attention -- by rosy public assessments of the war effort, pushed by military leaders and government bureaucrats in an effort to mask the grim realities hidden in classified briefings.

At some point -- years ago -- it became time to leave.

The problem is: how do you just leave a war you've been fighting for so long without an actual end?

There has been no victory.

So, how many more American soldiers should have to die in a foreign land, long forgotten by most Americans, before we think it's time to leave?

It's a hard question to even hear, let alone answer.

As the son of a soldier who gave his life in service to America and to the Afghan people, my thoughts on the end of American fighting in Afghanistan are complicated.

But mostly, I come back to the same conclusion: my dad's sacrifice was worth it 16 years ago. I'm not sure I could say the same if he died there today.

That makes me sad. And angry. And it should make you sad and angry, too.

How did our country go from waving American flags, sticking yellow "Support our Troops" ribbons to every magnetic surface and staying glued to the latest on the fight in a foreign land to one where most people don't know we're still fighting a war at all?

Our bracelets

I think of Afghanistan each morning, as I slip on a silver bracelet with my dad's name on it and details of where and when he died.

Countless other family members, comrades and friends of those who died in Afghanistan do the same.

A small group of us wear these bracelets on our wrist as a reminder of what our country has sacrificed in a war that everybody else has forgotten; one that, 20 years on, some people don't even know about or understand.

That ignorance is a reflection of our collective failure as Americans.

There are still men and women making sacrifices today to keep our country free.

What can you do to honor their commitment? What can our country do to be worthy of their sacrifice?

Most importantly: the next time we go to war, will we turn our backs on those fighting the battle like we did in Afghanistan?

I hope not.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Warm & Muggy, Showers & Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kevin continues to track scattered thunderstorms

Image

The Vigo County School Corporation Administration has a new building

Image

25 local residents sue federal government

Image

Train pushes vehicle around 1,000 feet before coming to a stop in Vermillion County

Image

Police identify couple killed in Tuesday afternoon Clay County crash

Image

Attorneys for former VCSC Superintendent Danny Tanoos ask for September trial delay

Image

Terre Haute man accused of molesting a young girl for more than six years

Image

Here is why Union Health says it will require the COVID-19 vaccine for its staff

Image

The impact of the scenes in Afghanistan on veterans

Image

WATCH: News 10's Susan Dinkel honored with the Silver Circle

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1466813

Reported Deaths: 26057
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57718710631
DuPage966891325
Will808641051
Lake713451030
Kane61646820
Winnebago35855529
Madison34359541
St. Clair31948532
McHenry30534300
Peoria24201350
Champaign22818163
Sangamon21178249
McLean19623195
Tazewell18118311
Rock Island15883330
Kankakee15111224
Kendall13976101
LaSalle13300259
Macon11806215
Vermilion10945155
Adams10741132
DeKalb10573123
Williamson9150140
Whiteside7366174
Boone711981
Ogle643984
Grundy629179
Clinton620493
Coles6170101
Jackson616569
Knox5908157
Franklin547283
Marion5344122
Macoupin531391
Henry530270
Woodford507383
Livingston507195
Jefferson5027125
Stephenson500887
Effingham496175
Monroe470496
Randolph466589
Morgan438294
Logan431667
Lee429355
Fulton427661
Christian421776
Montgomery402874
Bureau395187
Perry355563
Iroquois342869
Fayette335956
McDonough324752
Saline301058
Jersey293552
Douglas273336
Union268442
Lawrence257328
Crawford247627
Shelby246839
Pike222054
Cass221027
Bond219624
Hancock211732
Wayne209554
Carroll209037
Clark203635
Ford203052
White199327
Richland198546
Warren192350
Jo Daviess187924
Edgar186042
Washington182025
Clay175443
Moultrie174429
Mason173147
Johnson170318
De Witt168929
Greene167235
Piatt164914
Wabash164012
Mercer156634
Massac155641
Menard136712
Cumberland134920
Jasper120618
Marshall117619
Hamilton100116
Brown8926
Schuyler8717
Pulaski8119
Edwards71313
Stark68126
Scott5972
Calhoun5682
Gallatin5584
Henderson55014
Alexander53211
Putnam5013
Hardin45312
Pope3744
Unassigned692432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 803403

Reported Deaths: 14144
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1105141832
Lake581571038
Allen45411706
Hamilton38753430
St. Joseph38095569
Elkhart30344475
Vanderburgh24994409
Tippecanoe24405234
Porter19982328
Johnson19846397
Hendricks18934324
Clark14534199
Madison14384352
Vigo13443258
Monroe13040182
LaPorte12877227
Delaware11551200
Howard11312243
Kosciusko10011124
Hancock9172152
Warrick8771157
Bartholomew8687157
Floyd8563186
Grant7712183
Boone7503106
Wayne7486202
Morgan7298147
Dubois6530118
Marshall6498117
Cass6295113
Dearborn624878
Noble624392
Henry6241112
Lawrence5439131
Jackson541177
Shelby534098
Gibson495997
Harrison483378
Clinton481259
Montgomery481293
DeKalb480987
Huntington479482
Whitley438445
Miami434273
Steuben428362
Knox422091
Putnam415262
Jasper412257
Wabash390884
Jefferson379487
Adams376656
Ripley367271
White348754
Daviess3243101
Wells319381
Greene313286
Decatur307393
Scott306158
Posey302836
Clay299749
Fayette294665
LaGrange283273
Washington268240
Jennings261850
Spencer254331
Randolph253984
Fountain248750
Starke238459
Owen238360
Sullivan235544
Fulton218246
Orange213356
Carroll212524
Jay211932
Perry206240
Vermillion192245
Rush186027
Tipton181349
Franklin179935
Parke167716
Pike150735
Blackford141533
Pulaski128550
Newton125939
Benton114815
Brown111944
Crawford110918
Martin96915
Warren92915
Switzerland9138
Union76710
Ohio62211
Unassigned0430