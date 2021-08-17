Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police say embattled Sullivan County Coroner found dead inside car Full Story

The buck stops with Biden -- but Trump's role in Afghanistan debacle is a doozy

The buck stops with Biden -- but Trump's role in Afghanistan debacle is a doozy

Posted: Aug 17, 2021 2:41 PM
Updated: Aug 17, 2021 2:41 PM
Posted By: By Frida Ghitis

tThe collapse of the Afghan government and the blindingly fast recapture of the country by the Taliban is a calamity for the Afghan people. This is what needs to remain at the forefront, above any other consideration of what is occurring.

Instead, the laying of blame and the squirming away from responsibility has quickly begun. It has swelled in tandem with the tide of the Taliban's rout of Kabul and the rush of desperate, anguished Afghans trying to flee their darkening future.

There's no question that much of the fault lies with President Joe Biden. He made the final decision to withdraw. He chose to abide by a disastrous agreement crafted under the previous administration; moved the troops out with obviously poor planning for contingencies, and is the president under whose watch the two-decade war ended in a humiliating rush for exits for the US and NATO, as the previous regime took control.

But many of those suggesting it is all Biden's doing would do well to keep quiet, unless they want to also speak out to acknowledge their own responsibility -- their own guilt.

No one is surprised that former President Donald Trump was quick with hyperbole designed to deflect from his role here, as he suggested in a statement that Biden should resign. And it was easy to anticipate that Trump's boastful former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, who had delusions about the Taliban turning into an anti-al Qaeda force, couldn't resist gloating, claiming things would be different if the former administration were still in office.

In truth, Trump and his team helped set the stage for this disaster. Again, the events of recent days were Biden's show. He cannot shift blame on Trump. But this failure is in no small part the result of Trump and his crew's actions.

Also sharing the blame are the two prior presidents. President George W. Bush launched the Afghan war after the Taliban hosted Osama bin Laden and refused to turn him over after 9/11. But Bush quickly diverted attention to the invasion of Iraq -- adding it as another front in the "war on terror." Just as the Afghan campaign shifted from seeking to uproot al Qaeda to trying to remake the country -- a much more ambitious goal -- Washington's attention waned.

Barack Obama, for his part, tried to have it both ways. He wanted out, but he didn't want to be seen to lose, so he sent more troops, while simultaneously, counterproductively, announcing the deadline (later rescinded) for their withdrawal.

But since Trump is so vocal about Biden's failing, we must look at his role in this tragedy.

And it's a doozy.

Trump came to office promising to end the war. In characteristic fashion, he acted so impulsively and with such lack of discipline, that he single-handedly undercut the so-called "peace" negotiations in Doha, Qatar, between the Taliban and the United States that concluded last year

More on that in a moment. But, first, let's note that the man leading the current Taliban offensive, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar -- the jihadi cleric who may become the next president of Afghanistan or, formally, the Emir of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan -- was being held in Pakistani and might still be there were it not for Trump.

In 2018, the Trump team asked Pakistan to free Baradar so he could travel to Doha for talks.

In Trump's eyes, Baradar may have looked a bit like North Korea's Kim Jong Un, the leader he could try to sweet talk and coax, showering him with praise while extracting essentially nothing from him, while drawing attention to himself and his theatrical "boldness".

In 2019, Trump wanted to bring the Taliban to Camp David, and he wanted to do it just in time for the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. His advisers persuaded him that bringing the leaders of a group responsible for killing thousands -- including thousands of Americans -- and still engaged in regular attacks against Afghan civilians, was not the best of ideas.

Trump relentlessly, cluelessly sabotaged peace talks, proclaiming his determination to pull out, and unexpectedly announcing troop reductions. His tweets became a major obstacle to negotiations, as he declared he was withdrawing US forces, the only leverage of US negotiators, without obtaining any real concessions from the Taliban.

In February 2020, Trump unveiled an agreement with the Taliban. The deal was an utter embarrassment, one of the worst ever negotiated by an American president. Under its terms, the United States not only agreed to withdraw by May 2021, it also committed itself to obtaining the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners, and another thousand in subsequent months, fortifying the Taliban's fighting force. The US also promised to help lift all international sanctions against the Taliban.

In exchange, the Taliban promised not to attack Americans until they left, and agreed to start talks with the Afghan government.

The supposed negotiations with Afghan representatives went nowhere, but the Americans started leaving. Trump kept tweeting he was pulling out the troops, removing any incentive for the Taliban to compromise.

Afghan civilians were not fooled by Trump's so-called peace deal. Watching the signing, 28-year-old activist Zahra Husseini told AFP, "Today is a dark day...I had this bad feeling that it would result in [the Taliban's] return to power rather than in peace."

She was right. But Trump was excited.

In one embarrassing moment, Trump phoned Mullah Baradar. He had a "very good talk," with the Taliban leader, he crowed, "The relationship is very good that I have with the mullah." Later, he said, "They want to cease violence." Observers sighed in despair. Just the day before, the Taliban had launched dozens of attacks. The Taliban was already taking advantage of Trump's terrible deal.

Biden didn't have to stick with Trump's agreement. The Taliban certainly hadn't kept their end.

It's not only Trump who shares blame. Biden made the wrong decision, but he relied on flawed intelligence analysis. Less than two months ago, a US intelligence assessment predicted the Taliban would take over in some six months after a US withdrawal.

And incensed American voters, angry at Biden, should take a look in the mirror. Yes, Biden failed here. But he had strong support from the American public from both parties, eager to get US troops out of Afghanistan, according to polls.

Even women's rights activists, anguished about what the Taliban hold has in store for the women of Afghanistan, should look at the role of progressives, who demand an end to US military involvement overseas, even when that is the only thing protecting women from the nightmare of oppression -- the forced marriages, executions, floggings, banned education -- that is barely comprehensible to those in the West.

So, we will not, should not, deny that the current President failed. But the blame goes beyond this administration, beyond the White House, and it falls on many of the same people pointing fingers, hoping to escape the judgment of history over the immense suffering that the Afghan people now face.

This moral stain -- and its long-term consequences -- is on America.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Warm & Muggy, Showers & Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kevin continues to track scattered thunderstorms

Image

The Vigo County School Corporation Administration has a new building

Image

25 local residents sue federal government

Image

Train pushes vehicle around 1,000 feet before coming to a stop in Vermillion County

Image

Police identify couple killed in Tuesday afternoon Clay County crash

Image

Attorneys for former VCSC Superintendent Danny Tanoos ask for September trial delay

Image

Terre Haute man accused of molesting a young girl for more than six years

Image

Here is why Union Health says it will require the COVID-19 vaccine for its staff

Image

The impact of the scenes in Afghanistan on veterans

Image

WATCH: News 10's Susan Dinkel honored with the Silver Circle

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1466813

Reported Deaths: 26057
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57718710631
DuPage966891325
Will808641051
Lake713451030
Kane61646820
Winnebago35855529
Madison34359541
St. Clair31948532
McHenry30534300
Peoria24201350
Champaign22818163
Sangamon21178249
McLean19623195
Tazewell18118311
Rock Island15883330
Kankakee15111224
Kendall13976101
LaSalle13300259
Macon11806215
Vermilion10945155
Adams10741132
DeKalb10573123
Williamson9150140
Whiteside7366174
Boone711981
Ogle643984
Grundy629179
Clinton620493
Coles6170101
Jackson616569
Knox5908157
Franklin547283
Marion5344122
Macoupin531391
Henry530270
Woodford507383
Livingston507195
Jefferson5027125
Stephenson500887
Effingham496175
Monroe470496
Randolph466589
Morgan438294
Logan431667
Lee429355
Fulton427661
Christian421776
Montgomery402874
Bureau395187
Perry355563
Iroquois342869
Fayette335956
McDonough324752
Saline301058
Jersey293552
Douglas273336
Union268442
Lawrence257328
Crawford247627
Shelby246839
Pike222054
Cass221027
Bond219624
Hancock211732
Wayne209554
Carroll209037
Clark203635
Ford203052
White199327
Richland198546
Warren192350
Jo Daviess187924
Edgar186042
Washington182025
Clay175443
Moultrie174429
Mason173147
Johnson170318
De Witt168929
Greene167235
Piatt164914
Wabash164012
Mercer156634
Massac155641
Menard136712
Cumberland134920
Jasper120618
Marshall117619
Hamilton100116
Brown8926
Schuyler8717
Pulaski8119
Edwards71313
Stark68126
Scott5972
Calhoun5682
Gallatin5584
Henderson55014
Alexander53211
Putnam5013
Hardin45312
Pope3744
Unassigned692432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 803403

Reported Deaths: 14144
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1105141832
Lake581571038
Allen45411706
Hamilton38753430
St. Joseph38095569
Elkhart30344475
Vanderburgh24994409
Tippecanoe24405234
Porter19982328
Johnson19846397
Hendricks18934324
Clark14534199
Madison14384352
Vigo13443258
Monroe13040182
LaPorte12877227
Delaware11551200
Howard11312243
Kosciusko10011124
Hancock9172152
Warrick8771157
Bartholomew8687157
Floyd8563186
Grant7712183
Boone7503106
Wayne7486202
Morgan7298147
Dubois6530118
Marshall6498117
Cass6295113
Dearborn624878
Noble624392
Henry6241112
Lawrence5439131
Jackson541177
Shelby534098
Gibson495997
Harrison483378
Clinton481259
Montgomery481293
DeKalb480987
Huntington479482
Whitley438445
Miami434273
Steuben428362
Knox422091
Putnam415262
Jasper412257
Wabash390884
Jefferson379487
Adams376656
Ripley367271
White348754
Daviess3243101
Wells319381
Greene313286
Decatur307393
Scott306158
Posey302836
Clay299749
Fayette294665
LaGrange283273
Washington268240
Jennings261850
Spencer254331
Randolph253984
Fountain248750
Starke238459
Owen238360
Sullivan235544
Fulton218246
Orange213356
Carroll212524
Jay211932
Perry206240
Vermillion192245
Rush186027
Tipton181349
Franklin179935
Parke167716
Pike150735
Blackford141533
Pulaski128550
Newton125939
Benton114815
Brown111944
Crawford110918
Martin96915
Warren92915
Switzerland9138
Union76710
Ohio62211
Unassigned0430