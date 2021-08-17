Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police say embattled Sullivan County Coroner found dead inside car Full Story

Vaccine boosters are not unusual: CNN's medical analyst explains why

Vaccine boosters are not unusual: CNN's medical analyst explains why

Posted: Aug 17, 2021 4:40 PM
Updated: Aug 17, 2021 4:40 PM
Posted By: By Katia Hetter, CNN

With the Biden administration expected to announce that booster doses will be needed for most people who received the Covid-19 vaccine, many people have questions: Are boosters safe? Does the fact that we may need boosters mean that the vaccine isn't working? And who should get them?

To get the answers, we turned to CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen. Wen is an emergency physician and visiting professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. She's also author of a new book, "Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health."

CNN: Are boosters unusual when it comes vaccines?

Wen: Not at all. Let's first define what we mean when we say booster. Many vaccines require multiple doses to achieve the full immune effect. The polio vaccine, for example, requires four doses. The hepatitis vaccine requires three doses. These vaccines are a series, meaning that the second, third or fourth doses are needed to achieve full immune protection. Most people are done for a lifetime once they've completed the full series.

There are other vaccines that require occasional "boosts" because immunity may wane over time. The tetanus-diphtheria vaccine is such an example. This is part of a series of childhood immunizations. Then, as adults, we are still supposed to receive this vaccine every 10 years.

There are other vaccines that need to be administered even more often. The influenza vaccine needs to be updated every year because there are so many new strains every season. This is not so much to boost our immunity, but because there are new strains targeted by the vaccine.

Needing additional shots of a vaccine is not at all unusual. Covid-19 is a relatively new disease that's come about only in the last two years, and we don't yet know if one more dose is required because there needs to be say, a three-dose series like hepatitis; if there may be occasional "boosts" immunity like tetanus; or if new strains may emerge and we may need shots to target these strains.

CNN: Does a booster mean that the vaccine isn't working?

Wen: No. We are still learning about Covid-19, and it may be that a third booster shot is needed to finish the series, and after that, we don't need additional immunity. It may also be that immunity diminishes over time, and that an occasional booster will help increase immunity.

The Covid-19 vaccines are safe and very effective. According to estimates from US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, the vaccines protect us from severe illness by about 25 times. That's the biggest reason why we get vaccinated -- to reduce the likelihood of being hospitalized or dying.

Vaccination also reduces the chance of getting Covid-19 by about eight times. A vaccinated person is much less likely to get sick from Covid-19, compared to someone who is not vaccinated. That person is also therefore less likely to spread coronavirus. These are all very compelling reasons to get vaccinated -- to protect yourself and others around you.

CNN: Are boosters safe?

Wen: Yes. We routinely receive additional shots for other vaccines. These studies of an additional booster dose are being carefully conducted in the US and other countries. Some other countries, like Israel and Germany, have already authorized third booster doses. If a Covid-19 booster is authorized, it will have been studied in many people to make sure it is safe.

CNN: Who should be getting boosters at this time?

Wen: That's something our federal health officials are looking into now. They have already said that people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, who received the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, can receive a third dose now. More guidance is expected soon for other groups.

For right now, I'd advise that you speak with your doctor. The decision for a booster dose is probably not a one-size-fits-all recommendation, but an individualized decision depending on your medical circumstances.

CNN: Some people may want to know what's the purpose of getting the vaccine if you have to get a booster later?

Wen: I understand this is a concern that some people raise, though there is a logical fallacy here. We don't say, well, what's the point of putting on a seatbelt today if I have to put on a seatbelt tomorrow, too? The vaccines protect you well. To have additional, ongoing protection, you may need a booster dose. Just because you may need more protection in the future, doesn't mean that you shouldn't get the initial protection afforded by the vaccine.

Ultimately, the Covid-19 vaccine is what will protect us and our loved ones -- and is key to ending the pandemic. A booster may be needed, and we should get it if and when it is advised.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Warm & Muggy, Showers & Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kevin continues to track scattered thunderstorms

Image

The Vigo County School Corporation Administration has a new building

Image

25 local residents sue federal government

Image

Train pushes vehicle around 1,000 feet before coming to a stop in Vermillion County

Image

Police identify couple killed in Tuesday afternoon Clay County crash

Image

Attorneys for former VCSC Superintendent Danny Tanoos ask for September trial delay

Image

Terre Haute man accused of molesting a young girl for more than six years

Image

Here is why Union Health says it will require the COVID-19 vaccine for its staff

Image

The impact of the scenes in Afghanistan on veterans

Image

WATCH: News 10's Susan Dinkel honored with the Silver Circle

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1466813

Reported Deaths: 26057
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57718710631
DuPage966891325
Will808641051
Lake713451030
Kane61646820
Winnebago35855529
Madison34359541
St. Clair31948532
McHenry30534300
Peoria24201350
Champaign22818163
Sangamon21178249
McLean19623195
Tazewell18118311
Rock Island15883330
Kankakee15111224
Kendall13976101
LaSalle13300259
Macon11806215
Vermilion10945155
Adams10741132
DeKalb10573123
Williamson9150140
Whiteside7366174
Boone711981
Ogle643984
Grundy629179
Clinton620493
Coles6170101
Jackson616569
Knox5908157
Franklin547283
Marion5344122
Macoupin531391
Henry530270
Woodford507383
Livingston507195
Jefferson5027125
Stephenson500887
Effingham496175
Monroe470496
Randolph466589
Morgan438294
Logan431667
Lee429355
Fulton427661
Christian421776
Montgomery402874
Bureau395187
Perry355563
Iroquois342869
Fayette335956
McDonough324752
Saline301058
Jersey293552
Douglas273336
Union268442
Lawrence257328
Crawford247627
Shelby246839
Pike222054
Cass221027
Bond219624
Hancock211732
Wayne209554
Carroll209037
Clark203635
Ford203052
White199327
Richland198546
Warren192350
Jo Daviess187924
Edgar186042
Washington182025
Clay175443
Moultrie174429
Mason173147
Johnson170318
De Witt168929
Greene167235
Piatt164914
Wabash164012
Mercer156634
Massac155641
Menard136712
Cumberland134920
Jasper120618
Marshall117619
Hamilton100116
Brown8926
Schuyler8717
Pulaski8119
Edwards71313
Stark68126
Scott5972
Calhoun5682
Gallatin5584
Henderson55014
Alexander53211
Putnam5013
Hardin45312
Pope3744
Unassigned692432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 803403

Reported Deaths: 14144
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1105141832
Lake581571038
Allen45411706
Hamilton38753430
St. Joseph38095569
Elkhart30344475
Vanderburgh24994409
Tippecanoe24405234
Porter19982328
Johnson19846397
Hendricks18934324
Clark14534199
Madison14384352
Vigo13443258
Monroe13040182
LaPorte12877227
Delaware11551200
Howard11312243
Kosciusko10011124
Hancock9172152
Warrick8771157
Bartholomew8687157
Floyd8563186
Grant7712183
Boone7503106
Wayne7486202
Morgan7298147
Dubois6530118
Marshall6498117
Cass6295113
Dearborn624878
Noble624392
Henry6241112
Lawrence5439131
Jackson541177
Shelby534098
Gibson495997
Harrison483378
Clinton481259
Montgomery481293
DeKalb480987
Huntington479482
Whitley438445
Miami434273
Steuben428362
Knox422091
Putnam415262
Jasper412257
Wabash390884
Jefferson379487
Adams376656
Ripley367271
White348754
Daviess3243101
Wells319381
Greene313286
Decatur307393
Scott306158
Posey302836
Clay299749
Fayette294665
LaGrange283273
Washington268240
Jennings261850
Spencer254331
Randolph253984
Fountain248750
Starke238459
Owen238360
Sullivan235544
Fulton218246
Orange213356
Carroll212524
Jay211932
Perry206240
Vermillion192245
Rush186027
Tipton181349
Franklin179935
Parke167716
Pike150735
Blackford141533
Pulaski128550
Newton125939
Benton114815
Brown111944
Crawford110918
Martin96915
Warren92915
Switzerland9138
Union76710
Ohio62211
Unassigned0430