Clear

The heroines of 'RushTok' received their bids. Here's why we were so invested in TikTok's sorority recruitment saga

The heroines of 'RushTok' received their bids. Here's why we were so invested in TikTok's sorority recruitment saga

Posted: Aug 17, 2021 12:41 PM
Updated: Aug 17, 2021 12:41 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

It's day two of philanthropy round. Will you be wearing the Pants Store skort with the Kendra Scott earrings, or the Shein shorts with the bangles from Amazon? As long as you don't forget the heels your grandmother ordered and a statement necklace, you'll have the perfect OOTD.

If those sentences made a lick of sense to you, then you're fluent in the language of "RushTok," a corner of TikTok that stars young, bright-eyed women eagerly sharing their outfits and anecdotes about what it's like to run the gauntlet of sorority recruitment.

The "rush" process at a sizable Southern university appears to be, according to our TikTok guides, part audition, part job interview with a hearty helping of pageantry. You dress up to wow the women of a Greek organization and show off your small-talk abilities. The young collegiates from the University of Alabama and Auburn University, among others, spent hours every day primping for the chance of being invited to join one of those gargantuan houses on Sorority Row.

Most of us have never caught a glimpse of these processes -- until RushTok, that is. As clips began to flood TikTok, we wondered to ourselves if we, too, should buy some Kendra Scott earrings. We giggled as the young women we followed endearingly mispronounced "philanthropy" and recoiled in shock when our RushTok avatar, Makayla, wasn't offered a bid to any houses.

Sorority rush at a big Southern school is a different world than many of us have ever known, as scholars of digital and social media point out. And our fascination with the unknown helped RushTok rocket to the top of TikTok's For You Page.

"Bama #RushTok took off because it existed at the perfect intersection of many things -- an experience outside of one's own, the features of TikTok and what people expect out of the app, and content that is highly meme-able," to name a few factors, said Jessica Maddox, an assistant professor of digital media at the University of Alabama, the very school where many "RushTok" videos take place.

Recruitment at the schools leading the trend just ended, so our interest in RushTok will likely fade faster than a spray tan melting off in the Alabama heat. Most TikTok users likely didn't expect to tumble down the rabbit hole of Southern sorority recruitment this summer and come out an expert, but the social media app has a way of introducing very specific experiences to the zeitgeist. Here's why RushTok held our attention captive this month -- and why so many of us now know what the Pants Store is.

The novelty of sorority rush fascinated us

The fascination with RushTok "is rooted in an even split between learning about Greek [sorority and fraternity] culture and learning about Southern culture," Maddox told CNN. Trivial as sorority recruitment seems to the casual viewer, it's everything to the young women in the thick of it -- how they fit in at their new university depends on it, at least in the moment. That obsession with joining a sorority isn't something all viewers can relate to, but it's a facet of Southern culture that begs to be explored.

It also doesn't matter if we've never experienced firsthand the heartbreak of being dropped by a favorite Greek house. The novelty of RushTok is part of its appeal -- that's because social media is "inherently voyeuristic," said Diana Zulli, an assistant professor of communication at Purdue University who studies digital tech and its influence on politics and society.

"People are getting access to information and a culture that is foreign to them, which is likely propelling this trend," Zulli said.

The University of Alabama in particular has a culture unlike that of most universities: For one, about 10,000 undergraduates belong to a sorority or fraternity -- that's around 35% of the university's undergraduate population. There are a whopping 66 Greek-life organizations, and a few of them have previously gone viral for their grand mansions that rival the White House.

In other words, Greek life is an extremely big deal at the University of Alabama in a way that it isn't at many other universities. And viewers who've never experienced anything like it were rapt.

It made for good memes

Many of the women who starred in these videos spoke with thick Southern drawls and mentioned local brands with a hilarious matter-of-factness --- that's the "highly meme-able" element Maddox mentioned. A trend like RushTok can be remixed, parodied or inspire spun-off content that maintains its audience's focus on the same topic, she said.

"Much of the discourse on TikTok wasn't necessarily Bama #rushtok, but there was an influx of videos talking about Bama #rushtok or making video memes of outfits of the day with exaggerated Southern accents," Maddox said.

The TikTok algorithm is still mostly a mystery, but Maddox said that based on her research, she's found the algorithm to be "finely tuned to push ... highly related content, and that's what often expands people's experiences on the app."

Some of that related content drew attention to the history of segregation within sororities at the University of Alabama and the stark disparities in the number of Black women and women of color who join those Greek organizations. Other users just wanted to do a timid dance to a rap celebrating the women of Zeta Tau Alpha. Whether other users were making fun of the women of RushTok or engaging on the topic with the same sincerity is "inconsequential," Zulli said -- engagement is engagement. TikTok users were hashtagging "RushTok" no matter the tone their own clips took.

It unfolded live

TikTok has been a saving grace for many during the pandemic, a portal into new, highly specific worlds. And sorority rush came right on cue -- it began just as the Olympics, during which athletes documented their adventures in the Olympic Village, were ending, Maddox said.

The sorority rush process, like the Olympics, was something viewers could watch day-by-day. It followed a narrative arc -- after Day 2 of the sisterhood round, we waited with bated breath to see where our RushTok favorites would head next. Every new video was a chapter in their story, and they usually ended on a cliffhanger.

"This gives people something to follow, something to anticipate, and an end date," Zulli said. "Rush will not last forever, so following along is not too much of a time investment."

And because RushTok was unfolding live, there was a narrow window to get in on the cultural conversation. It was better to get in early than come in too late, Zulli said.

"So, even if people are not personally invested in Greek culture, they are probably invested in being able to talk about it, on or off TikTok," she said.

TikTok trends are ephemeral, vacating the mind as soon as newer, funnier content arrives. Now that the young women of RushTok have "run home" to their new sisters, the hashtag will soon be replaced and fall off users' "For You Page," Maddox said.

And the app, needing to retain users, will likely suggest new videos and hashtags to its users so sorority recruitment doesn't dominate the app into the fall, she said. It's possible RushTok could return next school year, given its popularity, she said, but for now, RushTok will cede space to whatever oddly specific, highly hilarious trend comes next.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Early Fog, Showers Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

WATCH: News 10's Susan Dinkel honored with the Silver Circle

Image

Tuesday: Fog early, partly sunny. High: 84

Image

Fog early, partly sunny. High: 84.

Image

USDA crop report forecasts record-breaking corn production in Indiana

Image

Wolves Open Their Season with a Win Over the Vikings

Image

Fatal Clay County Crash

Image

News 10's Susan Dinkel inducted into the Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle

Image

Rain is in the forecast, but when and where? Kevin has the details

Image

Rain is in the forecast, but when and where? Kevin has the details

Image

Petition to bring back Linton-Stockton Elementary's music program gains attention

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1466813

Reported Deaths: 26057
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57718710631
DuPage966891325
Will808641051
Lake713451030
Kane61646820
Winnebago35855529
Madison34359541
St. Clair31948532
McHenry30534300
Peoria24201350
Champaign22818163
Sangamon21178249
McLean19623195
Tazewell18118311
Rock Island15883330
Kankakee15111224
Kendall13976101
LaSalle13300259
Macon11806215
Vermilion10945155
Adams10741132
DeKalb10573123
Williamson9150140
Whiteside7366174
Boone711981
Ogle643984
Grundy629179
Clinton620493
Coles6170101
Jackson616569
Knox5908157
Franklin547283
Marion5344122
Macoupin531391
Henry530270
Woodford507383
Livingston507195
Jefferson5027125
Stephenson500887
Effingham496175
Monroe470496
Randolph466589
Morgan438294
Logan431667
Lee429355
Fulton427661
Christian421776
Montgomery402874
Bureau395187
Perry355563
Iroquois342869
Fayette335956
McDonough324752
Saline301058
Jersey293552
Douglas273336
Union268442
Lawrence257328
Crawford247627
Shelby246839
Pike222054
Cass221027
Bond219624
Hancock211732
Wayne209554
Carroll209037
Clark203635
Ford203052
White199327
Richland198546
Warren192350
Jo Daviess187924
Edgar186042
Washington182025
Clay175443
Moultrie174429
Mason173147
Johnson170318
De Witt168929
Greene167235
Piatt164914
Wabash164012
Mercer156634
Massac155641
Menard136712
Cumberland134920
Jasper120618
Marshall117619
Hamilton100116
Brown8926
Schuyler8717
Pulaski8119
Edwards71313
Stark68126
Scott5972
Calhoun5682
Gallatin5584
Henderson55014
Alexander53211
Putnam5013
Hardin45312
Pope3744
Unassigned692432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 803403

Reported Deaths: 14144
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1105141832
Lake581571038
Allen45411706
Hamilton38753430
St. Joseph38095569
Elkhart30344475
Vanderburgh24994409
Tippecanoe24405234
Porter19982328
Johnson19846397
Hendricks18934324
Clark14534199
Madison14384352
Vigo13443258
Monroe13040182
LaPorte12877227
Delaware11551200
Howard11312243
Kosciusko10011124
Hancock9172152
Warrick8771157
Bartholomew8687157
Floyd8563186
Grant7712183
Boone7503106
Wayne7486202
Morgan7298147
Dubois6530118
Marshall6498117
Cass6295113
Dearborn624878
Noble624392
Henry6241112
Lawrence5439131
Jackson541177
Shelby534098
Gibson495997
Harrison483378
Clinton481259
Montgomery481293
DeKalb480987
Huntington479482
Whitley438445
Miami434273
Steuben428362
Knox422091
Putnam415262
Jasper412257
Wabash390884
Jefferson379487
Adams376656
Ripley367271
White348754
Daviess3243101
Wells319381
Greene313286
Decatur307393
Scott306158
Posey302836
Clay299749
Fayette294665
LaGrange283273
Washington268240
Jennings261850
Spencer254331
Randolph253984
Fountain248750
Starke238459
Owen238360
Sullivan235544
Fulton218246
Orange213356
Carroll212524
Jay211932
Perry206240
Vermillion192245
Rush186027
Tipton181349
Franklin179935
Parke167716
Pike150735
Blackford141533
Pulaski128550
Newton125939
Benton114815
Brown111944
Crawford110918
Martin96915
Warren92915
Switzerland9138
Union76710
Ohio62211
Unassigned0430