Clear

Why asteroid Phaethon acts like a comet as it nears the sun

Why asteroid Phaethon acts like a comet as it nears the sun

Posted: Aug 17, 2021 9:40 AM
Updated: Aug 17, 2021 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Phaethon, the source of the Geminid meteor shower, has intrigued scientists for years because it's an asteroid that behaves like a comet. New research may reveal the reason why this oddball gets so bright as it approaches the sun.

Asteroids and comets both orbit the sun, but asteroids are made of metals and rocky material while comets are made of different kinds of ice, rock and dust. When their orbits bring comets closer to the sun, they heat up. These frozen objects from the edge of the solar system release dust and rock as their ices vaporize, creating signature tails that can stretch for millions of miles.

Comets and their icy debris are usually responsible for the meteor showers we see in the night sky, which makes Phaethon unusual. Scientists have debated the very nature of what Phaethon is. The closely tracked near-Earth asteroid has been likened to comets, so it's been called a "rock comet."

Phaethon was discovered in October 1983 and named after the Greek myth about the son of Helios, the sun god, because it closely approaches our sun.

Phaethon orbits the sun closer than any other asteroid and takes 1.4 years, or 524 days, to complete its orbit. The asteroid heats to 1,390 degrees Fahrenheit (754 degrees Celsius) on its closest approach to the sun, which causes it to shed dusty debris. These particles cause the Geminid meteor shower every December when they plunge into Earth's atmosphere at 22 miles (35.4 kilometers) per second, vaporizing in the streaks we call "shooting stars."

So why does the 3.6-mile-wide (5.8-kilometer-wide) asteroid Phaethon brighten as it nears the sun? New modeling and lab tests have revealed that the asteroid could be shedding something else when it heats up: sodium.

The study published Monday in The Planetary Science Journal.

"Phaethon is a curious object that gets active as it approaches the Sun," said lead study author Joseph Masiero, a scientist at the California Institute of Technology's Infrared Processing and Analysis Center, in a statement.

"We know it's an asteroid and the source of the Geminids. But it contains little to no ice, so we were intrigued by the possibility that sodium, which is relatively plentiful in asteroids, could be the element driving this activity."

During its closest point to the sun, Phaethon's surface temperature increases so much that sodium inside the asteroid fizzes, vaporizes and escapes out into space. This would cause the asteroid to brighten, almost to the level of a comet, and also shed rocky debris.

Secrets in the meteor shower

Before meteoroids, or small pieces of rocky debris from space, burn up in our atmosphere, they shed some literal light on their composition. This debris heats up to thousands of degrees before disintegrating, creating light. And the color of that light can reveal the elements found in a comet, or in this case, asteroid.

Sodium creates an orange light, not something observed much in the Geminids meteor shower. But if sodium is vaporizing out of of the asteroid and ejecting meteoroids from the asteroid's surface, there wouldn't be much sodium left.

"Asteroids like Phaethon have very weak gravity, so it doesn't take a lot of force to kick debris from the surface or dislodge rock from a fracture," said study coauthor Björn Davidsson, a scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, in a statement. "Our models suggest that very small quantities of sodium are all that's needed to do this -- nothing explosive, like the erupting vapor from an icy comet's surface; it's more of a steady fizz."

To test this idea, the researchers analyzed samples from the Allende meteorite that fell in Mexico in 1969. These samples were of interest because it's likely that the meteorites originated from an asteroid like Phaethon. Samples from Allende were heated to the same temperatures Phaethon faces when it is closest to the sun.

"This temperature happens to be around the point that sodium escapes from its rocky components," said study coauthor Yang Liu, a scientist at JPL, in a statement. "So we simulated this heating effect over the course of a 'day' on Phaethon -- its three-hour rotation period -- and, on comparing the samples' minerals before and after our lab tests, the sodium was lost, while the other elements were left behind. This suggests that the same may be happening on Phaethon and seems to agree with the results of our models."

The findings add to a scientific conversation around the nature of asteroids and comets.

"Our latest finding is that if the conditions are right, sodium may explain the nature of some active asteroids, making the spectrum between asteroids and comets even more complex than we previously realized," Masiero said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Early Fog, Showers Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday: Fog early, partly sunny. High: 84

Image

Fog early, partly sunny. High: 84.

Image

USDA crop report forecasts record-breaking corn production in Indiana

Image

Wolves Open Their Season with a Win Over the Vikings

Image

Fatal Clay County Crash

Image

News 10's Susan Dinkel inducted into the Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle

Image

Rain is in the forecast, but when and where? Kevin has the details

Image

Rain is in the forecast, but when and where? Kevin has the details

Image

Petition to bring back Linton-Stockton Elementary's music program gains attention

Image

Monday was the first day for Deming Early Learning Center in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1466813

Reported Deaths: 26057
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57718710631
DuPage966891325
Will808641051
Lake713451030
Kane61646820
Winnebago35855529
Madison34359541
St. Clair31948532
McHenry30534300
Peoria24201350
Champaign22818163
Sangamon21178249
McLean19623195
Tazewell18118311
Rock Island15883330
Kankakee15111224
Kendall13976101
LaSalle13300259
Macon11806215
Vermilion10945155
Adams10741132
DeKalb10573123
Williamson9150140
Whiteside7366174
Boone711981
Ogle643984
Grundy629179
Clinton620493
Coles6170101
Jackson616569
Knox5908157
Franklin547283
Marion5344122
Macoupin531391
Henry530270
Woodford507383
Livingston507195
Jefferson5027125
Stephenson500887
Effingham496175
Monroe470496
Randolph466589
Morgan438294
Logan431667
Lee429355
Fulton427661
Christian421776
Montgomery402874
Bureau395187
Perry355563
Iroquois342869
Fayette335956
McDonough324752
Saline301058
Jersey293552
Douglas273336
Union268442
Lawrence257328
Crawford247627
Shelby246839
Pike222054
Cass221027
Bond219624
Hancock211732
Wayne209554
Carroll209037
Clark203635
Ford203052
White199327
Richland198546
Warren192350
Jo Daviess187924
Edgar186042
Washington182025
Clay175443
Moultrie174429
Mason173147
Johnson170318
De Witt168929
Greene167235
Piatt164914
Wabash164012
Mercer156634
Massac155641
Menard136712
Cumberland134920
Jasper120618
Marshall117619
Hamilton100116
Brown8926
Schuyler8717
Pulaski8119
Edwards71313
Stark68126
Scott5972
Calhoun5682
Gallatin5584
Henderson55014
Alexander53211
Putnam5013
Hardin45312
Pope3744
Unassigned692432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 803403

Reported Deaths: 14144
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1105141832
Lake581571038
Allen45411706
Hamilton38753430
St. Joseph38095569
Elkhart30344475
Vanderburgh24994409
Tippecanoe24405234
Porter19982328
Johnson19846397
Hendricks18934324
Clark14534199
Madison14384352
Vigo13443258
Monroe13040182
LaPorte12877227
Delaware11551200
Howard11312243
Kosciusko10011124
Hancock9172152
Warrick8771157
Bartholomew8687157
Floyd8563186
Grant7712183
Boone7503106
Wayne7486202
Morgan7298147
Dubois6530118
Marshall6498117
Cass6295113
Dearborn624878
Noble624392
Henry6241112
Lawrence5439131
Jackson541177
Shelby534098
Gibson495997
Harrison483378
Clinton481259
Montgomery481293
DeKalb480987
Huntington479482
Whitley438445
Miami434273
Steuben428362
Knox422091
Putnam415262
Jasper412257
Wabash390884
Jefferson379487
Adams376656
Ripley367271
White348754
Daviess3243101
Wells319381
Greene313286
Decatur307393
Scott306158
Posey302836
Clay299749
Fayette294665
LaGrange283273
Washington268240
Jennings261850
Spencer254331
Randolph253984
Fountain248750
Starke238459
Owen238360
Sullivan235544
Fulton218246
Orange213356
Carroll212524
Jay211932
Perry206240
Vermillion192245
Rush186027
Tipton181349
Franklin179935
Parke167716
Pike150735
Blackford141533
Pulaski128550
Newton125939
Benton114815
Brown111944
Crawford110918
Martin96915
Warren92915
Switzerland9138
Union76710
Ohio62211
Unassigned0430