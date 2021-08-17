Clear

Biden owns the mess he created in Afghanistan

Biden owns the mess he created in Afghanistan

Posted: Aug 17, 2021 8:01 AM
Updated: Aug 17, 2021 8:01 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Alice Stewart

President Joe Biden on Monday defended his decision to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan. The problem with such a double-down is that the President is not only responsible for his decision -- he's responsible for its execution. And the execution has gone incredibly poorly. In a matter of days, the Taliban have overrun the country and assumed control of Kabul, while thousands of Afghans, afraid for their lives, attempt to flee on flights bound for Europe, the US and elsewhere.

Biden's insistence that he has made the right decision solidifies his policy position as one of abandonment -- even if it comes at the cost of allowing the Taliban, who have a history of harboring terrorists, to assume power once again. Whereas the George W. Bush doctrine was based on the use of preemptive force as a legitimate strategy for national defense, the Biden doctrine appears based on desertion as a component of failed foreign policy.

Just before Biden acknowledged in his speech that the buck stops with him, he tried to pass the buck to former President Donald Trump, saying he "inherited a deal cut by my predecessor." While that's partially true, the full truth is that Trump's deal was conditions-based -- the Taliban were required to uphold certain commitments, such as not providing safe haven to al Qaeda.

Once the Taliban did not meet all those conditions, Biden should not have felt obligated to abide by the deal. Over the weekend, former Trump officials said Trump would not have followed through with withdrawal if the Taliban and Afghan government had not successfully held final talks first -- and it was clear peaceful transition was possible.

In Biden's adamant defense of his decision, he asked "how many more generations" of our troops need to fight in Afghanistan's civil war? But he presented a false choice. It does not have to be a matter of fighting indefinitely -- or complete withdrawal. We can and should leave a small contingent of US forces in Afghanistan to assist with military air support, keep the Taliban at bay and prevent another potential 9/11.

How many troops would that have required? Well, in January, the US military announced the reduction of troops in Afghanistan to 2,500. Former Trump National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster told CNN's Jake Tapper on Monday this would have been a sustainable level of commitment.

A lot has changed since the President announced last Wednesday he had approved additional troops to help with the full withdrawal of diplomatic personnel. As of today, the Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan -- and fear and panic can be felt widely across the country.

The irony is that as a consequence of the Taliban's swift takeover, Biden called for an additional 5,000 troops to aid in the evacuation mission in Kabul. That number had grown to 6,000, as of Monday, and could perhaps increase if more troops are needed to help in the evacuation of Americans and our Afghan allies in the days ahead. So instead of reducing the number of American forces, in the short-term, Biden has dramatically increased that figure -- and with it the risk of additional loss of American life.

Much of politics abides by the Pottery Barn rule: you break it, you own it. In this case, since Biden overruled the advice of top military leaders per Politico, he must take responsibility for fixing the mess that is Afghanistan today. His new goal must now be to secure the airport, assure evacuation of Americans and our Afghan allies, and leave several thousand troops on the ground to prevent further trouble from the Taliban.

The alternative -- Biden's doctrine of abandonment -- simply cannot stand. It weakens America in the eyes of our enemies and leaves our national security, the very reason we first entered Afghanistan, in a more precarious state.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Early Fog, Showers Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday: Fog early, partly sunny. High: 84

Image

Fog early, partly sunny. High: 84.

Image

USDA crop report forecasts record-breaking corn production in Indiana

Image

Wolves Open Their Season with a Win Over the Vikings

Image

Fatal Clay County Crash

Image

News 10's Susan Dinkel inducted into the Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle

Image

Rain is in the forecast, but when and where? Kevin has the details

Image

Rain is in the forecast, but when and where? Kevin has the details

Image

Petition to bring back Linton-Stockton Elementary's music program gains attention

Image

Monday was the first day for Deming Early Learning Center in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1466813

Reported Deaths: 26057
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57718710631
DuPage966891325
Will808641051
Lake713451030
Kane61646820
Winnebago35855529
Madison34359541
St. Clair31948532
McHenry30534300
Peoria24201350
Champaign22818163
Sangamon21178249
McLean19623195
Tazewell18118311
Rock Island15883330
Kankakee15111224
Kendall13976101
LaSalle13300259
Macon11806215
Vermilion10945155
Adams10741132
DeKalb10573123
Williamson9150140
Whiteside7366174
Boone711981
Ogle643984
Grundy629179
Clinton620493
Coles6170101
Jackson616569
Knox5908157
Franklin547283
Marion5344122
Macoupin531391
Henry530270
Woodford507383
Livingston507195
Jefferson5027125
Stephenson500887
Effingham496175
Monroe470496
Randolph466589
Morgan438294
Logan431667
Lee429355
Fulton427661
Christian421776
Montgomery402874
Bureau395187
Perry355563
Iroquois342869
Fayette335956
McDonough324752
Saline301058
Jersey293552
Douglas273336
Union268442
Lawrence257328
Crawford247627
Shelby246839
Pike222054
Cass221027
Bond219624
Hancock211732
Wayne209554
Carroll209037
Clark203635
Ford203052
White199327
Richland198546
Warren192350
Jo Daviess187924
Edgar186042
Washington182025
Clay175443
Moultrie174429
Mason173147
Johnson170318
De Witt168929
Greene167235
Piatt164914
Wabash164012
Mercer156634
Massac155641
Menard136712
Cumberland134920
Jasper120618
Marshall117619
Hamilton100116
Brown8926
Schuyler8717
Pulaski8119
Edwards71313
Stark68126
Scott5972
Calhoun5682
Gallatin5584
Henderson55014
Alexander53211
Putnam5013
Hardin45312
Pope3744
Unassigned692432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 803403

Reported Deaths: 14144
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1105141832
Lake581571038
Allen45411706
Hamilton38753430
St. Joseph38095569
Elkhart30344475
Vanderburgh24994409
Tippecanoe24405234
Porter19982328
Johnson19846397
Hendricks18934324
Clark14534199
Madison14384352
Vigo13443258
Monroe13040182
LaPorte12877227
Delaware11551200
Howard11312243
Kosciusko10011124
Hancock9172152
Warrick8771157
Bartholomew8687157
Floyd8563186
Grant7712183
Boone7503106
Wayne7486202
Morgan7298147
Dubois6530118
Marshall6498117
Cass6295113
Dearborn624878
Noble624392
Henry6241112
Lawrence5439131
Jackson541177
Shelby534098
Gibson495997
Harrison483378
Clinton481259
Montgomery481293
DeKalb480987
Huntington479482
Whitley438445
Miami434273
Steuben428362
Knox422091
Putnam415262
Jasper412257
Wabash390884
Jefferson379487
Adams376656
Ripley367271
White348754
Daviess3243101
Wells319381
Greene313286
Decatur307393
Scott306158
Posey302836
Clay299749
Fayette294665
LaGrange283273
Washington268240
Jennings261850
Spencer254331
Randolph253984
Fountain248750
Starke238459
Owen238360
Sullivan235544
Fulton218246
Orange213356
Carroll212524
Jay211932
Perry206240
Vermillion192245
Rush186027
Tipton181349
Franklin179935
Parke167716
Pike150735
Blackford141533
Pulaski128550
Newton125939
Benton114815
Brown111944
Crawford110918
Martin96915
Warren92915
Switzerland9138
Union76710
Ohio62211
Unassigned0430