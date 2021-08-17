Clear

How to help struggling college freshman boys who hide failure, according to an expert

How to help struggling college freshman boys who hide failure, according to an expert

Posted: Aug 17, 2021 7:31 AM
Updated: Aug 17, 2021 7:31 AM
Posted By: By John Duffy, CNN

When a young man I work with in my therapy practice headed off to college in 2019, his future looked bright. He made friends, joined a fraternity, and reported to his parents that he was adjusting well, thriving socially and doing well in classes.

The reality was much darker. He stopped attending classes after the first week. He began smoking weed throughout the day. He started binge-drinking and playing video games nearly all the time, switching up whom he spent time with every few hours to elude detection.

He told nobody, at that point, what was really going on in his life.

The past seven years or so, up to and through the pandemic, about 35 of my colleagues nationwide and I have witnessed a growing phenomenon -- young men of all races and ethnicities who start college and get very far off track within weeks or a month or two. None of us had run into this phenomenon before. It consistently involves male first-year students (with only one or two exceptions over the years) and it is worsening each year. One clinician describes it as the "fresh-man crash."

These young men manage their lives poorly, drinking or smoking too much, blowing off classes, and sometimes withdrawing completely into dorm rooms or fraternity houses.

It's exhausting and disheartening for these young men and their families to correct these failures.

Why does this happen to our boys?

Students starting their first year on every college campus suffer the anxiety, depression and loneliness affiliated with missed opportunities, social isolation and academic stress. And many of them feel alone and isolated, often believing they're the only one in a dire situation.

In high school, boys can navigate their lives successfully enough as those days are far more structured, and total independence is not expected. The oversight of parents, teachers and coaches often eliminates the need for them to reach out for help independently.

Once in college, a strong sense of independence is suddenly necessary to thrive in a far less structured environment. Many boys fail to use the tools available to them at their disposal effectively. Instead, they place far more energy into faking that they are OK.

What about our freshman girls?

Most long-term gender-based research on college students would suggest that girls experience more anxiety, and nearly as much or more depression, as boys. These studies tend to take into account the full term of college life.

When we examine the collegiate years semester by semester, however, a different pattern seems to be emerging. At the onset of college, women report lower initial psychological functioning including lower self-esteem, according to a 2018 study in Emerging Adulthood. These issues do tend to recover, however, over the course of the college years. My colleagues and I find that female students tend to work through issues of self-esteem and other emotional difficulties through talking with one another and sometimes working with a therapist on campus.

Male students, on the other hand, arrive on campus reporting a lower degree of support from friends and avoidant emotional coping behavior. Women are more likely to reach out for help and work through their issues over time, while many men isolate and regress early in college, failing or dropping out quickly before resolving their issues or utilizing on-campus support systems, according to the 2018 study.

The academic factors

We know that college courses differ in significant ways from high school. Self-advocacy is critical, especially for freshmen struggling in large classes. They must communicate with professors and teachers' assistants to drive academic success.

Boys in the United States are neither raised nor accustomed to asking for help, even when they need it, and they often fail to make use of the resources available to them on campus. Many of the young men I see tell me they felt ashamed of their academic struggles and opted out of classes once they became challenging.

Our girls and young women are more likely to ask for the assistance they need from professors, advisers and other counselors without shame or fear of failure. This is a significant part of the reason we see far fewer girls failing in this fashion.

Young men tend to overestimate the degree to which their academic struggles are hopeless. What feels to them like an irreparable situation -- a few missed classes or poorly understood concepts -- can often be corrected with a couple of meetings with a professor.

Before getting too far into that first semester, parents should encourage their freshman sons to arrange meetings with academic advisers, professors, RAs and even a therapist. I find young men are far more likely to remove the taboo they feel around these resources if they are familiar with them.

And press your boys to go to class, every class. This may seem obvious, but to many college freshmen, it is not. Going to class is the primary solution to academic difficulties. Otherwise, it's easy for a young man to convince himself that he cannot catch up.

The social factors

Many young people carry unrealistic expectations for their social lives into college. They immediately expect the most enjoyable years of their lives, making lifelong friends and connecting romantically with ease.

But they typically arrive on campus to a very different reality. They know few people and experience more social anxiety than they were prepared for. Unlike their female counterparts, young men tend toward isolation, or stay in small groups engaged in static, non-social activities like playing video games for hours in a dorm room.

Encourage your rising freshman to engage in the social activities arranged for them, even if they are not initially inclined to participate. Have them host a pizza party on move-in day when all the freshmen are looking for ways to connect with each other.

The emotional factors

I worked with a young man in 2018 whose roommate fit this "failure profile," and my client had absolutely no idea he was struggling. His roommate would leave in the morning, backpack in tow, as if he were heading off to class. He would talk about connecting with friends, participating in extracurricular activities, all the trappings of a full collegiate life.

But my client knew something wasn't quite right. He never met any of his roommate's friends, never saw him study or go out. He spent virtually all of his time in the dorm room, smoking weed and playing video games. He seemed emotionally burdened and short-tempered.

By Thanksgiving of that first semester, my client's roommate had packed his belongings and headed home. My client regrets not asking whether his roommate was OK when he first sensed he was not.

Boys remain reluctant to share their emotional lives, especially their struggles, with one another. Even in situations where discussing mental wellness is normalized, they still feel a degree of shame around feelings of depression and anxiety. The more we encourage our boys to share emotionally, the better they will be at staving off these difficulties.

If you have a rising freshman boy, or girl for that matter, talk to them about this phenomenon. Encourage them to seek help at the college counseling center if needed.

Also, urge them to check in with their male friends from time to time to see how they're doing, and how they're feeling. That check-in may begin a process of emotional self-care that can save a semester and pay dividends for a lifetime.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Early Fog, Showers Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday: Fog early, partly sunny. High: 84

Image

Fog early, partly sunny. High: 84.

Image

USDA crop report forecasts record-breaking corn production in Indiana

Image

Wolves Open Their Season with a Win Over the Vikings

Image

Fatal Clay County Crash

Image

News 10's Susan Dinkel inducted into the Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle

Image

Rain is in the forecast, but when and where? Kevin has the details

Image

Rain is in the forecast, but when and where? Kevin has the details

Image

Petition to bring back Linton-Stockton Elementary's music program gains attention

Image

Monday was the first day for Deming Early Learning Center in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1466813

Reported Deaths: 26057
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57718710631
DuPage966891325
Will808641051
Lake713451030
Kane61646820
Winnebago35855529
Madison34359541
St. Clair31948532
McHenry30534300
Peoria24201350
Champaign22818163
Sangamon21178249
McLean19623195
Tazewell18118311
Rock Island15883330
Kankakee15111224
Kendall13976101
LaSalle13300259
Macon11806215
Vermilion10945155
Adams10741132
DeKalb10573123
Williamson9150140
Whiteside7366174
Boone711981
Ogle643984
Grundy629179
Clinton620493
Coles6170101
Jackson616569
Knox5908157
Franklin547283
Marion5344122
Macoupin531391
Henry530270
Woodford507383
Livingston507195
Jefferson5027125
Stephenson500887
Effingham496175
Monroe470496
Randolph466589
Morgan438294
Logan431667
Lee429355
Fulton427661
Christian421776
Montgomery402874
Bureau395187
Perry355563
Iroquois342869
Fayette335956
McDonough324752
Saline301058
Jersey293552
Douglas273336
Union268442
Lawrence257328
Crawford247627
Shelby246839
Pike222054
Cass221027
Bond219624
Hancock211732
Wayne209554
Carroll209037
Clark203635
Ford203052
White199327
Richland198546
Warren192350
Jo Daviess187924
Edgar186042
Washington182025
Clay175443
Moultrie174429
Mason173147
Johnson170318
De Witt168929
Greene167235
Piatt164914
Wabash164012
Mercer156634
Massac155641
Menard136712
Cumberland134920
Jasper120618
Marshall117619
Hamilton100116
Brown8926
Schuyler8717
Pulaski8119
Edwards71313
Stark68126
Scott5972
Calhoun5682
Gallatin5584
Henderson55014
Alexander53211
Putnam5013
Hardin45312
Pope3744
Unassigned692432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 803403

Reported Deaths: 14144
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1105141832
Lake581571038
Allen45411706
Hamilton38753430
St. Joseph38095569
Elkhart30344475
Vanderburgh24994409
Tippecanoe24405234
Porter19982328
Johnson19846397
Hendricks18934324
Clark14534199
Madison14384352
Vigo13443258
Monroe13040182
LaPorte12877227
Delaware11551200
Howard11312243
Kosciusko10011124
Hancock9172152
Warrick8771157
Bartholomew8687157
Floyd8563186
Grant7712183
Boone7503106
Wayne7486202
Morgan7298147
Dubois6530118
Marshall6498117
Cass6295113
Dearborn624878
Noble624392
Henry6241112
Lawrence5439131
Jackson541177
Shelby534098
Gibson495997
Harrison483378
Clinton481259
Montgomery481293
DeKalb480987
Huntington479482
Whitley438445
Miami434273
Steuben428362
Knox422091
Putnam415262
Jasper412257
Wabash390884
Jefferson379487
Adams376656
Ripley367271
White348754
Daviess3243101
Wells319381
Greene313286
Decatur307393
Scott306158
Posey302836
Clay299749
Fayette294665
LaGrange283273
Washington268240
Jennings261850
Spencer254331
Randolph253984
Fountain248750
Starke238459
Owen238360
Sullivan235544
Fulton218246
Orange213356
Carroll212524
Jay211932
Perry206240
Vermillion192245
Rush186027
Tipton181349
Franklin179935
Parke167716
Pike150735
Blackford141533
Pulaski128550
Newton125939
Benton114815
Brown111944
Crawford110918
Martin96915
Warren92915
Switzerland9138
Union76710
Ohio62211
Unassigned0430