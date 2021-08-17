Clear

Pop star Kris Wu formally arrested in China on suspicion of rape

Pop star Kris Wu formally arrested in China on suspicion of rape

Posted: Aug 17, 2021 1:10 AM
Updated: Aug 17, 2021 1:10 AM
Posted By: By Jessie Yeung and Nectar Gan, CNN

Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu has been formally arrested on suspicion of rape, prosecutors in Beijing said in a statement Monday.

The move comes after 30-year-old Wu was first detained on July 31 by police in the Chinese capital, following an online outcry over sexual assault allegation against him in what has become the most high-profile #Metoo case in China.

The allegations first emerged last month on Chinese social media platform Weibo, when a woman posting under the verified handle "Du Meizhu" alleged Wu, whose Chinese name is Wu Yifan, had sexually assaulted her while she was drunk at the pop star's home, where she said she had gone for a casting interview.

The woman, a student at the Communication University of China in Beijing, said she was 17 at the time of the alleged assault.

Du later alleged that several other women, including two minors, had reached out to her to share similar experiences of being lured into having sex by Wu, who is one of China's biggest stars.

Wu's representatives did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

The terse statement from the prosecutor's office in Beijing's Chaoyang said Wu's arrest for suspected rape was formally approved Monday, but it did not offer any details on the charges.

Before he was detained, Wu had denied the allegations on his personal Weibo account. His company said it was pursuing legal action against his accuser, calling the accusations "malicious rumors."

Wu, who was born in southern China but is a Canadian citizen, rose to fame as a member of popular Korean-Chinese pop group EXO, then as a solo act after he left the band in 2014. He starred in multiple movies and modeled for brands like Burberry, soon becoming one of the country's top brand ambassadors.

But many of his biggest brand partners were quick to distance themselves as the rape allegations spread in July. French fashion house Louis Vuitton, Italian luxury brand Bulgari and Chinese cosmetics brand Kans were among those that suspended or severed ties completely with the star.

Wu's dramatic downfall only accelerated after his detention. His once wildly popular social media accounts, including his Weibo page with more than 51 million followers, were taken down overnight. His songs were also removed from music streaming sites.

On Monday evening, Wu's arrest became the top trending topic on Weibo, with most comments supporting the police action. A related Weibo hashtag has been viewed 1.6 billion times as of Tuesday morning.

China's #MeToo movement

Wu's case is not the only #Metoo scandal that has rocked China in recent weeks. Last Monday, the e-commerce giant Alibaba said it had fired an employee who was accused of sexually assaulting another employee during a business trip.

In both cases, victims had posted their allegations on Chinese social media, which sparked an online furor and prompted police to investigate.

The authorities' swift actions won praise from some online, who pointed to the two cases as an indication of the effective rule of law and criminal justice in China. Yet it raised eyebrows among others, who argued the high-profile nature of the cases served to highlight how rare it is for survivors to speak out and seek justice.

"It is unsurprising that both cases have drawn such wide attention, given (Kris Wu) and Alibaba's high profile," said Feng Yuan, a feminist scholar and activist. "But this also serves as a reminder that for many other cases of sexual harassment and assault, if the accused are not so famous or influential, (victims) might not have their voices heard at all."

Sexual assault survivors have long faced strong stigma and resistance in China, at the official level as well as among the public.

The issue was pushed to the fore in 2018 when the #MeToo movement went global. In China, too, it prompted more women to share their experiences with sexual misconduct and assault -- but the movement was quickly quashed, as the government moved to block growing online discussion, including censoring the hashtag and many related posts.

Activists say the recent cases show the government is still reluctant to discuss sexual misconduct as a systemic problem, instead preferring to report on individual cases and cast blame elsewhere.

For instance, a government watchdog agency said the Kris Wu case illustrated "the black hand of the capital" and "the wild growth of the entertainment industry." And in an editorial article, the state-run Global Times tabloid said the Alibaba scandal reflected a need for greater "legal and moral supervision" in the tech world, and for companies to better align their "capital" with societal values.

Notably absent from official rhetoric is any emphasis on what activists say are the roots of the problem: lack of support for survivors of gender-based violence and entrenched gender inequality in many aspects of society.

Part of the reason the government is so wary of acknowledging public outrage around these underlying issues is because it might encourage greater social organizing and activism, said Lv Pin, a prominent Chinese feminist now based in New York.

Neither of the alleged victims who stepped forward in both the Kris Wu and Alibaba cases alluded to #MeToo, which can easily draw censorship on social media, Feng said.

However, for many activists, the two cases still offer a ray of hope -- and a sign that even if the government doesn't want to talk about sexual misconduct, the public does.

"No matter whether they call it #MeToo or not, the essence is #MeToo," said Feng. "Although most prominent feminist social media accounts have been censored, the victims can always manage to find their own ways to speak out."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Some Overnight Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fatal Clay County Crash

Image

News 10's Susan Dinkel inducted into the Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle

Image

Rain is in the forecast, but when and where? Kevin has the details

Image

Rain is in the forecast, but when and where? Kevin has the details

Image

Petition to bring back Linton-Stockton Elementary's music program gains attention

Image

Monday was the first day for Deming Early Learning Center in Terre Haute

Image

As students return to class, Indiana State Police warns teenage drivers to avoid driving distracted

Image

Do you hear the fighter jets over Terre Haute? Here's what's going on

Image

Reaction to weekend fire at Delish Cafe

Image

Vincennes man hurt in ultralight crash

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1457687

Reported Deaths: 26027
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57431610624
DuPage961601323
Will804011050
Lake709711030
Kane61316820
Winnebago35699526
Madison34054540
St. Clair31654532
McHenry30348300
Peoria24115350
Champaign22620163
Sangamon20958249
McLean19459195
Tazewell17998310
Rock Island15729330
Kankakee15036224
Kendall13881101
LaSalle13256259
Macon11649214
Vermilion10825155
Adams10637132
DeKalb10525123
Williamson9012139
Whiteside7348174
Boone708681
Ogle640284
Grundy624879
Clinton617193
Coles6141101
Jackson606967
Knox5876157
Franklin536283
Macoupin526891
Henry526170
Marion5244121
Livingston505195
Woodford503783
Stephenson498687
Jefferson4951124
Effingham493775
Monroe467596
Randolph462189
Morgan434394
Lee428254
Logan428267
Fulton425461
Christian419276
Montgomery401674
Bureau392587
Perry349663
Iroquois341268
Fayette334656
McDonough323251
Saline296058
Jersey292352
Douglas271936
Union266442
Lawrence254827
Shelby245339
Crawford243727
Cass220127
Bond219124
Pike218554
Carroll209037
Hancock208532
Wayne206553
Ford201650
Clark201235
Richland196545
White195227
Warren191350
Jo Daviess187724
Edgar185342
Washington180525
Moultrie173229
Clay172543
Mason171447
Johnson168817
De Witt167629
Greene165135
Piatt163014
Wabash162212
Mercer155934
Massac153741
Menard135712
Cumberland134420
Jasper119318
Marshall116319
Hamilton98716
Brown8676
Schuyler8647
Pulaski8029
Edwards69413
Stark67826
Scott5772
Calhoun5652
Gallatin5474
Henderson54114
Alexander52911
Putnam5003
Hardin44912
Pope3744
Unassigned702432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 796733

Reported Deaths: 14128
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1095301831
Lake579561036
Allen44927706
Hamilton38434428
St. Joseph37946569
Elkhart30255475
Vanderburgh24679408
Tippecanoe24222234
Porter19916328
Johnson19624396
Hendricks18783324
Clark14359199
Madison14240352
Vigo13361257
Monroe12935182
LaPorte12812227
Delaware11472199
Howard11194242
Kosciusko9959124
Hancock9098152
Warrick8673157
Bartholomew8615157
Floyd8478185
Grant7669183
Boone7462106
Wayne7424202
Morgan7210147
Dubois6500118
Marshall6460117
Cass6259112
Dearborn619978
Noble619592
Henry6175112
Jackson536077
Lawrence5313131
Shelby530998
Gibson488697
DeKalb477787
Clinton477559
Montgomery477193
Harrison475678
Huntington467582
Whitley434945
Miami428373
Steuben423762
Knox419191
Jasper409457
Putnam408662
Wabash387084
Jefferson373787
Adams373056
Ripley363371
White347554
Daviess3206101
Wells315381
Greene309585
Decatur303593
Scott303458
Posey299936
Clay296249
Fayette293065
LaGrange282373
Washington265339
Jennings257150
Randolph252584
Spencer251331
Fountain246450
Starke237359
Owen235560
Sullivan234844
Fulton215746
Jay210432
Carroll210124
Orange205356
Perry203340
Vermillion191145
Rush184527
Tipton179649
Franklin179035
Parke165916
Pike149535
Blackford140833
Pulaski127249
Newton125539
Benton113315
Brown111043
Crawford109818
Martin95615
Warren92015
Switzerland9028
Union75810
Ohio61011
Unassigned0430