Clear

Naomi Osaka pauses press conference in tears after exchange with reporter

Naomi Osaka pauses press conference in tears after exchange with reporter

Posted: Aug 16, 2021 11:40 PM
Updated: Aug 16, 2021 11:40 PM
Posted By: By Jill Martin, CNN

Naomi Osaka, preparing to compete in her first tennis tournament since the Tokyo Olympics, briefly took a break during a pre-tournament news conference on Monday after she started crying.

The news conference in Mason, Ohio, began with Osaka answering questions regarding mental health and doing press conferences -- subjects she sparked a widespread conversation about earlier this year when she withdrew from the French Open because she didn't want to participate in news conferences, citing her mental health.

Following those questions, Osaka was in the midst of being asked about preparation for the summer hard court portion of the season and her reaction to what is going on in Haiti following a devastating earthquake. Osaka's father is a Haiti native, and the tennis superstar said in a tweet Saturday she would give prize money she earns at the Western & Southern Open to Haiti relief efforts.

It was during that portion of the session that Osaka began to wipe her face and pulled her hat down over her eyes. A reporter said, "Sorry," as Osaka got emotional, to which Osaka replied, "No, you're super good."

With Osaka crying, the moderator said they would take a quick break. After a few minutes, Osaka returned to finish the session. She apologized for walking out.

Before this unfolded, Osaka got into an exchange with a reporter from the Cincinnati Inquirer who said, "You're not crazy about dealing with us, especially in this format. Yet you have a lot of outside interests that are served by having a media platform."

Osaka's agent later called the reporter a "bully."

Prior to the Olympics, Osaka's last time competing was at the French Open in May. Before the start of that tournament, the four-time major champion and world No. 2 said she would not be doing press conferences -- knowing she would get fined -- citing her mental health.

After a statement from all four major tournaments -- the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open -- that threatened further punishment, including default from the tournament, Osaka withdrew, revealing she had "suffered long bouts of depression" since winning her first major title in 2018.

'I'm figuring it out at the same time as you'

After answering back-to-back questions regarding news conferences, this is the exchange that occurred between columnist Paul Daugherty of the Cincinnati Enquirer and Osaka:

Daugherty: "You're not crazy about dealing with us, especially in this format. Yet you have a lot of outside interests that are served by having a media platform. I guess my question is how do you balance the two? And also do you have anything you'd like to share with us about what you did say to Simone Biles?" (Earlier in the press conference, Osaka said she had sent a message to Biles but said she wanted to give her space, "because I know how overwhelming it can feel.")

Osaka: "When you say I'm not crazy about dealing with you guys, what does that refer to?"

Daugherty: "Well, you've said you don't especially like the press conference format, yet that seems to be the obviously the most widely used means of communication to the media and through the media to the public."

Osaka: "That's interesting. I would say the occasion, like when to do the press conferences what I feel is the most difficult."

Osaka then paused, saying she was thinking. The moderator suggested on moving on and asked Osaka if she wanted to move on to the next question.

Osaka: "No. I'm very actually interested in that point of view. So if you could repeat that, that would be awesome."

Daugherty: "The question was that you're not especially fond of dealing with the media, especially in this format. You have suggested there are better ways to do it, that we'd like to try to explore that. My question, I guess, was you also have outside interests beyond tennis that are served by having the platform that the media presents to you. My question is how do you think you might be able to best balance the two?"

Osaka: "I feel like this is something that I can't really speak for everybody. I can only speak for myself, but ever since I was younger I've had a lot of media interest on me, and I think it's because of my background as well as how I play. Because in the first place I'm a tennis player. That's why a lot of people are interested in me.

"I would say in that regard I'm quite different to a lot of people. I can't really help that there are some things that I tweet or some things that I say that kind of create a lot of news articles or things like that. I know it's because I've won a couple grand slams and I've gotten to do a lot of press conferences where these things happen.

"But I would also say I'm not really sure how to balance the two. I'm figuring it out at the same time as you are I would say."

After that, while Osaka was receiving the next set of questions from a tennis journalist regarding preparation and Haiti did Osaka show visible emotion.

Osaka's agent, Stuart Duguid, said in a statement: "The bully at the Cincinnati Enquirer is the epitome of why player / media relations are so fraught right now. Everyone on that Zoom will agree that his tone was all wrong and his sole purpose was to intimidate. Really appalling behavior. And this insinuation that Naomi owes her off court success to the media is a myth -- don't be so self-indulgent."

CNN has reached out to Daugherty for comment.

'There's people that I don't know that well that ask me really, really sensitive questions'

Before the exchange with Daugherty, a reporter asked Osaka if there was any advice she could give reporters on how they can help make it a better experience for athletes going through difficult losses and moments while asking questions during press conferences:

"For me, I feel like most of the time -- this is just me as a person -- I'm pretty open when it comes to press conferences," Osaka said. "I feel like I've been that way my whole life. There are times where I would say where I would say there's people that I don't know that well that ask me really, really sensitive questions. And then especially after a loss, that kind of amplifies a bit.

"I would say like even repetitive questions, like questions we've been asked before, but maybe you guys weren't there at the previous press conference. Just like maybe read transcripts. I'm not a professional in press conferences or anything, but, just to make it a bit more of a friendlier experience, I would say."

She also gave the suggestion of a player taking a "sick day."

"We get fined if we don't do press conferences but sometimes we feel really sad," Osaka said. "I feel like maybe there should be a rule that we could maybe take a sick day from that and maybe respond to you guys in emails and things like that. I feel like it would be kind of fair but then again I'm only speaking from my side and I don't know how your guys' whole (referencing the media) -- I guess maybe you want to capture us when we're straight off the court as well, so I'm not sure what's fair."

Regarding Haiti, Osaka said, "It's really scary. I see the news every day. Honestly, the earthquake was kind of close to my parents' school there. I'm honestly not really sure how that's doing, and I haven't seen any pictures or video of it yet."

At the 2020 Western & Southern Open -- held at the Billie Jean USTA National Tennis Center in New York instead of the Cincinnati area -- Osaka was the runner-up after withdrawing because of a hamstring injury. She would go on to win the US Open.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Some Overnight Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fatal Clay County Crash

Image

News 10's Susan Dinkel inducted into the Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle

Image

Rain is in the forecast, but when and where? Kevin has the details

Image

Rain is in the forecast, but when and where? Kevin has the details

Image

Petition to bring back Linton-Stockton Elementary's music program gains attention

Image

Monday was the first day for Deming Early Learning Center in Terre Haute

Image

As students return to class, Indiana State Police warns teenage drivers to avoid driving distracted

Image

Do you hear the fighter jets over Terre Haute? Here's what's going on

Image

Reaction to weekend fire at Delish Cafe

Image

Vincennes man hurt in ultralight crash

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1457687

Reported Deaths: 26027
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57431610624
DuPage961601323
Will804011050
Lake709711030
Kane61316820
Winnebago35699526
Madison34054540
St. Clair31654532
McHenry30348300
Peoria24115350
Champaign22620163
Sangamon20958249
McLean19459195
Tazewell17998310
Rock Island15729330
Kankakee15036224
Kendall13881101
LaSalle13256259
Macon11649214
Vermilion10825155
Adams10637132
DeKalb10525123
Williamson9012139
Whiteside7348174
Boone708681
Ogle640284
Grundy624879
Clinton617193
Coles6141101
Jackson606967
Knox5876157
Franklin536283
Macoupin526891
Henry526170
Marion5244121
Livingston505195
Woodford503783
Stephenson498687
Jefferson4951124
Effingham493775
Monroe467596
Randolph462189
Morgan434394
Lee428254
Logan428267
Fulton425461
Christian419276
Montgomery401674
Bureau392587
Perry349663
Iroquois341268
Fayette334656
McDonough323251
Saline296058
Jersey292352
Douglas271936
Union266442
Lawrence254827
Shelby245339
Crawford243727
Cass220127
Bond219124
Pike218554
Carroll209037
Hancock208532
Wayne206553
Ford201650
Clark201235
Richland196545
White195227
Warren191350
Jo Daviess187724
Edgar185342
Washington180525
Moultrie173229
Clay172543
Mason171447
Johnson168817
De Witt167629
Greene165135
Piatt163014
Wabash162212
Mercer155934
Massac153741
Menard135712
Cumberland134420
Jasper119318
Marshall116319
Hamilton98716
Brown8676
Schuyler8647
Pulaski8029
Edwards69413
Stark67826
Scott5772
Calhoun5652
Gallatin5474
Henderson54114
Alexander52911
Putnam5003
Hardin44912
Pope3744
Unassigned702432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 796733

Reported Deaths: 14128
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1095301831
Lake579561036
Allen44927706
Hamilton38434428
St. Joseph37946569
Elkhart30255475
Vanderburgh24679408
Tippecanoe24222234
Porter19916328
Johnson19624396
Hendricks18783324
Clark14359199
Madison14240352
Vigo13361257
Monroe12935182
LaPorte12812227
Delaware11472199
Howard11194242
Kosciusko9959124
Hancock9098152
Warrick8673157
Bartholomew8615157
Floyd8478185
Grant7669183
Boone7462106
Wayne7424202
Morgan7210147
Dubois6500118
Marshall6460117
Cass6259112
Dearborn619978
Noble619592
Henry6175112
Jackson536077
Lawrence5313131
Shelby530998
Gibson488697
DeKalb477787
Clinton477559
Montgomery477193
Harrison475678
Huntington467582
Whitley434945
Miami428373
Steuben423762
Knox419191
Jasper409457
Putnam408662
Wabash387084
Jefferson373787
Adams373056
Ripley363371
White347554
Daviess3206101
Wells315381
Greene309585
Decatur303593
Scott303458
Posey299936
Clay296249
Fayette293065
LaGrange282373
Washington265339
Jennings257150
Randolph252584
Spencer251331
Fountain246450
Starke237359
Owen235560
Sullivan234844
Fulton215746
Jay210432
Carroll210124
Orange205356
Perry203340
Vermillion191145
Rush184527
Tipton179649
Franklin179035
Parke165916
Pike149535
Blackford140833
Pulaski127249
Newton125539
Benton113315
Brown111043
Crawford109818
Martin95615
Warren92015
Switzerland9028
Union75810
Ohio61011
Unassigned0430