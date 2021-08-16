Clear

Investing green is harder than you'd think

Investing green is harder than you'd think

Posted: Aug 16, 2021 12:41 PM
Updated: Aug 16, 2021 12:41 PM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

ESG investing — funds that are conscious of companies' actions on the environment, society and governance — is an increasingly popular trend for people concerned about how their money is being used. It sounds great, but it's complicated.

The ESG label is meant to make investing green easier by giving investors a simple way to allocate their money to good causes. And, indeed, there are plenty of sustainability- and climate change-focused exchange traded funds available.

But it's still not the catch-all stamp of approval you'd expect.

The label started with the idea that ESG issues should be included when valuing a business. More recently, however, the emphasis has moved to the impact company's products and services have, said Jon Hale, director of sustainability research at Sustainalytics.

"A lot of ESG funds are oriented more toward the ESG valuations rather than the impact," he told CNN Business.

That's why the blanket ESG designation might not mean all companies in an ETF are up-to-snuff on all fronts.

"You can't tell just from the label. You actually have to figure out what they're doing," said Hale.

That essentially forces investors into tough choices between the E, the S and the G. Invest in one, and you often have to sacrifice another. This puts climate and socially conscious investors in a tough spot.

Problem 1: Big Tech

For example, ESG ETFs stay away from weapons manufacturers, tobacco companies or firms in the coal and oil sands businesses but still give investors access to the controversial golden geese of America's stock market: tech stocks.

Big Tech companies like Apple and Amazon make up a big chunk of these funds. They're included because both of these companies have made commitments to run net-zero carbon supply chains and operations in the next decades.

That doesn't mean they're carbon-neutral now. Amazon's ultra-fast delivery options come at an environmental cost, for example. Last year, when online shopping went through the roof as people tried to avoid exposure to Covid-19, Amazon's carbon emissions grew by 19% — even though the business reduced its overall carbon intensity.

As for Apple, though the company is working on getting the carbon intensity out of its mostly Asia-based supply chain, it's not there yet. Apple's manufacturing contributed more than two-thirds of its carbon footprint last year, according to the company's environmental progress report. Apple also includes the use of its products by consumers in the company's carbon footprint, which accounts for another one-fifth.

Both Apple and Amazon particularly struggle with the S and the G as well: They continue to face scrutiny over the treatment of their Chinese factory and essential warehouse workers, for example. Amazon has been criticized for blocking employee efforts to form unions.

Facebook is also represented in ESG funds, despite the criticism from governments and individuals about the company's impact on society.

Problem 2: Tesla

Another mainstay in thematic ESG funds is electric car maker Tesla.

From an emissions point of view, electric cars are an obvious choice for a climate-conscious investor. But electricity that fuels electric cars is still generated using natural gas or coal, and the environmental impact of battery production is less well known. That's leaving a coal stain on Tesla's China expansion.

Also hurting Tesla's record: the company's history of making billions on selling regulatory credits to other car markers, allowing them to keep making money on gas-fueled vehicles.

"Everything is a tradeoff," said Elizabeth Levy, portfolio manager at Trillium Asset Management told CNN Business, and consuming anything, by definition, is using up some resource. But while we might not know as much about battery production as about the impact of oil extraction, batteries still win the direct comparison, Levy said.

Tesla has reduced its carbon footprint every year for the past decade, said Dan Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities, who covers the company.

But the environment isn't Tesla's only issue. CEO Elon Musk, who spent much of the pandemic denying the risks of Covid-19 and railing against lockdown orders, also has plenty of governance problems, too. Musk has gotten punished multiple times by the Securities and Exchange Commission for his misleading tweets and other violations.

Most recently Musk stirred things up on social media and on television about cryptocurrencies, which moved the market sharply. Tesla also disclosed it invested millions in Bitcoin — only to later say it canceled plans to accept the cryptocurrency as payment because of its immense carbon footprint.

"Trying to find the perfect company is impossible," said Ives. "Realistically, no company is going to check every box. But if there are five boxes and [a company] checks four, that's significant."

Problem 3: New technologies, new problems

Bitcoin and other new technologies are part of a new ESG issue: an insatiable hunger for electricity.

The same power needed to charge zero-emissions vehicles is required to fuel the Bitcoin mining process, in which computers solve complex puzzles to create new "blocks" on the blockchain and thus unlock new coins. Bitcoin has come under fire over environmental concerns regarding the high energy use of the mining process.

Natural gas, a common source of energy for electricity in the United States, is less polluting than oil from an emissions point of view, but much of the world still burns coal to fuel power plants, which is weighing on the effectiveness of on climate-friendly alternatives like electric vehicles as emissions savers.

For ESG investors this raises the question what environmentally friendly technologies are actually green through and through.

Batteries are another such conundrum because they use other nonrenewable resources, materials that are found in only a handful of places on earth, such as lithium and cobalt.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is the world's biggest producer of cobalt, for example, where the industry also includes child workers. That doesn't seem compliant with the S and G in ESG whatsoever.

Tesla announced last year it would ditch cobalt in its battery production, a plus on the social and governance side that would also reduce their cost.

Problem 4: Making money

Another trade-off is performance.

Funds aimed at sub-genres of ESG, such as BlackRock's iShares Global Clean Energy ETF or the Invesco Solar ETF, just haven't done very well this year after soaring in 2020. Both ETFs are down some 20% for the year, while the S&P 500 by contrast has gained nearly the same percentage.

So for ESG-conscious investors who want to see a handsome return, the broader funds might still be the best way to go.

ESG investing doesn't do away with all problems in business, environmental or otherwise. But investor decisions still make a difference.

"As investors we have to invest in the future we want to see," Levy said.

That means understanding the depth of the commitment companies are making to reach their ESG goals and how they can actually be held accountable.

"That's one of the reasons ESG investors such as ourselves are pressuring the SEC to require climate disclosures," which would standardize that kind of reporting, Levy added.

Shareholder activism surrounding ESG issues is also becoming more common.

"Companies are starting to realize that they have a fairly sizable amount of ESG-minded investors in their investor base," said Hale, the Sustainalytics sustainability research director. And that's "doing some good in terms of shifting corporate behavior toward operating with sustainability in mind."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 77°
Casey
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Partly Sunny Monday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Partly sunny, warm. High: 83

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 80°

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Wabash Valley Cross Country Kick-Off

Image

Terre Haute South Golf Braves Invite

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. High: 82°

Image

Sullivan-South Putnam

Image

THN-SV

Image

Sullivan football

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1457687

Reported Deaths: 26027
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57431610624
DuPage961601323
Will804011050
Lake709711030
Kane61316820
Winnebago35699526
Madison34054540
St. Clair31654532
McHenry30348300
Peoria24115350
Champaign22620163
Sangamon20958249
McLean19459195
Tazewell17998310
Rock Island15729330
Kankakee15036224
Kendall13881101
LaSalle13256259
Macon11649214
Vermilion10825155
Adams10637132
DeKalb10525123
Williamson9012139
Whiteside7348174
Boone708681
Ogle640284
Grundy624879
Clinton617193
Coles6141101
Jackson606967
Knox5876157
Franklin536283
Macoupin526891
Henry526170
Marion5244121
Livingston505195
Woodford503783
Stephenson498687
Jefferson4951124
Effingham493775
Monroe467596
Randolph462189
Morgan434394
Lee428254
Logan428267
Fulton425461
Christian419276
Montgomery401674
Bureau392587
Perry349663
Iroquois341268
Fayette334656
McDonough323251
Saline296058
Jersey292352
Douglas271936
Union266442
Lawrence254827
Shelby245339
Crawford243727
Cass220127
Bond219124
Pike218554
Carroll209037
Hancock208532
Wayne206553
Ford201650
Clark201235
Richland196545
White195227
Warren191350
Jo Daviess187724
Edgar185342
Washington180525
Moultrie173229
Clay172543
Mason171447
Johnson168817
De Witt167629
Greene165135
Piatt163014
Wabash162212
Mercer155934
Massac153741
Menard135712
Cumberland134420
Jasper119318
Marshall116319
Hamilton98716
Brown8676
Schuyler8647
Pulaski8029
Edwards69413
Stark67826
Scott5772
Calhoun5652
Gallatin5474
Henderson54114
Alexander52911
Putnam5003
Hardin44912
Pope3744
Unassigned702432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 796733

Reported Deaths: 14128
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1095301831
Lake579561036
Allen44927706
Hamilton38434428
St. Joseph37946569
Elkhart30255475
Vanderburgh24679408
Tippecanoe24222234
Porter19916328
Johnson19624396
Hendricks18783324
Clark14359199
Madison14240352
Vigo13361257
Monroe12935182
LaPorte12812227
Delaware11472199
Howard11194242
Kosciusko9959124
Hancock9098152
Warrick8673157
Bartholomew8615157
Floyd8478185
Grant7669183
Boone7462106
Wayne7424202
Morgan7210147
Dubois6500118
Marshall6460117
Cass6259112
Dearborn619978
Noble619592
Henry6175112
Jackson536077
Lawrence5313131
Shelby530998
Gibson488697
DeKalb477787
Clinton477559
Montgomery477193
Harrison475678
Huntington467582
Whitley434945
Miami428373
Steuben423762
Knox419191
Jasper409457
Putnam408662
Wabash387084
Jefferson373787
Adams373056
Ripley363371
White347554
Daviess3206101
Wells315381
Greene309585
Decatur303593
Scott303458
Posey299936
Clay296249
Fayette293065
LaGrange282373
Washington265339
Jennings257150
Randolph252584
Spencer251331
Fountain246450
Starke237359
Owen235560
Sullivan234844
Fulton215746
Jay210432
Carroll210124
Orange205356
Perry203340
Vermillion191145
Rush184527
Tipton179649
Franklin179035
Parke165916
Pike149535
Blackford140833
Pulaski127249
Newton125539
Benton113315
Brown111043
Crawford109818
Martin95615
Warren92015
Switzerland9028
Union75810
Ohio61011
Unassigned0430