Clear

3 ways companies can help advance racial equity

3 ways companies can help advance racial equity

Posted: Aug 16, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Aug 16, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Dan Schulman, Robert F. Smith and Rich Lesser for CNN Business Perspectives

Amid the national reckoning over racial inequality, corporations and foundations across the country have pledged roughly $11 billion to support causes that promote racial equity. Yet to date, only about half of that promised amount — roughly $5.8 billion — appears to have translated into real investments in the many organizations that are working day in and day out to create lasting change in communities of color. This slow pace of investment must be addressed if we are to successfully tackle the urgent and pervasive challenges before us.

The reasons for the lagging rate of real-world contributions have become increasingly clear. On the one hand, companies have struggled to decide where to funnel their investments given the breadth of the problem and the sheer number of organizations. Companies have also faced difficulties in measuring the success of their commitments in the short term, as results can sometimes take years to come to fruition.

Complicating things further, nonprofits and other organizations have had a difficult time navigating the vast landscape of available resources and making the social connections necessary to obtain funding, according to a recent report. All these issues are compounded by an ingrained mistrust of large corporations in communities that have so often gone overlooked.

To reduce friction, bolster trust and maximize the impact of commitments, corporations should lead the way by developing new models for partnering with groups — and other likeminded companies — that support and promote racial equity.

Here's how:

Take a holistic, long-term approach

Rather than attempting to pinpoint one or two individual causes or groups to support through a one-time investment, companies should take a holistic approach and spread their investments over a range of pressing issues that they plan to champion over several years.

Making long-term commitments to a variety of causes, instead of one-and-done contributions to a select few, provides companies the opportunity to develop meaningful relationships with many different advocacy organizations. It also enables companies to gain a deeper and more complete understanding of how seemingly discrete social justice issues intersect, and, in turn, makes them smarter and more informed sponsors.

Take the racial wealth gap, for example, where the average white family has roughly 10 times greater wealth than the average Black family. A one-off donation to a community development financial institution (CDFI) serving a socioeconomically disadvantaged community might temporarily help some minority business owners and entrepreneurs more easily access capital. But a more holistic approach would be to make additional investments in organizations that solve related problems contributing to the wealth gap — such as disparities in homeownership, which limit generational wealth creation, or inequities in health insurance coverage, which saddle families with steep medical bills and debt.

One example of a holistic approach in action is The Southern Communities Initiative (SCI), which is a consortium of companies we launched earlier this year to tackle some of the most endemic problems facing communities of color in the South, where almost 60% of all Black Americans live.

Together, we're tackling a host of urgent challenges — from a dearth of education and workforce development opportunities, substandard housing, health inequities, the vast gap in access to digital tools, limited access to capital and major physical infrastructure failures.

On the issue of wealth creation, we're partnering with CDFIs to help them secure federal and other funding to better support minority businesses; working with historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to address vast racial disparities in education; and we're launching new partnerships with leading organizations across target communities — such as Prosper Birmingham, the Greater Houston Partnership and the Urban League of Louisiana — to facilitate coordination across the southeast region.

Break down silos

It's clear that no one company can solve the most consequential racial justice issues of our time on its own, but too many companies have gotten into the habit of going it alone when it comes to corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Companies should aim to break down these silos and establish partnerships with other companies that share similar CSR goals and principles. This collaborative approach creates opportunities for CSR teams from different companies to collectively bring far more expertise and experience to a joint project. It also makes it possible to tap into each other's networks in the worlds of CSR. For example, one company's CSR team might have worked in a certain geographic region or advocacy area that another company is less familiar with, and vice versa. Bringing those worlds together can go a long way.

At SCI, we're hoping our partnership can provide a blueprint that others can follow. Our three founding companies — PayPal, Vista Equity Partners and Boston Consulting Group — collaborate and seek perspective and guidance from each other on every decision we make. And we're creating opportunities for our nonprofit partners to work together.

Track data metrics

Corporations should establish clearly defined metrics for every project that measure the impact of their racial equity efforts. In the case of expanding access to digital tools, for instance, metrics might include the number of laptops provided or the number of internet subscriptions donated. Corporations should also implement consistent reporting standards, whether that's in the form of a real-time dashboard or quarterly progress report.

At SCI, we are using the data we collect to prepare a racial equity metrics report that tracks the progress we're making on a quarterly basis. We are also implementing an opensource database to monitor and track key stats and metrics so we can see where our efforts are succeeding and where we need to double-down.

This will help in tailoring approaches by region, too. Companies will learn which programs are worthy of investment based on their previous record in delivering change to other communities.

Combatting systemic racism and solving these entrenched problems in our society will not happen overnight, but these issues need to be addressed to bring about a more equitable society. This is a pivotal time to make a lasting difference. Everyone can play a role in turning billions of dollars in commitments into real and lasting improvements.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Partly Sunny Monday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Partly sunny, warm. High: 83

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 80°

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Wabash Valley Cross Country Kick-Off

Image

Terre Haute South Golf Braves Invite

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. High: 82°

Image

Sullivan-South Putnam

Image

THN-SV

Image

Sullivan football

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1457687

Reported Deaths: 26027
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57431610624
DuPage961601323
Will804011050
Lake709711030
Kane61316820
Winnebago35699526
Madison34054540
St. Clair31654532
McHenry30348300
Peoria24115350
Champaign22620163
Sangamon20958249
McLean19459195
Tazewell17998310
Rock Island15729330
Kankakee15036224
Kendall13881101
LaSalle13256259
Macon11649214
Vermilion10825155
Adams10637132
DeKalb10525123
Williamson9012139
Whiteside7348174
Boone708681
Ogle640284
Grundy624879
Clinton617193
Coles6141101
Jackson606967
Knox5876157
Franklin536283
Macoupin526891
Henry526170
Marion5244121
Livingston505195
Woodford503783
Stephenson498687
Jefferson4951124
Effingham493775
Monroe467596
Randolph462189
Morgan434394
Lee428254
Logan428267
Fulton425461
Christian419276
Montgomery401674
Bureau392587
Perry349663
Iroquois341268
Fayette334656
McDonough323251
Saline296058
Jersey292352
Douglas271936
Union266442
Lawrence254827
Shelby245339
Crawford243727
Cass220127
Bond219124
Pike218554
Carroll209037
Hancock208532
Wayne206553
Ford201650
Clark201235
Richland196545
White195227
Warren191350
Jo Daviess187724
Edgar185342
Washington180525
Moultrie173229
Clay172543
Mason171447
Johnson168817
De Witt167629
Greene165135
Piatt163014
Wabash162212
Mercer155934
Massac153741
Menard135712
Cumberland134420
Jasper119318
Marshall116319
Hamilton98716
Brown8676
Schuyler8647
Pulaski8029
Edwards69413
Stark67826
Scott5772
Calhoun5652
Gallatin5474
Henderson54114
Alexander52911
Putnam5003
Hardin44912
Pope3744
Unassigned702432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 796733

Reported Deaths: 14128
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1095301831
Lake579561036
Allen44927706
Hamilton38434428
St. Joseph37946569
Elkhart30255475
Vanderburgh24679408
Tippecanoe24222234
Porter19916328
Johnson19624396
Hendricks18783324
Clark14359199
Madison14240352
Vigo13361257
Monroe12935182
LaPorte12812227
Delaware11472199
Howard11194242
Kosciusko9959124
Hancock9098152
Warrick8673157
Bartholomew8615157
Floyd8478185
Grant7669183
Boone7462106
Wayne7424202
Morgan7210147
Dubois6500118
Marshall6460117
Cass6259112
Dearborn619978
Noble619592
Henry6175112
Jackson536077
Lawrence5313131
Shelby530998
Gibson488697
DeKalb477787
Clinton477559
Montgomery477193
Harrison475678
Huntington467582
Whitley434945
Miami428373
Steuben423762
Knox419191
Jasper409457
Putnam408662
Wabash387084
Jefferson373787
Adams373056
Ripley363371
White347554
Daviess3206101
Wells315381
Greene309585
Decatur303593
Scott303458
Posey299936
Clay296249
Fayette293065
LaGrange282373
Washington265339
Jennings257150
Randolph252584
Spencer251331
Fountain246450
Starke237359
Owen235560
Sullivan234844
Fulton215746
Jay210432
Carroll210124
Orange205356
Perry203340
Vermillion191145
Rush184527
Tipton179649
Franklin179035
Parke165916
Pike149535
Blackford140833
Pulaski127249
Newton125539
Benton113315
Brown111043
Crawford109818
Martin95615
Warren92015
Switzerland9028
Union75810
Ohio61011
Unassigned0430