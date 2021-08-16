Clear

Wall Street's confusion about Airbnb is a sign of the times

Wall Street's confusion about Airbnb is a sign of the times

Posted: Aug 16, 2021 9:20 AM
Updated: Aug 16, 2021 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

It's a tough moment to predict the future of the travel industry. Just look at Airbnb's stock.

What's happening: The company had a huge second quarter, with revenue soaring nearly 300% as spring and summer bookings jumped. But shares remain almost 30% below the all-time high they hit in February.

Some of the apprehension may come from Airbnb's rich valuation. The home-sharing startup is now worth $96 billion, which Bank of America points out is 13 times the bank's estimates for 2022 revenues.

But the company is also in limbo due to uncertainty about the outlook, a problem made worse by the spreading Delta variant.

Deutsche Bank noted Monday that cases have now been rising globally for eight consecutive weeks, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Australia and China are among countries that have recently tightened restrictions to try to stem a rise in infections.

Airbnb explicitly outlined its concerns in a letter to shareholders that accompanied its latest results.

"In the near term, we anticipate that the impact of Covid-19 and the introduction and spread of new variants of the virus, including the Delta variant, will continue to affect overall travel behavior, including how often and when guests book and cancel," the company said. As a result, it continued, future bookings "will continue to be more volatile and non-linear."

Another warning: The University of Michigan said Friday that its influential consumer sentiment index plunged 13.5% from July to August, hitting a level of 70.2. That's the most bearish reading for the measure since December 2011.

"There is little doubt that the pandemic's resurgence due to the Delta variant has been met with a mixture of reason and emotion," said Richard Curtin, the survey's chief economist.

Step back: The travel industry is still doing its best to plan for the future. Hyatt announced Sunday that it's buying Apple Leisure for $2.7 billion.

The move is a bet on the future of luxury travel, which has been recovering more rapidly. It will double Hyatt's global resort footprint, and expand the company's presence in Europe by 60%.

Airbnb, meanwhile, is still projecting that third-quarter revenue will be its strongest on record. Long-term stays at its properties by remote workers as the Delta variant delays the return to the office are poised to help its business.

"The company noted several positive trends that could continue post Covid, including longer stays and a growing percentage of bookings for non-traditional travel," Bank of America's analysts wrote in a research note.

Yet the advent of highly infectious coronavirus variants makes it hard to say with confidence whether a strong summer season will continue into the fall — dampening investors' enthusiasm.

China's economic recovery is slowing down

China's economic recovery is losing steam — and it's not just the spread of the Delta variant that has economists and government officials on alert, my CNN Business colleague Laura He reports.

The latest: Chinese officials on Monday released new data on industrial production, investment and retail sales for July showing signs of weakness in the economy.

Growth in industrial production was the slowest it's been in 11 months, rising by 6.4% from a year ago. Car production was slammed by the global shortage of semiconductors.

Growth in retail sales in July was the weakest it's been all year, while investment in fixed assets also missed economists' expectations.

"The spread of the virus and natural disasters have affected the economy in some regions, and the economic recovery is still unstable and uneven," National Bureau of Statistics spokesperson Fu Linghui said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.

Remember: Along with the latest coronavirus outbreak, catastrophic flooding swept through central China last month, killing more than 300 people. Widespread damage and disruption has also caused direct economic losses totaling nearly $21 billion, according to government statistics released this month.

Investor insight: The data triggered a fallback in global stocks Monday, ending a 10-day winning streak for shares in Europe. Big global banks have already slashed growth forecasts for the third quarter in China and revised down full-year estimates.

The Chinese company putting H&M on notice

Every night before bed, Anushka Sachan whips out her phone to log into an app.

"It kind of becomes a habit," the 20-year-old Hong Kong University student told my CNN Business colleague Michelle Toh.

The platform Sachan is using belongs to a Chinese brand called Shein — pronounced "She In" — which has rapidly attracted a global army of teen fans on TikTok.

The mysterious online shopping upstart has made headlines recently for surpassing Amazon in app downloads in the United States. It's created a cult following for its fast fashion apparel sold all over the world.

Some experts even say it's beating stalwarts like Zara and H&M at their own game, by making items more quickly and demonstrating digital savvy. Users check the app regularly so they can earn points to save on purchases.

"They're making fast fashion look slow," said Erin Schmidt, a senior analyst at Coresight Research, a global advisory and research firm specializing in retail and technology. "They've changed the model."

Up next

Oatly reports earnings before US markets open. Roblox follows after the close.

Also today: The Empire State Manufacturing Survey from the New York Fed arrives at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Coming tomorrow: Home Depot and Walmart report results.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Partly Sunny Monday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Partly sunny, warm. High: 83

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 80°

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Wabash Valley Cross Country Kick-Off

Image

Terre Haute South Golf Braves Invite

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. High: 82°

Image

Sullivan-South Putnam

Image

THN-SV

Image

Sullivan football

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1457687

Reported Deaths: 26027
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57431610624
DuPage961601323
Will804011050
Lake709711030
Kane61316820
Winnebago35699526
Madison34054540
St. Clair31654532
McHenry30348300
Peoria24115350
Champaign22620163
Sangamon20958249
McLean19459195
Tazewell17998310
Rock Island15729330
Kankakee15036224
Kendall13881101
LaSalle13256259
Macon11649214
Vermilion10825155
Adams10637132
DeKalb10525123
Williamson9012139
Whiteside7348174
Boone708681
Ogle640284
Grundy624879
Clinton617193
Coles6141101
Jackson606967
Knox5876157
Franklin536283
Macoupin526891
Henry526170
Marion5244121
Livingston505195
Woodford503783
Stephenson498687
Jefferson4951124
Effingham493775
Monroe467596
Randolph462189
Morgan434394
Lee428254
Logan428267
Fulton425461
Christian419276
Montgomery401674
Bureau392587
Perry349663
Iroquois341268
Fayette334656
McDonough323251
Saline296058
Jersey292352
Douglas271936
Union266442
Lawrence254827
Shelby245339
Crawford243727
Cass220127
Bond219124
Pike218554
Carroll209037
Hancock208532
Wayne206553
Ford201650
Clark201235
Richland196545
White195227
Warren191350
Jo Daviess187724
Edgar185342
Washington180525
Moultrie173229
Clay172543
Mason171447
Johnson168817
De Witt167629
Greene165135
Piatt163014
Wabash162212
Mercer155934
Massac153741
Menard135712
Cumberland134420
Jasper119318
Marshall116319
Hamilton98716
Brown8676
Schuyler8647
Pulaski8029
Edwards69413
Stark67826
Scott5772
Calhoun5652
Gallatin5474
Henderson54114
Alexander52911
Putnam5003
Hardin44912
Pope3744
Unassigned702432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 796733

Reported Deaths: 14128
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1095301831
Lake579561036
Allen44927706
Hamilton38434428
St. Joseph37946569
Elkhart30255475
Vanderburgh24679408
Tippecanoe24222234
Porter19916328
Johnson19624396
Hendricks18783324
Clark14359199
Madison14240352
Vigo13361257
Monroe12935182
LaPorte12812227
Delaware11472199
Howard11194242
Kosciusko9959124
Hancock9098152
Warrick8673157
Bartholomew8615157
Floyd8478185
Grant7669183
Boone7462106
Wayne7424202
Morgan7210147
Dubois6500118
Marshall6460117
Cass6259112
Dearborn619978
Noble619592
Henry6175112
Jackson536077
Lawrence5313131
Shelby530998
Gibson488697
DeKalb477787
Clinton477559
Montgomery477193
Harrison475678
Huntington467582
Whitley434945
Miami428373
Steuben423762
Knox419191
Jasper409457
Putnam408662
Wabash387084
Jefferson373787
Adams373056
Ripley363371
White347554
Daviess3206101
Wells315381
Greene309585
Decatur303593
Scott303458
Posey299936
Clay296249
Fayette293065
LaGrange282373
Washington265339
Jennings257150
Randolph252584
Spencer251331
Fountain246450
Starke237359
Owen235560
Sullivan234844
Fulton215746
Jay210432
Carroll210124
Orange205356
Perry203340
Vermillion191145
Rush184527
Tipton179649
Franklin179035
Parke165916
Pike149535
Blackford140833
Pulaski127249
Newton125539
Benton113315
Brown111043
Crawford109818
Martin95615
Warren92015
Switzerland9028
Union75810
Ohio61011
Unassigned0430