Clear

5 things to know for August 16: Afghanistan, Covid-19, Haiti, weather, China & Russia

5 things to know for August 16: Afghanistan, Covid-19, Haiti, weather, China & Russia

Posted: Aug 16, 2021 7:41 AM
Updated: Aug 16, 2021 7:41 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Some students don't want to go back to in-person school, and it doesn't have anything to do with coronavirus. For them, in a virtual classroom, there's less room for bullying, harassment and toxic social situations.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Afghanistan

The Taliban have taken over Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul, which means the entire country and its government are now effectively under the group's control. The presidential palace is also in Taliban hands after Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, ending any attempts to form a transitional government. All commercial flights out of Kabul's main airport have stopped, and as of this morning, there have been reports of violence in that area. Other countries are scrambling to get citizens and personnel out of Afghanistan, and the US has completely evacuated its embassy there. The US defense secretary has approved 1,000 more troops to move into Afghanistan due to the deteriorating security situation, bringing the number of arriving troops to 6,000. This whole situation follows the long US troop drawdown in Afghanistan, which experts predicted would lead to a Taliban resurgence. President Biden is expected to brief the nation on the crisis in the coming days.

2. Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are surging in 40 states, data from Johns Hopkins University shows. With numbers still rising, the director of the NIH worries the US could soon be reporting more than 200,000 new cases a day -- a rate not seen since before vaccines became widely available. In addition to vaccine refusal and a lack of health precautions, experts say a new challenge could come in the form of complacency from people who have "followed the rules," so to speak, and are tired of it. Meanwhile, mask mandates are still stoking political battles. For instance, Texas' Supreme Court sided with Gov. Greg Abbott over a ruling that temporarily blocks local mask mandates recently issued in San Antonio and Dallas. City officials say they will enforce at least parts of the mandates regardless.

3. Haiti

More than 1,200 people have died and thousands more are injured after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday. Hospitals have been overwhelmed with patients, and blocked roads have at times made it difficult to move medical supplies and personnel to where they're needed most. The quake has also destroyed or damaged tens of thousands of homes, complicating an already difficult path to recovery. Haiti was already in crisis before the quake as it dealt with the assassination of President Jovenel Moise last month and ongoing struggles with food insecurity, political instability and pandemic issues. While this quake wasn't as damaging as the earthquake that hit Haiti in 2010, the island nation still bears scars from that disaster, as well.

4. Weather

Many schools in Florida's Panhandle are closed today as the area braces for the effects of Tropical Storm Fred. As of early this morning, Fred had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph while moving toward the state at 6 mph, with an expected landfall in the western Panhandle this afternoon or early evening. The storm is expected to bring dangerous storm surges, river flooding and possible tornadoes when it reaches the US coast. Fred is one of three Atlantic storms now being monitored by the National Hurricane Center. Tropical Depression Eight formed last night northeast of Bermuda, and Tropical Depression Grace is headed toward Haiti, setting up what could be a devastating complication after this weekend's earthquake.

Check your local forecast here>>>

5. China & Russia

The Chinese and Russian militaries have recently teamed up for a series of joint exercises that have allowed them to observe or test out each other's methods and weaponry. Both countries say the exercises mark a high point in bilateral military relations, but outside experts question whether the countries have a shared motive. One expert called the exercises "mostly theater," without a lot of opportunity for either side to engage in activities that actually hone military skills. While China and Russia tout their close ties, another expert says a formal military alliance would actually limit each side's autonomy, which both highly value.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Why your old video games may be worth millions

And to think, they used to say video games were a waste of time!

MLB pitcher Tyler Gilbert throws a no-hitter in his first career big league start

[Elle Woods in "Legally Blonde" voice] "What, like it's hard?"

Audi unveils a shape-shifting concept car

Behold, it morphs from a car into ... a slightly longer car!

A South Carolina man won the lottery, then did it again 11 days later

Currently trying to manifest this kind of luck for the rest of us.

Watch how CNN covered the birth of cell phones in 1982 

Then, they were clunky and weighed as much as a small dog. Now, you're reading a newsletter on them.

TODAY'S NUMBER

33.8 million

That's how many people identified with two or more races in the 2020 US Census -- a 276% increase over the number of multiracial respondents in 2010.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We've aimed to advocate for the human rights and freedom of Hong Kong people. ... Unfortunately, for the past year or so, the government repeatedly used the pandemic as a pretext to reject the front and other organizations' applications to hold rallies."

Civil Human Rights Front, a pro-democracy group that organized some of Hong Kong's biggest protests. The group is the latest such civil rights organization to announce it is disbanding under pressure from Hong Kong's national security law.

AND FINALLY

How a piano works: Animation-style

It's mind-blowing to think about the mechanics in a single strike of a piano key. (Click here to view.)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Partly Sunny Monday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Partly sunny, warm. High: 83

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 80°

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Wabash Valley Cross Country Kick-Off

Image

Terre Haute South Golf Braves Invite

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. High: 82°

Image

Sullivan-South Putnam

Image

THN-SV

Image

Sullivan football

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1457687

Reported Deaths: 26027
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57431610624
DuPage961601323
Will804011050
Lake709711030
Kane61316820
Winnebago35699526
Madison34054540
St. Clair31654532
McHenry30348300
Peoria24115350
Champaign22620163
Sangamon20958249
McLean19459195
Tazewell17998310
Rock Island15729330
Kankakee15036224
Kendall13881101
LaSalle13256259
Macon11649214
Vermilion10825155
Adams10637132
DeKalb10525123
Williamson9012139
Whiteside7348174
Boone708681
Ogle640284
Grundy624879
Clinton617193
Coles6141101
Jackson606967
Knox5876157
Franklin536283
Macoupin526891
Henry526170
Marion5244121
Livingston505195
Woodford503783
Stephenson498687
Jefferson4951124
Effingham493775
Monroe467596
Randolph462189
Morgan434394
Lee428254
Logan428267
Fulton425461
Christian419276
Montgomery401674
Bureau392587
Perry349663
Iroquois341268
Fayette334656
McDonough323251
Saline296058
Jersey292352
Douglas271936
Union266442
Lawrence254827
Shelby245339
Crawford243727
Cass220127
Bond219124
Pike218554
Carroll209037
Hancock208532
Wayne206553
Ford201650
Clark201235
Richland196545
White195227
Warren191350
Jo Daviess187724
Edgar185342
Washington180525
Moultrie173229
Clay172543
Mason171447
Johnson168817
De Witt167629
Greene165135
Piatt163014
Wabash162212
Mercer155934
Massac153741
Menard135712
Cumberland134420
Jasper119318
Marshall116319
Hamilton98716
Brown8676
Schuyler8647
Pulaski8029
Edwards69413
Stark67826
Scott5772
Calhoun5652
Gallatin5474
Henderson54114
Alexander52911
Putnam5003
Hardin44912
Pope3744
Unassigned702432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 796733

Reported Deaths: 14128
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1095301831
Lake579561036
Allen44927706
Hamilton38434428
St. Joseph37946569
Elkhart30255475
Vanderburgh24679408
Tippecanoe24222234
Porter19916328
Johnson19624396
Hendricks18783324
Clark14359199
Madison14240352
Vigo13361257
Monroe12935182
LaPorte12812227
Delaware11472199
Howard11194242
Kosciusko9959124
Hancock9098152
Warrick8673157
Bartholomew8615157
Floyd8478185
Grant7669183
Boone7462106
Wayne7424202
Morgan7210147
Dubois6500118
Marshall6460117
Cass6259112
Dearborn619978
Noble619592
Henry6175112
Jackson536077
Lawrence5313131
Shelby530998
Gibson488697
DeKalb477787
Clinton477559
Montgomery477193
Harrison475678
Huntington467582
Whitley434945
Miami428373
Steuben423762
Knox419191
Jasper409457
Putnam408662
Wabash387084
Jefferson373787
Adams373056
Ripley363371
White347554
Daviess3206101
Wells315381
Greene309585
Decatur303593
Scott303458
Posey299936
Clay296249
Fayette293065
LaGrange282373
Washington265339
Jennings257150
Randolph252584
Spencer251331
Fountain246450
Starke237359
Owen235560
Sullivan234844
Fulton215746
Jay210432
Carroll210124
Orange205356
Perry203340
Vermillion191145
Rush184527
Tipton179649
Franklin179035
Parke165916
Pike149535
Blackford140833
Pulaski127249
Newton125539
Benton113315
Brown111043
Crawford109818
Martin95615
Warren92015
Switzerland9028
Union75810
Ohio61011
Unassigned0430