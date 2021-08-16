Clear

Afghans face a return to the dark age during the digital age

Afghans face a return to the dark age during the digital age

Posted: Aug 16, 2021 1:20 AM
Updated: Aug 16, 2021 1:20 AM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

With futuristic speed, Afghanistan is being sent back in time, to what is often called a "dark age" of Taliban domination. The Afghan population is bearing witness with digital age tools, which means the heartache and terror is just a click away, filling cell phone screens and TV sets, if the world wants to see.

While there were relatively few sources of video as Kabul fell to the Taliban on Sunday, there were endless posts on social media:

-- When Afghanistan's ousted president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, acting defense minister Bismillah Mohammadi issued a tweet cursing him. Ghani later wrote a post on Facebook to justify his decision.

-- Former president Hamid Karzai also used FB to communicate with citizens. He posted a video message wishing for peace while standing with his daughters.

-- Rumors of the Taliban's presence in Kabul rocketed across social media platforms as journalists posted videos of the US helicopter evacuation effort. Other videos showed traffic jams along major arteries and emptied-out neighborhoods elsewhere.

-- "Pro-Taliban social media accounts showed video clips of what they said were large numbers of insurgents arriving in pickup trucks to provide security for Kabul," the WSJ's Yaroslav Trofimov reported.

-- Trofimov also shared one of the most up-close views of the evac from what appeared to be a military helicopter landing zone. He captioned it "The end."

-- Late-night videos from the airport, on Snapchat and other platforms, showed absolute chaos. In one video, people were seen climbing into a US Air Force transport plane. Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi posted pictures from the tarmac.

-- Amna Nawaz of PBS wrote about texting with sources in Kabul who "couldn't get to the airport. They're holed up in what they hope are safe spaces."

-- Beyond Kabul, "Afghan government officials were shown in video footage accepting a handover of power to their Taliban counterparts in several cities," the NYT reported.

Sign of the times

Former NYT and WSJ reporter Quentin Hardy, now the head of editorial for Google Cloud, called it a "sign of the times: Choppers on the roof, the president has fled -- and the telecoms are fine. The besieged are interviewed on Internet calls, the insurgents post videos to social media."

When I interviewed Megan Stack four days ago, she predicted this. She said we'd see a ton of "citizen journalism and decontextualized cell phone videos" as the Afghan government crumbled. Phones are the difference-maker since 2001, she said, when there were practically "no computers in Afghanistan."

What remains to be seen: How, if at all, will the proliferation of smart phones and social platforms affect Afghanistan's next chapter? Will the Taliban clamp down on this technology and stop Afghans from telling their own stories? Disturbing stories have already tricked out of some Taliban-controlled provinces. CNN's Sam Kiley has a closer look at what "an Afghanistan under the Taliban look like" in this CNN.com analysis...

It all happened so fast

WaPo's Dan Lamothe wrote: "On Monday, the Washington Post published a scoop that U.S. intelligence officials had revised their assessment of Afghanistan to say that Kabul could fall in 90 days. Some said it could fall in 30. That was six days ago."

The Taliban's seizure of Afghanistan was, many analysts said, shocking but not surprising. It was widely expected, but not so soon. Maybe this was a failure of imagination as well as a failure of American intelligence. When I sat down in the CNN anchor chair just before 11am ET, the international desk moved an URGENT that said "Taliban have entered Kabul." So we began the hour with the news of the Afghan government's collapse. We ended the hour with Kylie Atwood's reporting that the US flag was down at the embassy. It all happened so fast...

Afghan journalists are "absolutely petrified"

That's what Clarissa Ward told me during one of her live reports from Kabul on Sunday. She said Afghan journalists, particularly women, are "absolutely petrified" by the Taliban takeover. "They've been doing bold and incredible reporting for many years, and now there's a very real fear that they might face retaliations for that or that certainly they won't be able to do their work anymore."

While we were speaking live on CNN, I was inundated with emails and tweets from viewers who were worried about Ward's safety. So I asked her about that. She said CNN's crews in Afghanistan are being "exceptionally cautious," and will leave if necessary. But "for so many Afghans, that's simply not an option," she pointed out. "They're here, they have to stay, they have to live with the consequences of this next chapter." Alexis Benveniste has more here...

-- CPJ's Sonali Dhawan reports that the Taliban "invaded the homes of at least two female journalists in Kabul today. One managed to escape, one is unreachable."

-- In a memo to staffers, NYT publisher AG Sulzberger said "we are doing everything we can to try to get our staff, former staff and their families out of harm's way as soon as humanly possible... Please keep our colleagues and their families in your thoughts and prayers."

Newfound anonymity for Afghan women

The Guardian has been publishing astonishing essays by Afghan contributors. This one is by a female resident of Kabul who now insists on anonymity for obvious reasons. On Sunday, she wrote, "all I could see around me were the fearful and scared faces of women and ugly faces of men who hate women, who do not like women to get educated, work and have freedom."

The Fuller Project, the nonprofit newsroom covering women and injustice, also produced an agonizing thread full of reporting and reactions from Afghan journalists, many of whom spoke anonymously. Politico also published a story by a male Afghan journalist "who asked not to be identified to protect his safety..."

Newfound attention for the "forgotten war"

The US presence in Afghanistan has been a footnote for so long. Too long. Now it's suddenly the top story. As CNN's Nick Paton Walsh observed, "The kind of tragic, urgent attention Afghanistan is getting now is very clearly the result of the spectacular and exhausted inattention it got for about the last 9 years."

I wonder if viewers and readers feel a sort of confused whiplash. Or if they feel anything at all. Kate Brannen of Just Security asked, is this "the first time in 20 years the American public is showing any interest in Afghanistan?"

I said on CNN that I perceived that the American people "accepted" this defeat, so to speak, years ago. I was most struck by what Ruben Gallego, an Iraq War vet and Democratic lawmaker, said on Twitter on Saturday. "What I am feeling and thinking about the situation in Afghanistan, I can never fit on Twitter," he wrote. "But one thing that is definitely sticking out is that I haven't gotten one constituent call about it and my district has a large Veteran population."

"IT'S OVER"

The banner headline atop Monday's edition of the US military's proudly independent newspaper, the Stars and Stripes, says "IT'S OVER:"

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Mostly cloudy evening with possible isolated showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 80°

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Wabash Valley Cross Country Kick-Off

Image

Terre Haute South Golf Braves Invite

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. High: 82°

Image

Sullivan-South Putnam

Image

THN-SV

Image

Sullivan football

Image

THN SV

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1457687

Reported Deaths: 26027
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57431610624
DuPage961601323
Will804011050
Lake709711030
Kane61316820
Winnebago35699526
Madison34054540
St. Clair31654532
McHenry30348300
Peoria24115350
Champaign22620163
Sangamon20958249
McLean19459195
Tazewell17998310
Rock Island15729330
Kankakee15036224
Kendall13881101
LaSalle13256259
Macon11649214
Vermilion10825155
Adams10637132
DeKalb10525123
Williamson9012139
Whiteside7348174
Boone708681
Ogle640284
Grundy624879
Clinton617193
Coles6141101
Jackson606967
Knox5876157
Franklin536283
Macoupin526891
Henry526170
Marion5244121
Livingston505195
Woodford503783
Stephenson498687
Jefferson4951124
Effingham493775
Monroe467596
Randolph462189
Morgan434394
Lee428254
Logan428267
Fulton425461
Christian419276
Montgomery401674
Bureau392587
Perry349663
Iroquois341268
Fayette334656
McDonough323251
Saline296058
Jersey292352
Douglas271936
Union266442
Lawrence254827
Shelby245339
Crawford243727
Cass220127
Bond219124
Pike218554
Carroll209037
Hancock208532
Wayne206553
Ford201650
Clark201235
Richland196545
White195227
Warren191350
Jo Daviess187724
Edgar185342
Washington180525
Moultrie173229
Clay172543
Mason171447
Johnson168817
De Witt167629
Greene165135
Piatt163014
Wabash162212
Mercer155934
Massac153741
Menard135712
Cumberland134420
Jasper119318
Marshall116319
Hamilton98716
Brown8676
Schuyler8647
Pulaski8029
Edwards69413
Stark67826
Scott5772
Calhoun5652
Gallatin5474
Henderson54114
Alexander52911
Putnam5003
Hardin44912
Pope3744
Unassigned702432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 796733

Reported Deaths: 14128
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1095301831
Lake579561036
Allen44927706
Hamilton38434428
St. Joseph37946569
Elkhart30255475
Vanderburgh24679408
Tippecanoe24222234
Porter19916328
Johnson19624396
Hendricks18783324
Clark14359199
Madison14240352
Vigo13361257
Monroe12935182
LaPorte12812227
Delaware11472199
Howard11194242
Kosciusko9959124
Hancock9098152
Warrick8673157
Bartholomew8615157
Floyd8478185
Grant7669183
Boone7462106
Wayne7424202
Morgan7210147
Dubois6500118
Marshall6460117
Cass6259112
Dearborn619978
Noble619592
Henry6175112
Jackson536077
Lawrence5313131
Shelby530998
Gibson488697
DeKalb477787
Clinton477559
Montgomery477193
Harrison475678
Huntington467582
Whitley434945
Miami428373
Steuben423762
Knox419191
Jasper409457
Putnam408662
Wabash387084
Jefferson373787
Adams373056
Ripley363371
White347554
Daviess3206101
Wells315381
Greene309585
Decatur303593
Scott303458
Posey299936
Clay296249
Fayette293065
LaGrange282373
Washington265339
Jennings257150
Randolph252584
Spencer251331
Fountain246450
Starke237359
Owen235560
Sullivan234844
Fulton215746
Jay210432
Carroll210124
Orange205356
Perry203340
Vermillion191145
Rush184527
Tipton179649
Franklin179035
Parke165916
Pike149535
Blackford140833
Pulaski127249
Newton125539
Benton113315
Brown111043
Crawford109818
Martin95615
Warren92015
Switzerland9028
Union75810
Ohio61011
Unassigned0430