Clear

Some kids don't want to return to in-person schooling

Some kids don't want to return to in-person schooling

Posted: Aug 15, 2021 7:30 PM
Updated: Aug 15, 2021 7:30 PM
Posted By: By Faith Karimi, CNN

Taliyah Rice returns next week for her final year of high school in suburban Chicago. She's anxious about going back to in-person learning, but it has little to do with coronavirus fears or first-day jitters.

Taliyah is mostly worried about facing social pressures she hasn't had to deal with in more than a year. Virtual learning, she said, helped her to thrive in class and engage more with her studies than she did in person.

"For online classes, you don't have to worry about trying to fit in, who will talk to you in the hallways," she told CNN. "I struggle with social anxiety and overthinking. Virtual school made it so much easier for me. I didn't have to deal with some of those pressures."

As schools reopen across the US, many children are excited to get back into classrooms with their friends. But for some others, especially kids with social anxiety, online learning was a welcome respite from bullying and the stress of trying to fit in. For them returning to school, with its classroom dynamics and cafeteria social pressures, can feel daunting.

Taliyah, a straight-A student, transferred to her school in Chicago Heights as a sophomore and spent her whole junior year doing virtual classes. So now she's returning to school without much chance to get to know her classmates -- something that's added to her anxiety.

The high school senior says she felt more comfortable interacting with teachers and fellow students online during the pandemic. She's felt at ease asking questions in class from the safety of home.

"For children with social anxiety, virtual learning took away the social pressures to look or act a certain way," said Robyn Mehlenbeck, director of the Center for Psychological Services at George Mason University. "There were fewer pressures to dress a certain way, cameras were often off so no one could see their expressions and there was less pressure to verbally participate in front of others."

And as the Delta variant drives another surge in Covid-19 cases, shifting rules about mask wearing and other school procedures are also causing confusion and stress among students planning their return to classrooms.

This student says virtual learning helped him escape bullying

Shun Jester, 10, also is not looking forward to attending school in person.

The fifth-grader just started the new academic year at a charter school in the Atlanta area. His school allowed students to choose between in-person and virtual classes.

"I picked virtual because I get to spend more time with my family and see them all the time," he said.

Jester said he's been bullied at school by kids who call him ugly. One of the positives about virtual learning has been he doesn't have to face aggressors because there's no recess, he said. School playgrounds can be hotbeds of bullying, he said.

"Recess is where a lot of kids got bullied. I kept away from people to avoid the name calling and the curse words," Jester said. "I really didn't care about the name calling because I know I'm not any of those things. But I feel so much safer doing virtual learning."

Jester said transitioning to online learning was not a big deal. He wants to work in animation when he grows up, so he's always been comfortable around computers.

To maintain his social connections, his parents planned sleepovers and other events that allow him to spend time with his friends. Jester said he misses school activities such as field trips, but that's not enough to make him want to return to campus.

Shun also wakes up at home to his favorite breakfast, made by his grandmother: giant, fluffy pancakes and corned beef hash with eggs. That has only added to his enthusiasm about virtual school.

"My mom told me I may have to go back to in-person learning in January, and I'm not excited about that," he said. "I want to do virtual for a long time."

The pandemic has exacerbated back-to-school anxieties

The pandemic has taken a toll on children in different ways. A recent study found that rates of depression and anxiety among youth doubled during the pandemic compared to pre-pandemic levels.

After an unprecedented year filled with uncertainties, a return to pre-pandemic life -- whatever that may look like -- is overwhelming for a lot of people, said Mehlenbeck, the clinical psychologist.

"It's definitely not limited to introverts. Many kids lost a year and a half of developing social skills, so many of them are worried about going back into that world," she said. "Some kids were in middle school when the pandemic started, and now have to jump right into high school. It's not easy."

Children and teens also face different anxieties, Mehlenbeck said.

"While a younger child may worry more about getting sick or if they will have friends in the class, teens are likely to focus more on the social interactions and pressure to perform in front of others," she said.

As students return to school, whether in-person or virtual, parents can play a key role by being on the lookout for any signs of anxiety in their children -- and managing their own anxiety as well, Mehlenbeck said. If children perceive that their parents as worried about them returning to school, it will likely magnify their own fears.

Parents should also monitor their kids for changes in mood, increased irritability and signs of isolation, and counter that with social activities such as meeting a friend for an outdoors play date, Mehlenbeck said.

There's no one right way of learning for every child

Some experts have worried that prolonged online learning can be isolating for kids.

But research shows that virtual learning can be as good as classroom learning if done right, said Christine Greenhow, associate professor of educational technology at Michigan State University.

"Used well — online chat, discussion forums, replayable video lessons, online meetings, etc. offer tremendous opportunities to make students more engaged and accountable," she said.

Mehlenbeck believes in-person learning carries a lot of social and developmental benefits.

But there is no one right way for everyone, she said, and families must pick what works best for them and their children.

Taliyah is ready for the new school year starting on August 23. She has a stack of masks -- all in pink, her favorite color -- plus hand sanitizers, wipes and all the pandemic items students need.

And she's trying to go back to school with a positive attitude.

"I'm anxious, but I'm looking forward to spending time with my friends, involving myself in my last year of high school and changing my perspective about in-person learning," she said.

Shun, the Atlanta fifth-grader, is not in a hurry to get back to in-person learning. He's hoping to convince his parents to extend his return date past January.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Mostly cloudy evening with possible isolated showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 80°

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Wabash Valley Cross Country Kick-Off

Image

Terre Haute South Golf Braves Invite

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. High: 82°

Image

Sullivan-South Putnam

Image

THN-SV

Image

Sullivan football

Image

THN SV

Image

West Vigo

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1457687

Reported Deaths: 26027
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57431610624
DuPage961601323
Will804011050
Lake709711030
Kane61316820
Winnebago35699526
Madison34054540
St. Clair31654532
McHenry30348300
Peoria24115350
Champaign22620163
Sangamon20958249
McLean19459195
Tazewell17998310
Rock Island15729330
Kankakee15036224
Kendall13881101
LaSalle13256259
Macon11649214
Vermilion10825155
Adams10637132
DeKalb10525123
Williamson9012139
Whiteside7348174
Boone708681
Ogle640284
Grundy624879
Clinton617193
Coles6141101
Jackson606967
Knox5876157
Franklin536283
Macoupin526891
Henry526170
Marion5244121
Livingston505195
Woodford503783
Stephenson498687
Jefferson4951124
Effingham493775
Monroe467596
Randolph462189
Morgan434394
Lee428254
Logan428267
Fulton425461
Christian419276
Montgomery401674
Bureau392587
Perry349663
Iroquois341268
Fayette334656
McDonough323251
Saline296058
Jersey292352
Douglas271936
Union266442
Lawrence254827
Shelby245339
Crawford243727
Cass220127
Bond219124
Pike218554
Carroll209037
Hancock208532
Wayne206553
Ford201650
Clark201235
Richland196545
White195227
Warren191350
Jo Daviess187724
Edgar185342
Washington180525
Moultrie173229
Clay172543
Mason171447
Johnson168817
De Witt167629
Greene165135
Piatt163014
Wabash162212
Mercer155934
Massac153741
Menard135712
Cumberland134420
Jasper119318
Marshall116319
Hamilton98716
Brown8676
Schuyler8647
Pulaski8029
Edwards69413
Stark67826
Scott5772
Calhoun5652
Gallatin5474
Henderson54114
Alexander52911
Putnam5003
Hardin44912
Pope3744
Unassigned702432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 796733

Reported Deaths: 14128
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1095301831
Lake579561036
Allen44927706
Hamilton38434428
St. Joseph37946569
Elkhart30255475
Vanderburgh24679408
Tippecanoe24222234
Porter19916328
Johnson19624396
Hendricks18783324
Clark14359199
Madison14240352
Vigo13361257
Monroe12935182
LaPorte12812227
Delaware11472199
Howard11194242
Kosciusko9959124
Hancock9098152
Warrick8673157
Bartholomew8615157
Floyd8478185
Grant7669183
Boone7462106
Wayne7424202
Morgan7210147
Dubois6500118
Marshall6460117
Cass6259112
Dearborn619978
Noble619592
Henry6175112
Jackson536077
Lawrence5313131
Shelby530998
Gibson488697
DeKalb477787
Clinton477559
Montgomery477193
Harrison475678
Huntington467582
Whitley434945
Miami428373
Steuben423762
Knox419191
Jasper409457
Putnam408662
Wabash387084
Jefferson373787
Adams373056
Ripley363371
White347554
Daviess3206101
Wells315381
Greene309585
Decatur303593
Scott303458
Posey299936
Clay296249
Fayette293065
LaGrange282373
Washington265339
Jennings257150
Randolph252584
Spencer251331
Fountain246450
Starke237359
Owen235560
Sullivan234844
Fulton215746
Jay210432
Carroll210124
Orange205356
Perry203340
Vermillion191145
Rush184527
Tipton179649
Franklin179035
Parke165916
Pike149535
Blackford140833
Pulaski127249
Newton125539
Benton113315
Brown111043
Crawford109818
Martin95615
Warren92015
Switzerland9028
Union75810
Ohio61011
Unassigned0430