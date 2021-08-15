Clear

Death toll from 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti rises to over 700 people

Death toll from 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti rises to over 700 people

Posted: Aug 15, 2021 12:20 PM
Updated: Aug 15, 2021 12:20 PM
Posted By: By AnneClaire Stapleton and Mohammed Tawfeeq, CNN

The Haitian government declared a state of emergency after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the country Saturday, leaving at least 724 people dead and injuring another 2,800, according to Haiti's civil protection agency.

The majority of deaths occurred in the south of the country, where 500 people are known to have died. The quake destroyed 2,868 homes and damaged another 5,410, officials from the agency said. The destruction has also pushed hospitals to the brink and blocked roads that would carry vital supplies.

"When it comes to medical needs, this is our biggest urgency. We have started to send medications and medical personnel to the facilities that are affected," Prime Minister Ariel Henry said. "For the people who need urgent special care, we have evacuated a certain number of them, and we will evacuate some more today and tomorrow."

The state of emergency is in effect for the Western Department, Southern Department, Nippes and Grand'Anse.

The earthquake struck at 8:30 a.m. about 10 kilometers deep, with its epicenter about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud in the southwest part of the country. The location was about 60 miles west of the disastrous 7.0-magnitude earthquake in 2010 that killed an estimated 220,000 to 300,000 people.

Saturday's quake was far less damaging than the one in 2010. A United Nations reconnaissance mission to the affected areas found "less significant damages than initially expected," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Sunday.

"The most urgent humanitarian needs are expected to be linked to the provision of medical assistance and water, sanitation and hygiene," the organization said.

The earthquake is just the latest challenge for the struggling country, which is still dealing with fallout from the 2010 earthquake. The assassination of President Jovenel Moise last month, which has not yet been solved or properly explained, has added further instability to a country in crisis.

"We're concerned that this earthquake is just one more crisis on top of what the country is already facing -- including the worsening political stalemate after the president's assassination, COVID and food insecurity," Jean-Wickens Merone, a spokesman with World Vision Haiti, said in a statement.

In addition, Haiti is likely to experience high winds and heavy rain from Tropical Storm Grace on Monday into Tuesday, CNN Meteorologist Haley Brink said. That rain could lead to flooding and mudslides, furthering complicating the recovery efforts.

The entire coast of Haiti is under a tropical storm watch, meaning tropical storm conditions are possible within about 48 hours, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Videos offer glimpse of destruction

Videos posted on social media offer a glimpse of the widespread destruction after the earthquake. One from Les Cayes shows a street strewn with rubble and what is left of a number of buildings. Dust fills the air.

A man in the video said that he was lucky that the building he was in did not collapse, but many other houses in the area did.

"There are a lot of wounded on the street," he said.

One hospital in the southern city of Jeremie said it is overwhelmed with patients and has set up tents in its courtyard.

"There are a lot of people coming in -- a lot of people," an administrator at Hôpital Saint Antoine told CNN. "We don't have enough supplies."

Merone, the World Vision Haiti spokesman, said he was in Port-au-Prince, about 100 miles from Saint-Louis-du-Sud, during the earthquake. He said the shaking there lasted "more than five to ten seconds," and both sides of his house were shaking.

A 5.2-magnitude aftershock hit later Saturday morning about 20 kilometers west-northwest of Cavaillon, Haiti, according to the USGS. That was followed by several more, including a 5.1-magnitude aftershock around noon.

A tsunami threat that had been issued for the region has passed, according to the US Tsunami Warning System.

Since June, armed gang violence has cut off some areas affected by the quake, making the aftermath a logistical challenge, Jacqueline Charles, Caribbean Correspondent for the Miami Herald, told CNN.

"This is a country that doesn't have access to helicopters, other than what the United Nations has. So logistically this is a huge challenge," Charles told CNN's Fredricka Whitfield.

Prime minister urged Haitians to band together

Henry, the Haitian Prime Minister, arrived at Grand'Anse on Saturday evening to assess the extent of the damage and better coordinate the government response, he said in a Twitter post.

"Resources have been mobilized since this morning to provide aid and assistance to the victims of this devastating earthquake," he added.

Henry urged Haitians to band together in solidarity.

"I offer my sympathies to the relatives of the victims of this violent earthquake which caused several losses of human lives and property in several geographical departments of the country," Henry tweeted.

"I appeal to the spirit of solidarity and commitment of all Haitians, in order to form a common front to face this dramatic situation that we are currently experiencing," another tweet read.

Martine Moise, the former first lady of Haiti, said her heart "hurts" after receiving news about the earthquake.

"The initial information that I have received from Grand'Anse is heart-wrenching," she said. "It hurts my heart for the kids, the mothers, the elderlies, the handicaps, my friends, and all the victims of this earthquake."

"My brothers and sisters, we have to put our shoulders together to come together to demonstrate our solidarity. It is our togetherness that makes up our strength and resilience. Courage, I will always be by your side," Moise added.

US and other countries offer aid

In a statement on Saturday, US President Joe Biden said he was "saddened by the devastating earthquake that occurred in Saint-Louis du Sud, Haiti, this morning."

"We send our deepest condolences to all those who lost a loved one or saw their homes and businesses destroyed," the statement said. "I have authorized an immediate US response and named USAID Administrator Samantha Power as the senior US official to coordinate this effort."

Power said on Twitter Saturday night she authorized the deployment of a USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team to Haiti and is coordinating with the Haitian government to assist the country.

The Red Cross' emergency response system has been activated and the organization is "identifying urgent needs on the ground," American Red Cross spokeswoman Katie Wilkes said.

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is preparing to receive patients at Tabarre Hospital in Port-au-Prince, MSF Commucation Adviser Tim Shenk said.

Several Latin American countries said they also were preparing to support Haiti.

Chilean President Sebastian Piñera said on Twitter Saturday his government has contacted Haitian authorities and is preparing to send humanitarian aid. Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador also said on Twitter he has ordered the National Coordination of Civil Protection and other ministries like Foreign Affairs, Navy, and Defense to prepare help "immediately."

The Foreign Ministry of Panama announced it was preparing to send humanitarian aid soon and in the Dominican Republic, President Luis Abinader said he gave instructions to the foreign minister to call the Haitian counterpart to "facilitate any help within our possibilities."

Colombia's President Ivan Duque said the Air Force will be deployed to Haiti on Sunday carrying a team specialized in search and rescue.

"It will be 18 tonnes of equipment to fulfill their mission: save lives," he said in a Saturday tweet.

Other countries including Argentina, Peru, Ecuador and Venezuela also expressed their support for Haiti.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Increasing Clouds This Afternoon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 80°

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Wabash Valley Cross Country Kick-Off

Image

Terre Haute South Golf Braves Invite

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. High: 82°

Image

Sullivan-South Putnam

Image

THN-SV

Image

Sullivan football

Image

THN SV

Image

West Vigo

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1457687

Reported Deaths: 26027
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57431610624
DuPage961601323
Will804011050
Lake709711030
Kane61316820
Winnebago35699526
Madison34054540
St. Clair31654532
McHenry30348300
Peoria24115350
Champaign22620163
Sangamon20958249
McLean19459195
Tazewell17998310
Rock Island15729330
Kankakee15036224
Kendall13881101
LaSalle13256259
Macon11649214
Vermilion10825155
Adams10637132
DeKalb10525123
Williamson9012139
Whiteside7348174
Boone708681
Ogle640284
Grundy624879
Clinton617193
Coles6141101
Jackson606967
Knox5876157
Franklin536283
Macoupin526891
Henry526170
Marion5244121
Livingston505195
Woodford503783
Stephenson498687
Jefferson4951124
Effingham493775
Monroe467596
Randolph462189
Morgan434394
Lee428254
Logan428267
Fulton425461
Christian419276
Montgomery401674
Bureau392587
Perry349663
Iroquois341268
Fayette334656
McDonough323251
Saline296058
Jersey292352
Douglas271936
Union266442
Lawrence254827
Shelby245339
Crawford243727
Cass220127
Bond219124
Pike218554
Carroll209037
Hancock208532
Wayne206553
Ford201650
Clark201235
Richland196545
White195227
Warren191350
Jo Daviess187724
Edgar185342
Washington180525
Moultrie173229
Clay172543
Mason171447
Johnson168817
De Witt167629
Greene165135
Piatt163014
Wabash162212
Mercer155934
Massac153741
Menard135712
Cumberland134420
Jasper119318
Marshall116319
Hamilton98716
Brown8676
Schuyler8647
Pulaski8029
Edwards69413
Stark67826
Scott5772
Calhoun5652
Gallatin5474
Henderson54114
Alexander52911
Putnam5003
Hardin44912
Pope3744
Unassigned702432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 796733

Reported Deaths: 14128
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1095301831
Lake579561036
Allen44927706
Hamilton38434428
St. Joseph37946569
Elkhart30255475
Vanderburgh24679408
Tippecanoe24222234
Porter19916328
Johnson19624396
Hendricks18783324
Clark14359199
Madison14240352
Vigo13361257
Monroe12935182
LaPorte12812227
Delaware11472199
Howard11194242
Kosciusko9959124
Hancock9098152
Warrick8673157
Bartholomew8615157
Floyd8478185
Grant7669183
Boone7462106
Wayne7424202
Morgan7210147
Dubois6500118
Marshall6460117
Cass6259112
Dearborn619978
Noble619592
Henry6175112
Jackson536077
Lawrence5313131
Shelby530998
Gibson488697
DeKalb477787
Clinton477559
Montgomery477193
Harrison475678
Huntington467582
Whitley434945
Miami428373
Steuben423762
Knox419191
Jasper409457
Putnam408662
Wabash387084
Jefferson373787
Adams373056
Ripley363371
White347554
Daviess3206101
Wells315381
Greene309585
Decatur303593
Scott303458
Posey299936
Clay296249
Fayette293065
LaGrange282373
Washington265339
Jennings257150
Randolph252584
Spencer251331
Fountain246450
Starke237359
Owen235560
Sullivan234844
Fulton215746
Jay210432
Carroll210124
Orange205356
Perry203340
Vermillion191145
Rush184527
Tipton179649
Franklin179035
Parke165916
Pike149535
Blackford140833
Pulaski127249
Newton125539
Benton113315
Brown111043
Crawford109818
Martin95615
Warren92015
Switzerland9028
Union75810
Ohio61011
Unassigned0430