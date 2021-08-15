Clear

Why we can't get enough of watching rich and terrible characters in TV series like 'The White Lotus'

Why we can't get enough of watching rich and terrible characters in TV series like 'The White Lotus'

Posted: Aug 15, 2021 9:30 AM
Updated: Aug 15, 2021 9:30 AM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

There's a scene in the very first episode of HBO's critically acclaimed prestige drama, "Succession," that is about as viscerally unsettling to watch as a Jigsaw death trap in a "Saw" film.

The pilot sees the media magnate Roy family -- an amalgam of the Murdochs, the Hearsts and other dynasties -- decide to play an impromptu game of softball. A boy and his family watch nearby, and when youngest son Roman Roy notices them, he brokers a deal with the boy: If the kid can score a run, Roman will pay him $1 million. It's chump change for Roman -- he's got the nasty swagger of someone fully aware of their privilege and willing to wield it like a weapon -- but the funds could radically change the boy's family's life.

The boy swings and sends the ball soaring. He darts around the bases and almost -- almost -- slides into $1 million when Roman's soon-to-be brother-in-law tags him out with disturbing zeal.

"That is so sad," Roman tells the kid, keeling over in laughter. The Roys leave the field and return to their Manhattan empire. The boy is left embarrassed.

It's perhaps the hardest-to-watch scene in a series whose de facto protagonist kills someone in a car accident (and is still, somehow, a hero).

We detest the Roy family in "Succession," and yet we watch, rewatch and pick apart the series after each episode. We uncomfortably laugh at Jennifer Coolidge's deluded socialite has-been in "The White Lotus," fawn over the fashion worn by the bratty, uber-rich kids in "Gossip Girl" and fear the wrath of girlboss Laura Dern in "Big Little Lies." Yet we still keep watching, often cringing our way through. Such series confirm our worst suspicions about the wealthiest among us -- but the characters' fictional riches and all the accompanying baggage makes for riveting television. (HBO and HBO Max -- home to shows such as "Succession" and "The White Lotus" -- share parent company WarnerMedia with CNN.)

As much as as we're subjected to these characters' terrible behavior, we're also treated to visual feasts of mega-yachts meandering through the Mediterranean and a curious whale splashing its tail under a Maui sunrise. We're meant to dislike the carelessness and cruelty on display, while also enjoying the luxuries these fictional characters' money can buy.

It is the American dream, after all, to ascend to a higher socioeconomic status than that which you were born into. But what the best shows about the rich get right is letting them eat cake, then squashing it.

Drawing viewers into the uber-rich lifestyle

"The White Lotus," which quickly became this summer's must-see TV, is a spiky satire that mocks whiteness, imperialism and one-percenter ennui by centering on people with more than enough money -- and a tragic nearsightedness that stops them from doing anything meaningful with it. It's at once heartbreaking, entertaining and infuriating.

Take, for example, Coolidge's haunted alcoholic Tanya. There are more despicable characters than hers -- one Ivy League trust fund kid hellbent on revenge is particularly unlikable -- but Tanya is almost more dangerous because she's oblivious to her own selfishness. More than once, she floats the idea of funding a wellness center run by beleaguered spa manager Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), but just as quickly abandons the idea to compliment a wealthy family or complain about a vacation fling. She speaks as though she's sleepwalking through her privileged life, blissfully unaware of the people she steamrolls as she moves.

Despite focusing on the uber wealthy, both "White Lotus" and "Succession" bring viewers in via outsider characters who don't fully fit that category: In "Succession," viewers are brought into the Roys' world by also experiencing the journeys of affable Cousin Greg and his power-tripping, beta-male boss, Tom Wambsgans. In "The White Lotus," those tuning in also see events through the eyes of struggling journalist Rachel, icy frenemy Paula and overworked spa manager Belinda. The average viewer can relate to these characters, while witnessing the actions of larger-than-life figures at the center of the story.

That said, the insidious nature of wealth is more subtle in "The White Lotus" -- if not more familiar to audiences. Chances are, many of us have encountered a pompous collar-popper like Jake Lacy's Shane or an oblivious White man who bumbles through a defense of his privilege like Steve Zahn's Mark. These are people who are high-powered in their own spheres, whose familial strife may not move markets but can still devastate bystanders. In that way, they're almost more detestable than the Roy family of "Succession" -- fans may have experienced the type of pain the characters of "The White Lotus" have wrought firsthand.

White said as much about "Succession" in an interview with the New Yorker.

"It's a great show, but it's very king's court. You can kind of otherize them. They're billionaires," he said. "With 'White Lotus,' I wanted it to be more, like, this is your next-door-neighbor rich person who is part of the system."

Little by little, the outsider characters find themselves engaging further with the wealth and status of their associates, drawing viewers in just the same.

It's very American to be fascinated by the wealthy

There was a time when sitcoms that centered around working-class families like "Good Times" and "Roseanne" reigned supreme. A Vulture timeline of working-class sitcoms notes that these series were especially popular during the '70s and the late '80s, periods of slow economic growth (and accompanying disillusionment).

But as time went on, wealthier families also came into focus: "The Jeffersons" focused on a Black family enjoying a newly prosperous life. The soap opera "Dynasty" followed the dramas of an oil magnate's extended family. "Beverly Hills 90210" featured rich, clueless teens who, despite their status, suffered just like the rest of us. Those series weren't always critically acclaimed, but they were widely watched.

HBO has become the primary purveyor of critically acclaimed dramas and satires about one-percenters and the harm they dole out (see also: "Big Little Lies," its soapy sibling "The Undoing" and the Gen Z revival of "Gossip Girl," among many others). Many of those series are routinely acclaimed by critics and dissected on podcasts, web series and in articles like this one. But their success is reliant most of all on an audience curious about the lives of the 1%.

The American fascination with wealth is natural, given the importance our culture places on upward mobility and achievement, said June Deery, a professor and department head of communication and media at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

"The great mythology of the American Dream encourages people to think they can aspire to be wealthy in their lifetime, so they may think they are viewing a future projection of their own situation," Deery told CNN in an email.

Deery has written at length about reality TV and "wealth voyeurism," particularly through the lens of Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchise. The women on the series are particularly compelling because, in most cases, the women are members of the "nouveau riche," or "new money," Deery writes. They weren't necessarily born into wealth and status like the fictional Roy family, so their way of expressing their wealth and status is often overstated, evidenced by name-dropping famous acquaintances and adorning themselves in designer emblems.

Our reactions to such series depends a lot on our own socioeconomic status, Deery said, but our impressions typically fall between admiration, disdain or a blend of both. We may, for example, laugh at how ridiculous it is that Upper East Sider Ramona Singer scoffs at any event that takes her below 59th Street or her insistence on wearing heels to the airport -- but we still envy her for her mansion in the Hamptons and a comfortable financial status that allows her to spend much of the pandemic in luxurious South Florida.

"It is easier to satirize and laugh at the vulgarity and extroversion of the nouveau riche than at the restraint of old money perhaps," Deery told CNN. "It certainly seems like the Real Housewives are often set up to be mocked. Yet some viewers still write online about admiring them, envying them, almost worshipping them."

That's the American Dream at work, Deery said.

We're attracted and disgusted in equal measure

Television reflects and reinforces the importance of wealth, said Jim Burroughs, a professor who leads a master's program in global commerce at the University of Virginia and studies materialism.

"People would be materialistic without TV," he said -- noting that France's extravagant Palace of Versailles predates TV and film. But watching so much content about the lives of the rich influences the value we place on material things and personal wealth, he said.

"We might initially be attracted to television because of the affluence it depicts, but then viewing this most definitely reinforces the strengths of holding these beliefs," he said. "So it's a reinforcement cycle -- we watch television because we like to see the wealth, which makes us more materialistic, which makes television more attractive," and so the cycle goes.

It's less clear, he said, why we're equally repulsed by and drawn to these characters, though he speculates it has something to do with social comparison: We compare our own actions to those around us, for better or for worse, and adjust our behaviors accordingly. We may be disgusted by the behavior of the wealthy people we watch while subconsciously coveting all that they have, he said.

"I don't believe these feelings are mutually exclusive," Burroughs said. "I think you can admire what someone has, but also be jealous of what they have as a result of these implicit comparisons to yourself. So when you see the 'real housewife' who drives a Bentley you can simultaneously admire her and resent her" -- and maybe, he said, cheer when she falls.

The shows aren't relatable -- and that may be for the best

Even when they feature "outsider" characters, series about the uber-rich are not meant to be relatable. For one, they almost always focus on White people. (Vanity Fair's Delia Cai wrote earlier this week that "all-white casts and storylines can be considered tacky, unless it's all in service to making fun of white privilege. Then it's not only okay -- it can be extremely funny.") The shows often sideline people like service workers, house staff and the other dozens or hundreds of people in the wealthy protagonists' orbit who keep their businesses afloat -- but if the characters don't bother to learn their staff's names, the audience won't either.

The lives we see on TV -- in fiction and reality series -- are heightened for entertainment purposes, Burroughs noted. Shows are edited to "portray an extremely slanted view of reality," he said, be it through the constant jetsetting of the "Real Housewives" or the prevalence of weeknight parties and underage martini drinking in "Gossip Girl." These heightened elements can distort our view of what affluence really is, he said.

And even when series are clearly poking fun at their characters, it's possible that audiences can miss the point of even the strongest satire. Lines blur, and the voyeurs are enthralled suddenly by the lifestyle rather than the consequences of living that way, Burroughs said.

Perhaps the best argument against celebrating the lifestyle of the TV elite lies in Tanya on "The White Lotus," whose bizarre behavior suggests that she's the main character in a series in her mind. She doesn't dwell very long on the lives of others. She's mostly removed from the action, living in her own bubble of sadness. It's hard to envy anything about Tanya's disastrous personal life and profound loneliness, even if it does land her at a luxury resort. She epitomizes one of the series' main takeaways: Having it all -- even vacationing in Hawaii -- won't save you from your own misery.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Increasing Clouds This Afternoon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 80°

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Wabash Valley Cross Country Kick-Off

Image

Terre Haute South Golf Braves Invite

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. High: 82°

Image

Sullivan-South Putnam

Image

THN-SV

Image

Sullivan football

Image

THN SV

Image

West Vigo

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1457687

Reported Deaths: 26027
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57431610624
DuPage961601323
Will804011050
Lake709711030
Kane61316820
Winnebago35699526
Madison34054540
St. Clair31654532
McHenry30348300
Peoria24115350
Champaign22620163
Sangamon20958249
McLean19459195
Tazewell17998310
Rock Island15729330
Kankakee15036224
Kendall13881101
LaSalle13256259
Macon11649214
Vermilion10825155
Adams10637132
DeKalb10525123
Williamson9012139
Whiteside7348174
Boone708681
Ogle640284
Grundy624879
Clinton617193
Coles6141101
Jackson606967
Knox5876157
Franklin536283
Macoupin526891
Henry526170
Marion5244121
Livingston505195
Woodford503783
Stephenson498687
Jefferson4951124
Effingham493775
Monroe467596
Randolph462189
Morgan434394
Lee428254
Logan428267
Fulton425461
Christian419276
Montgomery401674
Bureau392587
Perry349663
Iroquois341268
Fayette334656
McDonough323251
Saline296058
Jersey292352
Douglas271936
Union266442
Lawrence254827
Shelby245339
Crawford243727
Cass220127
Bond219124
Pike218554
Carroll209037
Hancock208532
Wayne206553
Ford201650
Clark201235
Richland196545
White195227
Warren191350
Jo Daviess187724
Edgar185342
Washington180525
Moultrie173229
Clay172543
Mason171447
Johnson168817
De Witt167629
Greene165135
Piatt163014
Wabash162212
Mercer155934
Massac153741
Menard135712
Cumberland134420
Jasper119318
Marshall116319
Hamilton98716
Brown8676
Schuyler8647
Pulaski8029
Edwards69413
Stark67826
Scott5772
Calhoun5652
Gallatin5474
Henderson54114
Alexander52911
Putnam5003
Hardin44912
Pope3744
Unassigned702432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 796733

Reported Deaths: 14128
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1095301831
Lake579561036
Allen44927706
Hamilton38434428
St. Joseph37946569
Elkhart30255475
Vanderburgh24679408
Tippecanoe24222234
Porter19916328
Johnson19624396
Hendricks18783324
Clark14359199
Madison14240352
Vigo13361257
Monroe12935182
LaPorte12812227
Delaware11472199
Howard11194242
Kosciusko9959124
Hancock9098152
Warrick8673157
Bartholomew8615157
Floyd8478185
Grant7669183
Boone7462106
Wayne7424202
Morgan7210147
Dubois6500118
Marshall6460117
Cass6259112
Dearborn619978
Noble619592
Henry6175112
Jackson536077
Lawrence5313131
Shelby530998
Gibson488697
DeKalb477787
Clinton477559
Montgomery477193
Harrison475678
Huntington467582
Whitley434945
Miami428373
Steuben423762
Knox419191
Jasper409457
Putnam408662
Wabash387084
Jefferson373787
Adams373056
Ripley363371
White347554
Daviess3206101
Wells315381
Greene309585
Decatur303593
Scott303458
Posey299936
Clay296249
Fayette293065
LaGrange282373
Washington265339
Jennings257150
Randolph252584
Spencer251331
Fountain246450
Starke237359
Owen235560
Sullivan234844
Fulton215746
Jay210432
Carroll210124
Orange205356
Perry203340
Vermillion191145
Rush184527
Tipton179649
Franklin179035
Parke165916
Pike149535
Blackford140833
Pulaski127249
Newton125539
Benton113315
Brown111043
Crawford109818
Martin95615
Warren92015
Switzerland9028
Union75810
Ohio61011
Unassigned0430