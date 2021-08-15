Clear

Homophobic chanting mars Liverpool's win against Norwich City in Premier League

Homophobic chanting mars Liverpool's win against Norwich City in Premier League

Posted: Aug 15, 2021 9:30 AM
Updated: Aug 15, 2021 9:30 AM
Posted By: By John Sinnott, CNN

Hundreds of thousands of fans attended English Premier League matches this weekend for the first time in nearly 18 months, though one game was marred by homophobic chanting and another by "isolated incidents of disorder" ahead of kick off.

Norwich City midfielder Billy Gilmour, who was playing for the newly promoted club on loan from Chelsea, was allegedly targeted by homophobic chanting by some Liverpool fans during the visiting team's 3-0 win at Carrow Road on Saturday.

"Great result today marred by homophobic chanting by some of our fans targeting Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour," tweeted Kop Outs, Liverpool's LGBT+ Fans Group.

"If you can't support without resorting to bigoted nonsense, you don't understand YNWA," concluded the tweet, a reference to the club's "You'll Never Walk Alone" anthem.

Liverpool FC's Twitter account said the chant was "offensive and inappropriate -- a message we have repeatedly communicated alongside Kop Outs."

"We urge supporters to remember the inclusive values of the club and to refrain from using it in the future."

'Mindless actions'

According to George Starkey-Midha, who worked for anti-discrimination organization Kick It Out, the homophobic slur originates from the 1980s "and is intended as an insult to suggest all Chelsea fans are gay."

Chelsea's official LGBTQ+ & Friends Supporters Group, tweeted that it would "continue to work with clubs and authorities across the game to ensure homophobia, biphobia and transphobia are kicked out of the game."

Meanwhile over 70,000 fans watched Manchester United beat Leeds United 5-1 on Saturday, though police made six arrests during the course of the day in the northern English city.

Five arrests were in relation to public order offenses and one was on suspicion of drug offense, according to Greater Manchester Police.

"These suspects remain in custody in cells in Greater Manchester for questioning this evening," Chief Superintendent Stuart Ellison said on Saturday.

"Work has begun immediately, in conjunction with football investigating officers from both Manchester United and Leeds United, to identify offenders of other incidents of disorder so that we are able to bring them to book for their mindless actions," added Ellison.

'Respecting the people around you'

Last week, Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said that "tackling discrimination is a priority" for the organization and its 20 clubs.

"This year, we've got three things to talk about at the start of the season. We've introduced a league-wide ban, so if you are caught then you'll be banned from not just your own club but all other Premier League clubs as well," said Masters in an interview with Premier League Productions.

"Secondly, with fans coming back we're working with stewards, to help them deal with some of these issues should they arise. Hopefully they won't.

"And finally, we're working with fan groups, via our Fans' Fund, to help fund some fan education so people can fully understand the impact of discriminatory abuse on people."

On Friday, Masters also spoke of his excitement at the prospect of stadiums full of fans after English football's top-flight clubs grappled with the impact of the pandemic over the last year and a half.

"March 2020 was the last time we had a full fixture round with full stadiums, so it's a huge relief to everybody that we can open the turnstiles again," said Masters in a statement.

"Over 300,000 fans are coming through the turnstiles this weekend into raucous atmospheres, but also safe environments.

"We're asking our supporters to follow a new supporters' code of conduct, which is what we've all been following over the past 18 months, with common sense about wearing face masks indoors, following signage, being hygienic and respecting the people around you."

More than three quarters of adults in the UK have now received two doses of a Covid-19 jab, said the Department of Health and Social Care on Tuesday.

Public Health England has said the vaccines are highly effective at preventing hospitalization and deaths, with an estimated 60,000 deaths avoided.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Increasing Clouds This Afternoon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 80°

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Wabash Valley Cross Country Kick-Off

Image

Terre Haute South Golf Braves Invite

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. High: 82°

Image

Sullivan-South Putnam

Image

THN-SV

Image

Sullivan football

Image

THN SV

Image

West Vigo

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1457687

Reported Deaths: 26027
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57431610624
DuPage961601323
Will804011050
Lake709711030
Kane61316820
Winnebago35699526
Madison34054540
St. Clair31654532
McHenry30348300
Peoria24115350
Champaign22620163
Sangamon20958249
McLean19459195
Tazewell17998310
Rock Island15729330
Kankakee15036224
Kendall13881101
LaSalle13256259
Macon11649214
Vermilion10825155
Adams10637132
DeKalb10525123
Williamson9012139
Whiteside7348174
Boone708681
Ogle640284
Grundy624879
Clinton617193
Coles6141101
Jackson606967
Knox5876157
Franklin536283
Macoupin526891
Henry526170
Marion5244121
Livingston505195
Woodford503783
Stephenson498687
Jefferson4951124
Effingham493775
Monroe467596
Randolph462189
Morgan434394
Lee428254
Logan428267
Fulton425461
Christian419276
Montgomery401674
Bureau392587
Perry349663
Iroquois341268
Fayette334656
McDonough323251
Saline296058
Jersey292352
Douglas271936
Union266442
Lawrence254827
Shelby245339
Crawford243727
Cass220127
Bond219124
Pike218554
Carroll209037
Hancock208532
Wayne206553
Ford201650
Clark201235
Richland196545
White195227
Warren191350
Jo Daviess187724
Edgar185342
Washington180525
Moultrie173229
Clay172543
Mason171447
Johnson168817
De Witt167629
Greene165135
Piatt163014
Wabash162212
Mercer155934
Massac153741
Menard135712
Cumberland134420
Jasper119318
Marshall116319
Hamilton98716
Brown8676
Schuyler8647
Pulaski8029
Edwards69413
Stark67826
Scott5772
Calhoun5652
Gallatin5474
Henderson54114
Alexander52911
Putnam5003
Hardin44912
Pope3744
Unassigned702432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 796733

Reported Deaths: 14128
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1095301831
Lake579561036
Allen44927706
Hamilton38434428
St. Joseph37946569
Elkhart30255475
Vanderburgh24679408
Tippecanoe24222234
Porter19916328
Johnson19624396
Hendricks18783324
Clark14359199
Madison14240352
Vigo13361257
Monroe12935182
LaPorte12812227
Delaware11472199
Howard11194242
Kosciusko9959124
Hancock9098152
Warrick8673157
Bartholomew8615157
Floyd8478185
Grant7669183
Boone7462106
Wayne7424202
Morgan7210147
Dubois6500118
Marshall6460117
Cass6259112
Dearborn619978
Noble619592
Henry6175112
Jackson536077
Lawrence5313131
Shelby530998
Gibson488697
DeKalb477787
Clinton477559
Montgomery477193
Harrison475678
Huntington467582
Whitley434945
Miami428373
Steuben423762
Knox419191
Jasper409457
Putnam408662
Wabash387084
Jefferson373787
Adams373056
Ripley363371
White347554
Daviess3206101
Wells315381
Greene309585
Decatur303593
Scott303458
Posey299936
Clay296249
Fayette293065
LaGrange282373
Washington265339
Jennings257150
Randolph252584
Spencer251331
Fountain246450
Starke237359
Owen235560
Sullivan234844
Fulton215746
Jay210432
Carroll210124
Orange205356
Perry203340
Vermillion191145
Rush184527
Tipton179649
Franklin179035
Parke165916
Pike149535
Blackford140833
Pulaski127249
Newton125539
Benton113315
Brown111043
Crawford109818
Martin95615
Warren92015
Switzerland9028
Union75810
Ohio61011
Unassigned0430