The US health care system 'is breaking,' expert says as Covid-19 hospitalizations for people in their 30s hit new high

Posted: Aug 15, 2021 6:30 AM
By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

With primarily unvaccinated Covid-19 patients filling up hospitals and intensive care unit beds, the US health care system "is breaking," one expert said, as new admissions hit another record.

The rate of new Covid-19 hospitalizations among people in their 30s increased by nearly 300% over the past month, according to an analysis of data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New Covid-19 hospital admissions among people between the ages of 30 and 39 are now the highest since the pandemic began, eclipsing the prior record seen in January, according to the data.

The alarming uptick is stretching health resources thin as many hospitals struggle to meet the demand of those who need crucial medical care.

"The system is breaking," CNN medical analyst, Dr. Jonathan Reiner, told CNN's Jim Acosta Saturday.

"It's not just the beds. Many hospitals can find beds in places like parking structures or cafeterias. But it's qualified people to staff those beds. And the United States is critically short on ICU nurses, so finding the qualified staff to take care of critically ill patients becomes increasingly hard," said Reiner, a professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University.

Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations have climbed in recent weeks as the more contagious Delta variant grips the nation.

And although millions who are eligible to get vaccinated have not received their first shot, Reiner believes it's time to consider booster shots for those who are already vaccinated.

"I think, in particular, we should be boosting health care personnel many of whom, like me, were immunized eight months ago," Reiner said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized an additional vaccine dose to be administered to people with compromised immune systems.

And on Friday, vaccine advisers to the CDC voted unanimously to recommend the additional dose for some immunocompromised people. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky quickly endorsed the vote, which means people can begin getting third doses right away.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS this week the data doesn't yet indicate everyone will need boosters shots of the vaccine, but that could change.

"It's likely that that will happen at some time in the future," Fauci said. "We don't feel at this particular point, that apart from the immune-compromised, we don't feel we need to give boosters right now."

As of Saturday, 50.6% of the total US population was fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.

How you wear your mask matters, experts say

As mask mandates in schools become a contentious topic in districts across the South, experts want Americans to know the safest way students should mask up.

CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen said returning to schools safely is possible.

"Quality of masks really matters," she told CNN's Pamela Brown Saturday. "Don't send your child to school with a cloth face covering. Use as least a three-ply surgical mask and, ideally, an N95 or KN95 if your child is old enough and can tolerate it."

Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, echoed that sentiment.

"Mask with the most highly efficient and effective means you have. These are the N95 masks," he told CNN.

He added that while the US had a supply shortage of those masks during the pandemic's onset, there's now an abundance of them.

"Use them. And when you use them, please don't wear them under your nose ... That's nothing more than a chin diaper. And it doesn't provide you any protection," he said.

Osterholm said Covid-19 is largely transmitted by aerosols, which are tiny particles in the air. He explained that if you can smell the smoke of a cigarette from 20 feet way while masked, then you need a higher quality mask for optimal safety.

Thousands of businesses add vaccination filters on Yelp

Meanwhile, as more cities and businesses begin to require vaccinations, the review website Yelp has implemented filters that allow customers to find out which businesses require proof of vaccination or have a fully vaccinated staff.

"The response has been overwhelmingly positive to these filters ... In a little over a week, more than 9,000 businesses have added proof of vaccination required and/or all staff fully vaccinated on their Yelp page," Noorie Malik, Yelp's senior vice president of user operations, told CNN Saturday.

This month, New York City and New Orleans announced people must have proof of at least one vaccination shot to enter indoor places including restaurants, bars, and fitness and entertainment facilities. San Francisco is the first major US city to mandate proof of full vaccination for such activities.

Malik said Yelp consumers are showing interest in the new filters.

"The vaccination attributes are now within our top 15 most used filters on Yelp. And this really just shows us that it was the right thing to do to help people make more informed decisions," she said.

Malik said that if people post negative reviews against a business over its vaccination policy, Yelp removes it.

"The good news here is that businesses have ... responded very positively to these filters," she said. "Out of the 9,000 businesses that have taken on these filters or have added these filters, we've only removed about 30 or so reviews that didn't meet our content guidelines."

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1457687

Reported Deaths: 26027
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57431610624
DuPage961601323
Will804011050
Lake709711030
Kane61316820
Winnebago35699526
Madison34054540
St. Clair31654532
McHenry30348300
Peoria24115350
Champaign22620163
Sangamon20958249
McLean19459195
Tazewell17998310
Rock Island15729330
Kankakee15036224
Kendall13881101
LaSalle13256259
Macon11649214
Vermilion10825155
Adams10637132
DeKalb10525123
Williamson9012139
Whiteside7348174
Boone708681
Ogle640284
Grundy624879
Clinton617193
Coles6141101
Jackson606967
Knox5876157
Franklin536283
Macoupin526891
Henry526170
Marion5244121
Livingston505195
Woodford503783
Stephenson498687
Jefferson4951124
Effingham493775
Monroe467596
Randolph462189
Morgan434394
Lee428254
Logan428267
Fulton425461
Christian419276
Montgomery401674
Bureau392587
Perry349663
Iroquois341268
Fayette334656
McDonough323251
Saline296058
Jersey292352
Douglas271936
Union266442
Lawrence254827
Shelby245339
Crawford243727
Cass220127
Bond219124
Pike218554
Carroll209037
Hancock208532
Wayne206553
Ford201650
Clark201235
Richland196545
White195227
Warren191350
Jo Daviess187724
Edgar185342
Washington180525
Moultrie173229
Clay172543
Mason171447
Johnson168817
De Witt167629
Greene165135
Piatt163014
Wabash162212
Mercer155934
Massac153741
Menard135712
Cumberland134420
Jasper119318
Marshall116319
Hamilton98716
Brown8676
Schuyler8647
Pulaski8029
Edwards69413
Stark67826
Scott5772
Calhoun5652
Gallatin5474
Henderson54114
Alexander52911
Putnam5003
Hardin44912
Pope3744
Unassigned702432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 796733

Reported Deaths: 14128
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1095301831
Lake579561036
Allen44927706
Hamilton38434428
St. Joseph37946569
Elkhart30255475
Vanderburgh24679408
Tippecanoe24222234
Porter19916328
Johnson19624396
Hendricks18783324
Clark14359199
Madison14240352
Vigo13361257
Monroe12935182
LaPorte12812227
Delaware11472199
Howard11194242
Kosciusko9959124
Hancock9098152
Warrick8673157
Bartholomew8615157
Floyd8478185
Grant7669183
Boone7462106
Wayne7424202
Morgan7210147
Dubois6500118
Marshall6460117
Cass6259112
Dearborn619978
Noble619592
Henry6175112
Jackson536077
Lawrence5313131
Shelby530998
Gibson488697
DeKalb477787
Clinton477559
Montgomery477193
Harrison475678
Huntington467582
Whitley434945
Miami428373
Steuben423762
Knox419191
Jasper409457
Putnam408662
Wabash387084
Jefferson373787
Adams373056
Ripley363371
White347554
Daviess3206101
Wells315381
Greene309585
Decatur303593
Scott303458
Posey299936
Clay296249
Fayette293065
LaGrange282373
Washington265339
Jennings257150
Randolph252584
Spencer251331
Fountain246450
Starke237359
Owen235560
Sullivan234844
Fulton215746
Jay210432
Carroll210124
Orange205356
Perry203340
Vermillion191145
Rush184527
Tipton179649
Franklin179035
Parke165916
Pike149535
Blackford140833
Pulaski127249
Newton125539
Benton113315
Brown111043
Crawford109818
Martin95615
Warren92015
Switzerland9028
Union75810
Ohio61011
Unassigned0430