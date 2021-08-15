Clear

Coronavirus has created the perfect conditions for a full-scale war on truth. Some politicians are siding with lies

Coronavirus has created the perfect conditions for a full-scale war on truth. Some politicians are siding with lies

Posted: Aug 15, 2021 6:20 AM
Updated: Aug 15, 2021 6:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Luke McGee, CNN

It's no surprise that a politician's worst enemy is a vibrant news media. Journalists who stick their noses into the affairs of the powerful and expose their failures are a threat. It's therefore no great shock that even many leaders of democratic countries are happier when the press is weakened.

The Covid-19 pandemic has presented a golden window to undermine confidence in the media and, in some cases, for world leaders to launch outright assaults on some of the most respected and important journalistic institutions in their countries.

Earlier this week, the Polish parliament passed a bill that could mean curtains for the country's largest independent news channel. TVN24, a broadcaster that is frequently critical of the Polish governing party, is in part owned by the American media group Discovery. Should this new bill become law, non-EU entities will be prohibited from being majority shareholders in Polish media companies, meaning Discovery would have to sell its majority stake.

Also this week, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz put forward his plan that would effectively pull funding from the country's oldest newspaper.

Wiener Zeitung is a state-owned newspaper and is funded by a model that requires the government to advertise jobs and make other formal announcements in its pages. Yet the paper has an independent editorial policy and has often criticized Kurz and his administration. Under the Chancellor's plans, that funding would be gone and the paper's main source of income taken away.

What's shocking about these two incidents is that they are happening in democratic Western nations. While journalists elsewhere face risk of prosecution or even death threats, the fact this is happening in Europe and is part of a broader trend is seriously concerning for the media and citizens alike.

What has this got to do with coronavirus? Short answer: timing.

"In times of crisis trust in government goes up because people just want somebody to fix things, so you see people rally around the flag," says Ben Page, chief executive of polling firm Ipsos MORI.

Page says these spikes in support provide a window of opportunity that "distracts from what you are doing elsewhere." And if you are a politician seeking to capitalize on this, whacking and weakening the press is a relatively easy proposition. "I'm afraid journalism is one of the least-trusted professions all over the world," he adds.

The reasons for public distrust in journalism are varied.

"One of our biggest problems as professional journalists is that all over the world, we have been accused as being part of the system and establishment," says Pierre Haski, president of Reporters Without Borders (RSF). "So as populist movements grow and rise up against the establishment, they rise up against us."

Haski thinks that it isn't just populist movements that present a danger, but also mainstream politicians who are losing voters to more extreme opposition.

He points specifically to an incident in 2018, when French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly said: "We have a press that is no longer pursuing the truth ... What I see is media power that wants to become judicial power." The comments came after a member of his security team was caught on camera attacking protesters while off duty.

"In one sentence he delegitimized all media and how we operate. It was eerily close to something Trump might have said," says Haski.

Haski is, of course, correct to note incidents like this happening before the pandemic. What the coronavirus has provided is a moment in history when a decent chunk of the public is happy with governments behaving in a more authoritarian way, populist leadership is more appealing, accurate information is literally a case of life or death and journalists are not particularly liked.

"As soon as a government decides we are in a crisis and need unity, they can cut the ground under journalists whose job it is to get to the truth because they risk becoming the traitor who is driving the disunity," says Nic Cheeseman, professor of democracy at Birmingham University.

Someone who cannot be ignored in all of this is former US President Donald Trump.

Even before winning the 2016 election, Trump made slamming the press a central prong of his campaign. And in the years that followed his victory, nearly every negative news story, negative approval rating and election loss was dismissed as "fake news."

Trump's attacks on the media intensified during the pandemic. He regularly accused it of overplaying the threat of the virus and seemed to live in a parallel universe when it came to the numbers and science. And when the most important person on the planet does something, others take notice.

"Donald Trump gave a cue to leaders around the world that attacking the media was now fair game," says Rob Mahoney, deputy executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists.

"When he launched attacks on the media (over their coverage) of his shambolic handling of the pandemic, the very moment the public needs as accurate information as possible, leaders in India, Brazil, the Philippines and Western Europe followed suit, denying the severity of the virus to cover their own failures," he adds.

The question many are asking is what the long-term impact will be, now that going after journalists is routine in so many free, liberal countries.

The industry was already facing a lot of challenges. Proper news is expensive to make and the media landscaped has shifted dramatically in ways that have not been easy for journalism.

Modern technology has made it easier for one person sitting at home to run a website that looks as legitimate as that of a centuries-old newspaper. This has created a world in which there is no longer a consensus on facts and a significant number of people are willing to believe things that are simply not true.

This lack of consensus puts journalists who speak truth to power on one side of a debate and lies on the other.

When you put all of this into the context of an unprecedented pandemic, it's easy to see why the past 18 months have been an ideal time for leaders to pick a side.

And as we emerge from this crisis into whatever the new normal looks like, leaders who decided to side with lies will be remembered by everyone and, to some extent, will determine what that new normal is.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Mostly clear and cool night.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Wabash Valley Cross Country Kick-Off

Image

Terre Haute South Golf Braves Invite

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. High: 82°

Image

Sullivan-South Putnam

Image

THN-SV

Image

Sullivan football

Image

THN SV

Image

West Vigo

Image

North Knox

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1457687

Reported Deaths: 26027
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57431610624
DuPage961601323
Will804011050
Lake709711030
Kane61316820
Winnebago35699526
Madison34054540
St. Clair31654532
McHenry30348300
Peoria24115350
Champaign22620163
Sangamon20958249
McLean19459195
Tazewell17998310
Rock Island15729330
Kankakee15036224
Kendall13881101
LaSalle13256259
Macon11649214
Vermilion10825155
Adams10637132
DeKalb10525123
Williamson9012139
Whiteside7348174
Boone708681
Ogle640284
Grundy624879
Clinton617193
Coles6141101
Jackson606967
Knox5876157
Franklin536283
Macoupin526891
Henry526170
Marion5244121
Livingston505195
Woodford503783
Stephenson498687
Jefferson4951124
Effingham493775
Monroe467596
Randolph462189
Morgan434394
Lee428254
Logan428267
Fulton425461
Christian419276
Montgomery401674
Bureau392587
Perry349663
Iroquois341268
Fayette334656
McDonough323251
Saline296058
Jersey292352
Douglas271936
Union266442
Lawrence254827
Shelby245339
Crawford243727
Cass220127
Bond219124
Pike218554
Carroll209037
Hancock208532
Wayne206553
Ford201650
Clark201235
Richland196545
White195227
Warren191350
Jo Daviess187724
Edgar185342
Washington180525
Moultrie173229
Clay172543
Mason171447
Johnson168817
De Witt167629
Greene165135
Piatt163014
Wabash162212
Mercer155934
Massac153741
Menard135712
Cumberland134420
Jasper119318
Marshall116319
Hamilton98716
Brown8676
Schuyler8647
Pulaski8029
Edwards69413
Stark67826
Scott5772
Calhoun5652
Gallatin5474
Henderson54114
Alexander52911
Putnam5003
Hardin44912
Pope3744
Unassigned702432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 796733

Reported Deaths: 14128
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1095301831
Lake579561036
Allen44927706
Hamilton38434428
St. Joseph37946569
Elkhart30255475
Vanderburgh24679408
Tippecanoe24222234
Porter19916328
Johnson19624396
Hendricks18783324
Clark14359199
Madison14240352
Vigo13361257
Monroe12935182
LaPorte12812227
Delaware11472199
Howard11194242
Kosciusko9959124
Hancock9098152
Warrick8673157
Bartholomew8615157
Floyd8478185
Grant7669183
Boone7462106
Wayne7424202
Morgan7210147
Dubois6500118
Marshall6460117
Cass6259112
Dearborn619978
Noble619592
Henry6175112
Jackson536077
Lawrence5313131
Shelby530998
Gibson488697
DeKalb477787
Clinton477559
Montgomery477193
Harrison475678
Huntington467582
Whitley434945
Miami428373
Steuben423762
Knox419191
Jasper409457
Putnam408662
Wabash387084
Jefferson373787
Adams373056
Ripley363371
White347554
Daviess3206101
Wells315381
Greene309585
Decatur303593
Scott303458
Posey299936
Clay296249
Fayette293065
LaGrange282373
Washington265339
Jennings257150
Randolph252584
Spencer251331
Fountain246450
Starke237359
Owen235560
Sullivan234844
Fulton215746
Jay210432
Carroll210124
Orange205356
Perry203340
Vermillion191145
Rush184527
Tipton179649
Franklin179035
Parke165916
Pike149535
Blackford140833
Pulaski127249
Newton125539
Benton113315
Brown111043
Crawford109818
Martin95615
Warren92015
Switzerland9028
Union75810
Ohio61011
Unassigned0430