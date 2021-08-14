Clear

The right way to protect our children and return to in-person learning

The right way to protect our children and return to in-person learning

Posted: Aug 14, 2021 5:50 PM
Updated: Aug 14, 2021 5:50 PM
Opinion by Dr. Lee Savio Beers

Like so many families, ours had been looking forward to returning to school with fewer Covid-19 restrictions and more in-person opportunities for our children to learn and socialize. And then the Delta variant struck.

As a pediatrician and a parent, I am still confident that children can safely return to learning in person in the coming weeks. The stakes are high; we have seen the detrimental impacts of remote learning for the last year and a half. For children, going to school helps the process of socialization, provides a sense of belonging and offers access to nutrition and mental health resources along with other supports that are essential for children to thrive.

During the pandemic, health and academic disparities among children have worsened. We must work together to ensure that all children return to school safely. There are two things we can do right now to help make that possible: Get vaccinated and mask up. The best way to stop the spread of Covid-19 is for everyone 12 and above to get the vaccine. I encourage parents to talk to your child's pediatrician if you have any questions about the vaccine for yourself or your child; we are eager to help.

Of course, children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible to get the vaccine. To help prevent the spread of Covid-19, which could send everyone home to quarantine for weeks at a time, schools should also require everyone to wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status. Coupled with other measures like ensuring that sick children stay home, encouraging frequent hand washing, and keeping children a few feet apart when possible, asking everyone in school to wear a mask is a critical layer of protection.

It's important for school districts to have the flexibility to work with their state and local health officials to design protocols that make sense for their community. The AAP recommends universal masking as a practical way to make sure all students and staff are as safe as possible, especially when many children are still too young to be vaccinated. Officials in middle and high schools will also be relieved of the burden of monitoring who is fully vaccinated and who isn't.

There is good evidence that masks are safe and they work. A study of elementary schools in Georgia this spring found that those that required masks for teachers and staff had 37% fewer cases of Covid-19. Studies in adults have also found that masks have reduced transmission in a variety of settings, including hair salons, homes, airplanes, hospitals and communities in multiple cities around the globe. The science is robust, and growing.

Most children are happy to pitch in and do their part, especially if they understand that they are helping others by wearing a mask. Young children are adaptable to new routines and have, in many cases, adjusted better than many adults have to mask use in school and other settings.

And I can speak from personal experience, as the mother of two active and fully vaccinated teenagers, that our entire family has easily adapted to wearing masks, including while exercising when we needed to. I know other families have as well.

I can also refute some myths around mask use in children. Masks do not harm children's mental health, and in fact can help ensure all children return safely to in-person learning, which will support mental health. Many children with special health care needs have comfortably worn masks for long periods of time before the pandemic, and even more children have started doing so throughout the past year.

Masks are not breeding grounds for bacteria; reusable masks can be washed when they get dirty, and children can start each day with a clean mask.

Masks do not cause children to absorb more carbon dioxide; CO2 molecules are small enough to pass through masks when we exhale, and studies show that masks can be safely worn even during exercise.

There is no evidence that teachers and other adults who wear face masks will negatively impact children's language development, and in situations where it's important for children to see the mouth of a teacher, clear masks are available or other accommodations can be made. It is also important to note that children will typically have lots of time with unmasked adults outside the school day.

Masking is not forever; it's for now. It's a temporary step we need to take to keep children safe from a virus that has infected more than 4 million children and adolescents since the start of the pandemic, hospitalized thousands and killed more than 350 children, according to the CDC.

Some Southern states are running out of pediatric ICU beds, and we are seeing more newborns and infants contracting Covid-19 as the Delta variant continues to spread. No death of a child is acceptable, especially when we have a safe vaccine for those 12 and older, as well as other public health measures that we know can prevent it.

Children and teens need the resources and support that in-person learning provides. Together, we can make this possible for them, by getting vaccinated and masking up.

CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1095301831
Lake579561036
Allen44927706
Hamilton38434428
St. Joseph37946569
Elkhart30255475
Vanderburgh24679408
Tippecanoe24222234
Porter19916328
Johnson19624396
Hendricks18783324
Clark14359199
Madison14240352
Vigo13361257
Monroe12935182
LaPorte12812227
Delaware11472199
Howard11194242
Kosciusko9959124
Hancock9098152
Warrick8673157
Bartholomew8615157
Floyd8478185
Grant7669183
Boone7462106
Wayne7424202
Morgan7210147
Dubois6500118
Marshall6460117
Cass6259112
Dearborn619978
Noble619592
Henry6175112
Jackson536077
Lawrence5313131
Shelby530998
Gibson488697
DeKalb477787
Clinton477559
Montgomery477193
Harrison475678
Huntington467582
Whitley434945
Miami428373
Steuben423762
Knox419191
Jasper409457
Putnam408662
Wabash387084
Jefferson373787
Adams373056
Ripley363371
White347554
Daviess3206101
Wells315381
Greene309585
Decatur303593
Scott303458
Posey299936
Clay296249
Fayette293065
LaGrange282373
Washington265339
Jennings257150
Randolph252584
Spencer251331
Fountain246450
Starke237359
Owen235560
Sullivan234844
Fulton215746
Jay210432
Carroll210124
Orange205356
Perry203340
Vermillion191145
Rush184527
Tipton179649
Franklin179035
Parke165916
Pike149535
Blackford140833
Pulaski127249
Newton125539
Benton113315
Brown111043
Crawford109818
Martin95615
Warren92015
Switzerland9028
Union75810
Ohio61011
Unassigned0430