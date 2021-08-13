Clear

Canada has big decisions to make on China

Canada has big decisions to make on China

Posted: Aug 13, 2021 2:30 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2021 2:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Michael Bociurkiw

In what Canadian officials have described as "arbitrary" decisions, Chinese courts this week have handed down a harsh sentence to Michael Spavor, accused of espionage, and upheld a death sentence for Robert Schellenberg, convicted of drug smuggling in the Asian country in 2018. The decisions come as the extradition trial of the Chinese tech giant Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou is entering its final stages in a Vancouver courtroom.

Meng is wanted by the United States on multiple serious charges, including bank fraud and violating US sanctions against Iran by selling telecom equipment. She was arrested in late 2018. Meng and Huawei have denied the allegations.

Is the timing of these sentencings coincidental, possibly to place pressure on the Canadian government to intervene in the case of Meng? No one can say for sure, but consider that two of the Canadians — Spavor and Michael Kovrig, who was also charged for espionage and awaits his sentence — were nabbed within days of the arrest of Meng at the Vancouver airport two and a half years ago, as the member of one of China's most influential families was transiting from Hong Kong to Mexico.

By the time the Beijing Winter Olympics get underway in February 2022, the "two Michaels," as they are known here in Canada, will have spent three agonizing years behind bars. With the judicial acrobatics involving Canadians in China, Ottawa should be readying a potent arsenal of diplomatic sticks — including plans to boycott the Games.

In January 2019, not long after Meng's arrest in Canada, Schellenberg had his sentence for drug smuggling increased from 15 years to death, and a court on Tuesday rejected his appeal because "the facts identified in the first trial were clear, the evidence was true and sufficient, the conviction was accurate, the sentence was appropriate." The following day, Spavor, an entrepreneur, was sentenced to 11 years for spying and illegally providing state secrets to foreign countries, according to a court statement. The court also said he would be deported but did not indicate whether that would happen before or after he served his prison sentence. Both men maintain their innocence.

The Canadian Ambassador to China Dominic Barton said the legal process had "lacked both fairness and transparency" and Canada will appeal. The Chinese Embassy in Ottawa accused Canada of hyping up the Canadian citizens' cases, engaging in "megaphone diplomacy," and ganging up in an attempt to put pressure on China.

In the coming days, the fate of Kovrig is expected to be handed down.

In response to the Spavor's sentencing, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for the immediate and unconditional release of the two Michaels in a statement Wednesday afternoon. Blinken said they had "not received the minimal procedural protections during their more than two-and-a-half-year arbitrary detention." Marc Garneau, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, said Ottawa is engaged in high-level talks with Chinese and American officials for their release. In theory, Washington could drop its extradition request and let Meng go in exchange for an admission of wrongdoing, also known as a deferred prosecution agreement.

The timing of the rapid fire sentencing comes on the eve of a federal election in Canada that may take place September 20, CBC News reported Thursday. At the polls, Trudeau will be gunning to reclaim his majority in Parliament.

The cases of the "two Michaels" have gripped Canadians for more than two years — with a majority of 72% supporting Trudeau's stance not to intervene in the case of Meng in order to secure their release, according to a poll by Canada's non-profit Angus Reid Institute. But half have rated his overall handling as poor, which could impact Trudeau's Liberal Party performance at the ballot box should the crisis not be settled by election day. TV footage of Meng shuttling in SUVs between her two multimillion dollar properties in Vancouver — while the two Michaels sit almost incommunicado in Chinese prisons — has upset many residents I have spoken with on the Lower Mainland of southern British Columbia, which is a key electoral battleground for Trudeau.

As long as Canadian citizens are subject to arbitrary arrest and detention, none should consider themselves safe in China. Consider that Kovrig, a respected former diplomat and Northeast Asia adviser for the International Crisis Group who worked a decade in China, was nabbed on allegations he "endangered Chinese security" based on evidence so far unknown to anyone outside China's opaque judicial system.

A decision to boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing might be considered an extreme nuclear option, but it is already one being advocated by more than 180 human rights organizations and the leader of Canada's official opposition, Erin O'Toole. "Beijing has to know that the world is watching the genocide taking place against the Uyghurs. They've watched what's been happening in Hong Kong and the situation with Mr Schellenberg, Mr. Spavor and Mr. Kovrig." He added Ottawa needs to think "long and hard on whether we reward a country like that with the Games."

Should the two Michaels continue to languish behind bars in China, then Ottawa is on firm ground to keep its athletes away from Beijing this winter — especially at a time when the medal podiums are becoming increasingly a place for political expression — (as they did recently in Tokyo). Canadian officials (as do those from other countries that have tussled with China such as Australia) need to ask themselves — can Beijing be trusted to keep their hands off athletes who, for example, publicly protest its treatment of Uyghur Muslims and ethnic and religious minority groups in its northwest region of Xinjiang? (China has denied allegations of human rights abuses in the region).

In this geopolitical new normal, where a more assertive China ignores international norms, nothing can be taken for granted. Beijing responds to toughness, not half-hearted soft diplomacy. As such, Canada needs to bulk up its foreign policy muscle to avoid being outmaneuvered on the international diplomatic podium.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Scattered Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crime Stoppers: Theft at Kroger

Image

The Wabash Valley could lose federal funding due to population loss

Image

Crews respond to fire at local nursing home

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

App Helps Deputy Respond To Crash Before Being Called

Image

Showers Possible Today. High: 85.

Image

What is the heat index? Storm Team 10 explains

Image

Rontrez Morgan

Image

Robinson football looking to build off spring

Image

Marshall football looking to rebound

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1454208

Reported Deaths: 26008
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57344510615
DuPage959141324
Will802211049
Lake708331029
Kane61201820
Winnebago35588526
Madison33941539
St. Clair31552532
McHenry30286299
Peoria24079350
Champaign22528163
Sangamon20835249
McLean19414195
Tazewell17965310
Rock Island15677330
Kankakee15000224
Kendall13848101
LaSalle13235258
Macon11607214
Vermilion10774154
Adams10565131
DeKalb10496123
Williamson8941139
Whiteside7339174
Boone707081
Ogle639484
Grundy623179
Clinton614693
Coles6128101
Jackson602167
Knox5866157
Franklin532883
Henry524570
Macoupin524291
Marion5220121
Livingston504595
Woodford502683
Stephenson498387
Effingham492575
Jefferson4921124
Monroe465795
Randolph460189
Morgan434194
Lee427954
Logan427166
Fulton424061
Christian417676
Montgomery399474
Bureau392087
Perry347062
Iroquois340268
Fayette333856
McDonough322251
Saline293858
Jersey291552
Douglas271136
Union265042
Lawrence253427
Shelby244839
Crawford241627
Cass219227
Bond218424
Pike217354
Carroll208737
Hancock207632
Wayne204753
Ford201250
Clark200535
Richland194445
White193727
Warren190550
Jo Daviess187524
Edgar185442
Washington180125
Moultrie172929
Clay171043
Mason170947
Johnson167817
De Witt166329
Greene165135
Piatt162214
Wabash161312
Mercer155134
Massac152741
Menard135412
Cumberland134320
Jasper119218
Marshall115819
Hamilton97316
Brown8646
Schuyler8597
Pulaski7978
Edwards69113
Stark67826
Scott5702
Calhoun5642
Gallatin5444
Henderson53614
Alexander52611
Putnam4973
Hardin44812
Pope3744
Unassigned742432
Out of IL230

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 794077

Reported Deaths: 14116
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1091521830
Lake578731036
Allen44744705
Hamilton38332428
St. Joseph37887569
Elkhart30218475
Vanderburgh24575407
Tippecanoe24163234
Porter19887328
Johnson19543396
Hendricks18710323
Clark14272199
Madison14162351
Vigo13298257
Monroe12916182
LaPorte12791227
Delaware11435199
Howard11147241
Kosciusko9944124
Hancock9057152
Warrick8632157
Bartholomew8588157
Floyd8443184
Grant7647183
Boone7445106
Wayne7408202
Morgan7184146
Dubois6484118
Marshall6445117
Cass6236112
Dearborn617878
Noble617392
Henry6152111
Jackson534177
Shelby529198
Lawrence5289131
Gibson486297
Clinton476458
DeKalb476287
Montgomery475493
Harrison472878
Huntington462582
Whitley433845
Miami425873
Steuben422062
Knox416591
Jasper408157
Putnam407462
Wabash384884
Jefferson371187
Adams371056
Ripley362171
White346754
Daviess3192101
Wells314181
Greene308485
Decatur303293
Scott301858
Posey299036
Clay293249
Fayette292865
LaGrange282073
Washington263939
Jennings255750
Randolph252684
Spencer249231
Fountain246250
Starke236659
Owen234260
Sullivan233644
Fulton215146
Carroll209023
Jay209032
Orange204156
Perry201440
Vermillion189845
Rush184127
Tipton179049
Franklin177835
Parke164516
Pike147935
Blackford140833
Pulaski126949
Newton125538
Benton113315
Brown110143
Crawford108618
Martin95515
Warren92015
Switzerland8918
Union75510
Ohio60011
Unassigned0430