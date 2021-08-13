Clear

Used car price hikes may soon be over

Used car price hikes may soon be over

Posted: Aug 13, 2021 1:50 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2021 1:50 PM
Posted By: By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Used car prices may finally be peaking.

Prices shot up like a rocket earlier this year, soaring 30% between March and June according to the consumer price index, the federal government's main inflation barometer. That was by far the steepest three-month increase in those prices, according to government data that goes back nearly 70 years.

Before the recent run-up in used car prices, which started last fall, the biggest 3-month rise in prices was only a 12% jump in 1974.

But prices edged up only 0.2% in July, and gauges from the industry have raised hopes that the prices are at least leveling off if not about to start a modest decline.

Another potentially positive sign for car buyers: Wholesale prices for used cars — what dealers pay at auto auctions — are already moving lower.

"Wholesale prices look like they peaked eight weeks ago, and have been moving down since then," said David Paris, senior manager of market insight for JD Power. Typically retail prices follow wholesale prices with that kind of time lag, he said. "The vehicles being sold at dealerships today were acquired on average five to six weeks ago."

But that might not immediately lower the prices that customers pay.

In this wild car market, dealers have depended less on wholesale purchases to fill their used car lots, buying an increasing number of cars directly from owners. Some dealers are actually advertising to buy rather than sell cars, and robocalls offering to buy cars have started to annoy people on their cell phones.

Also, demand for used cars remains strong. That could keep prices from slipping dramatically, even if wholesale prices start coming down.

"In a situation where there is still lot of demand, I think used retail prices have the potential to hold up better than wholesale," said Paris.

Cooling off

Used car prices may be reaching their peak, because they can soar only so high before they become unreasonable for customers.

The gap between new and used car prices narrowed during the recent run-up in used car prices, so the used car prices are likely reaching near their natural ceiling, said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights with Edmunds. At some point people who are car shopping will decide to buy new rather than used, even if they have to wait for the new car they want, she said.

"It comes to the point where it just doesn't make sense to buy used," she said. "We don't expect the prices to correct and go back to 2019 levels, but we expect them to become more normal and cool off in the second half of the year."

Used car buying typically slows in August, as tax refund checks (and stimulus checks this year) have been spent. And some folks who might have been shopping for a car in anticipation of returning to the office in September may have delayed a purchase as they wait to see when they they will in fact need to return.

Why prices soared

The price increases earlier this year were driven by a number of factors. No. 1 is that lesson from the first day of Econ 101: supply and demand. Limited inventories of products coupled with strong demand equals upward price pressure. And both those things have occurred since last fall in the used car market.

First, the supply constraints: When travel ground to a near halt in the early months of the pandemic, car rental companies, typically a major source of the supply of used cars, dumped much of their fleets in order to raise cash to survive. Despite the rebound in demand for rental cars, the shortage of computer chips needed to build new cars has restricted the supply of new vehicles they could buy, so they are holding onto the cars now in their fleets. That has choked supplies. Through the first seven months of this year, the number of used cars sold at auction was 26% lower than the same period of 2019, ahead of the recession.

The limited supplies of new cars has driven up those prices as well, and pushed some car buyers to buy used rather than new, increasing demand. And various government stimulus programs during the pandemic has also put money in potential car buyers' pockets, helping to create greater demand for both new and used cars, as has low interest rates keeping car payments low.

But some of these factors are waning — new car production, while still limited, is picking up and stimulus checks have mostly already been issued. So some of the upward pressure on pricing may be waning.

That doesn't mean it'll be easy to find a cheap used car. In fact, it might be tougher even if the average increase is leveling out.

"There aren't a lot of cheap used vehicles on lots any more. Those cars -- the 10-year old used car in decent shape - were snapped up in the spring," said Caldwell. "So the available vehicles are relatively new, and fairly expensive. So it's going to remain hard to buy inexpensive used cars."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Scattered Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crime Stoppers: Theft at Kroger

Image

The Wabash Valley could lose federal funding due to population loss

Image

Crews respond to fire at local nursing home

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

App Helps Deputy Respond To Crash Before Being Called

Image

Showers Possible Today. High: 85.

Image

What is the heat index? Storm Team 10 explains

Image

Rontrez Morgan

Image

Robinson football looking to build off spring

Image

Marshall football looking to rebound

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1454208

Reported Deaths: 26008
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57344510615
DuPage959141324
Will802211049
Lake708331029
Kane61201820
Winnebago35588526
Madison33941539
St. Clair31552532
McHenry30286299
Peoria24079350
Champaign22528163
Sangamon20835249
McLean19414195
Tazewell17965310
Rock Island15677330
Kankakee15000224
Kendall13848101
LaSalle13235258
Macon11607214
Vermilion10774154
Adams10565131
DeKalb10496123
Williamson8941139
Whiteside7339174
Boone707081
Ogle639484
Grundy623179
Clinton614693
Coles6128101
Jackson602167
Knox5866157
Franklin532883
Henry524570
Macoupin524291
Marion5220121
Livingston504595
Woodford502683
Stephenson498387
Effingham492575
Jefferson4921124
Monroe465795
Randolph460189
Morgan434194
Lee427954
Logan427166
Fulton424061
Christian417676
Montgomery399474
Bureau392087
Perry347062
Iroquois340268
Fayette333856
McDonough322251
Saline293858
Jersey291552
Douglas271136
Union265042
Lawrence253427
Shelby244839
Crawford241627
Cass219227
Bond218424
Pike217354
Carroll208737
Hancock207632
Wayne204753
Ford201250
Clark200535
Richland194445
White193727
Warren190550
Jo Daviess187524
Edgar185442
Washington180125
Moultrie172929
Clay171043
Mason170947
Johnson167817
De Witt166329
Greene165135
Piatt162214
Wabash161312
Mercer155134
Massac152741
Menard135412
Cumberland134320
Jasper119218
Marshall115819
Hamilton97316
Brown8646
Schuyler8597
Pulaski7978
Edwards69113
Stark67826
Scott5702
Calhoun5642
Gallatin5444
Henderson53614
Alexander52611
Putnam4973
Hardin44812
Pope3744
Unassigned742432
Out of IL230

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 794077

Reported Deaths: 14116
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1091521830
Lake578731036
Allen44744705
Hamilton38332428
St. Joseph37887569
Elkhart30218475
Vanderburgh24575407
Tippecanoe24163234
Porter19887328
Johnson19543396
Hendricks18710323
Clark14272199
Madison14162351
Vigo13298257
Monroe12916182
LaPorte12791227
Delaware11435199
Howard11147241
Kosciusko9944124
Hancock9057152
Warrick8632157
Bartholomew8588157
Floyd8443184
Grant7647183
Boone7445106
Wayne7408202
Morgan7184146
Dubois6484118
Marshall6445117
Cass6236112
Dearborn617878
Noble617392
Henry6152111
Jackson534177
Shelby529198
Lawrence5289131
Gibson486297
Clinton476458
DeKalb476287
Montgomery475493
Harrison472878
Huntington462582
Whitley433845
Miami425873
Steuben422062
Knox416591
Jasper408157
Putnam407462
Wabash384884
Jefferson371187
Adams371056
Ripley362171
White346754
Daviess3192101
Wells314181
Greene308485
Decatur303293
Scott301858
Posey299036
Clay293249
Fayette292865
LaGrange282073
Washington263939
Jennings255750
Randolph252684
Spencer249231
Fountain246250
Starke236659
Owen234260
Sullivan233644
Fulton215146
Carroll209023
Jay209032
Orange204156
Perry201440
Vermillion189845
Rush184127
Tipton179049
Franklin177835
Parke164516
Pike147935
Blackford140833
Pulaski126949
Newton125538
Benton113315
Brown110143
Crawford108618
Martin95515
Warren92015
Switzerland8918
Union75510
Ohio60011
Unassigned0430