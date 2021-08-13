Clear

Consumer sentiment suddenly crashes below early-pandemic levels

Consumer sentiment suddenly crashes below early-pandemic levels

Posted: Aug 13, 2021 1:30 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2021 1:30 PM
Posted By: By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

Americans are extremely worried about the Delta variant and the spike in Covid-19 cases. A key survey of consumer confidence plunged in August below where it was in April 2020 when the first Covid-19 outbreak slammed the brakes on the US economy.

The University of Michigan said that its influential consumer sentiment index plunged 13.5% from July to August and hit a level of 70.2. That's the most bearish reading for this measure since December 2011.

The drop was so precipitous since last month that the University of Michigan has recorded only six bigger monthly drops in the index's nearly 50-year history, including a more than 19% plunge in April 2020 and 18% drop in October 2008 during the height of the Great Recession and Global Financial Crisis.

"There is little doubt that the pandemic's resurgence due to the Delta variant has been met with a mixture of reason and emotion," said Richard Curtin, the surveys chief economist.

"Consumers have correctly reasoned that the economy's performance will be diminished over the next several months, but the extraordinary surge in negative economic assessments also reflects an emotional response, mainly from dashed hopes that the pandemic would soon end," he added.

Stocks were flat Friday, despite the huge slide in sentiment, and remain near all-time highs thanks to strong earnings.

There is a bit of a disconnect between the current economic data and Wall Street outlook, which are far rosier, and the apparently intense fear of the immediate future on the part of consumers.

The government reported last Friday that nearly a million jobs were added in July, the biggest monthly gain in nearly a year. And the unemployment rate fell to a pandemic-era low of 5.4%.

But the yield on the 10-Year US bond slid from about 1.37% to 1.3% Friday as nervous fixed income investors sought the safety of stable government debt. (Bond rates fall when investors are buying more bonds.)

Consumers reacting to gloomy headlines even as stocks pop

One market strategist called the August consumer sentiment numbers a "knee jerk reaction" to negative headlines about the Delta variant. But he understood why consumers are so gloomy.

"There is a sense among consumers that the rug has been pulled out from under them," said Thomas Simons, money market economist with Jefferies, in a report.

"The promise of vaccines and a return to something at least resembling pre-COVID 'normal' has shifted towards concerns that fear of being sick, masks, social distancing, virtual/distance learning, work from home, an endless stream of booster shots and seeing relatives through glass will instead be the norm going forward," he said, adding that "consumers are just plain sad."

Still, consumer sentiment can be remarkably fickle. Emotions can shift on a dime.

"What you feel like is different than what you actually do," said Randy Fredrick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab, noting that consumer confidence is notorious for having many "pendulum swings."

The Conference Board reported last month that global consumer confidence hit a new all-time high during the second quarter.

And consumer confidence is not exactly the most reliable future indicator of what's next for the economy. Sentiment tends to follow news headlines and the state of the stock market.

Consumers have notoriously been way too bullish just before economic or market meltdowns. That was the case in January 2000. Consumer confidence hit a then record high just as tech stocks were about to implode. Sentiment was also at a high level in 2007 before the housing market crashed.

So it stands to reason that consumers may also be worrying too much that the economic sky is falling.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Scattered Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crime Stoppers: Theft at Kroger

Image

The Wabash Valley could lose federal funding due to population loss

Image

Crews respond to fire at local nursing home

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

App Helps Deputy Respond To Crash Before Being Called

Image

Showers Possible Today. High: 85.

Image

What is the heat index? Storm Team 10 explains

Image

Rontrez Morgan

Image

Robinson football looking to build off spring

Image

Marshall football looking to rebound

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1454208

Reported Deaths: 26008
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57344510615
DuPage959141324
Will802211049
Lake708331029
Kane61201820
Winnebago35588526
Madison33941539
St. Clair31552532
McHenry30286299
Peoria24079350
Champaign22528163
Sangamon20835249
McLean19414195
Tazewell17965310
Rock Island15677330
Kankakee15000224
Kendall13848101
LaSalle13235258
Macon11607214
Vermilion10774154
Adams10565131
DeKalb10496123
Williamson8941139
Whiteside7339174
Boone707081
Ogle639484
Grundy623179
Clinton614693
Coles6128101
Jackson602167
Knox5866157
Franklin532883
Henry524570
Macoupin524291
Marion5220121
Livingston504595
Woodford502683
Stephenson498387
Effingham492575
Jefferson4921124
Monroe465795
Randolph460189
Morgan434194
Lee427954
Logan427166
Fulton424061
Christian417676
Montgomery399474
Bureau392087
Perry347062
Iroquois340268
Fayette333856
McDonough322251
Saline293858
Jersey291552
Douglas271136
Union265042
Lawrence253427
Shelby244839
Crawford241627
Cass219227
Bond218424
Pike217354
Carroll208737
Hancock207632
Wayne204753
Ford201250
Clark200535
Richland194445
White193727
Warren190550
Jo Daviess187524
Edgar185442
Washington180125
Moultrie172929
Clay171043
Mason170947
Johnson167817
De Witt166329
Greene165135
Piatt162214
Wabash161312
Mercer155134
Massac152741
Menard135412
Cumberland134320
Jasper119218
Marshall115819
Hamilton97316
Brown8646
Schuyler8597
Pulaski7978
Edwards69113
Stark67826
Scott5702
Calhoun5642
Gallatin5444
Henderson53614
Alexander52611
Putnam4973
Hardin44812
Pope3744
Unassigned742432
Out of IL230

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 794077

Reported Deaths: 14116
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1091521830
Lake578731036
Allen44744705
Hamilton38332428
St. Joseph37887569
Elkhart30218475
Vanderburgh24575407
Tippecanoe24163234
Porter19887328
Johnson19543396
Hendricks18710323
Clark14272199
Madison14162351
Vigo13298257
Monroe12916182
LaPorte12791227
Delaware11435199
Howard11147241
Kosciusko9944124
Hancock9057152
Warrick8632157
Bartholomew8588157
Floyd8443184
Grant7647183
Boone7445106
Wayne7408202
Morgan7184146
Dubois6484118
Marshall6445117
Cass6236112
Dearborn617878
Noble617392
Henry6152111
Jackson534177
Shelby529198
Lawrence5289131
Gibson486297
Clinton476458
DeKalb476287
Montgomery475493
Harrison472878
Huntington462582
Whitley433845
Miami425873
Steuben422062
Knox416591
Jasper408157
Putnam407462
Wabash384884
Jefferson371187
Adams371056
Ripley362171
White346754
Daviess3192101
Wells314181
Greene308485
Decatur303293
Scott301858
Posey299036
Clay293249
Fayette292865
LaGrange282073
Washington263939
Jennings255750
Randolph252684
Spencer249231
Fountain246250
Starke236659
Owen234260
Sullivan233644
Fulton215146
Carroll209023
Jay209032
Orange204156
Perry201440
Vermillion189845
Rush184127
Tipton179049
Franklin177835
Parke164516
Pike147935
Blackford140833
Pulaski126949
Newton125538
Benton113315
Brown110143
Crawford108618
Martin95515
Warren92015
Switzerland8918
Union75510
Ohio60011
Unassigned0430