Clear

Piranhas and pink dolphins lure visitors to remote Lake Tarapoto

Piranhas and pink dolphins lure visitors to remote Lake Tarapoto

Posted: Aug 13, 2021 8:20 AM
Updated: Aug 13, 2021 8:20 AM
Posted By: By Lucy Sherriff, CNN

Pink dolphins, piranhas and black caiman. It sounds like the stuff of legend, but in fact they're the inhabitants of a protected wetlands system in the Amazon, home to thousands of rare animal species and fascinating tales of tribal gods turning men into dolphins.

Storytelling is part of the culture for the indigenous groups who live in the Amazon rainforest, and the wetlands play an important part in the yarns that have been spun for centuries. The stories told by the Ticuna people are no different; one in particular involves a pink dolphin disguised in human form who attends the tribe's traditional festivities to enchant women who become enamored by this tall, strange man. He then takes her down to the river, and turns her into a dolphin, too.

But the waters of the Lagos de Tarapoto aren't just home to tall tales. They're such an important habitat for animal species that they were granted protected status in 2018, following a five-year battle to petition for the wetlands region to be internationally recognized by the Swiss conservation body Ramsar.

Scientists have been conducting research in the wetlands -- which include Lake Tarapoto as well as a network of other waterways -- for years. The lake is fed by the Amazon River and is interconnected to numerous smaller lakes by a complex system of creeks.

Experts have identified as many as 900 plant species, 300 bird species, 176 fish, 56 reptiles, 46 mammals and 30 amphibians. The wetlands, which cover 400 square kilometers, have one of the highest presence of river dolphins in the Colombian Amazon.

Recently, Omacha, alongside the WWF and with the help of local groups, began a satellite monitoring project of the cetaceans in the Amazon region.

The wetlands are a key place for dolphin breeding, as well as a fish breeding site -- a vital source of food and income for the 22 indigenous communities that live in the region. The pirarucú fish, one of the largest freshwater fish, is a species of arapaima, which are native to the Amazon River. They have been a key food source for indigenous communities for centuries and are eaten fresh, dried or salted -- and can grow up to 10 feet long.

Tourism and conservation at work

The indigenous communities also rely on tourism for income, and the preservation of this water system means they can have a sustainable income for years to come. Visitors to the region can hire local indigenous guides to boat them around the lake and through the river networks, pointing out wildlife and explaining the historical importance of the site.

The wetland region is best known for Lake Tarapoto, a 37-square-kilometer body of water which is a short ride from Puerto Nariño, a town in the Amazonas region of Colombia, perched on the edge of the Amazon River.

Tourists who make it to the remote region flock to the lake in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the rare pink dolphin or trying their hand at piranha fishing. The Centro de Interpratación Ambiental Natütama, run by a non-profit, offers a host of information on the pink dolphin and manatee species.

There is still no consensus about why the pink dolphin is pink, as some of the mammals, known locally as "boto," remain gray. Coloration varies, with adult males being the most pink, perhaps, experts surmise, because they fight a lot -- and it is their scar tissue that is pink. Another theory is that they camouflage themselves to match the red mud that appears in some of the rivers following heavy rains.

Although you can swim in the lakes, they are piranha-infested, so perhaps check with your tour guide before taking a dip.

The motorized boats that were once involved in some tours, as well as logging, hunting and overfishing were threatening the biodiversity of the wetland complex, so scientists joined forces with local indigenous groups who inhabit the area to petition Ramsar, the Swiss conservation body, to declare Tarapoto a "wetland of international importance" in 2018. The area is the first wetland region in the Colombian Amazon to achieve such a status.

"Wetlands with Ramsar status are internationally recognized because of their unique characteristics of biodiversity and natural wealth, and must be conserved and used sustainably to maintain their quality and permanence over time. Large-scale mining and major infrastructure construction cannot be carried out at Ramsar sites," says Saulo Usma, Freshwater Specialist at WWF Colombia.

Visitors wishing to experience the lake can stay at Puerto Nariño, a small town of 6,000 residents, mostly indigenous, that touts itself as an ecological community. No cars or motorized vehicles of any kind are allowed in the town -- meaning all tours are done by wooden boats.

The town is reachable by plane from Bogotá, Medellín or Cartagena. Accommodation and facilities are basic, but it's a wonderful jumping off point to explore all the Amazonas region has to offer, and a chance to experience indigenous culture in its fullest.

Working with locals to protect the wetlands

Designating the site as protected means there is the ability to finance conservation projects, according to the leaders of the local community.

"The designation of the Tarapoto lakes as a Ramsar site is an opportunity to strengthen, protect and conserve our natural, cultural and social resources," says Lilia Isolina Java Tapayuri, community leader of the Cocama ethnic group.

Working with the local indigenous groups has been a vital part in the protection process. Sinchi Institute, another of the Colombian environmental groups that collaborated to get the lake protected, has been working with local fishermen to ensure they are involved.

"Sinchi has collaborated in the construction of the management plan for the site," says biologist Mariela Osorno, who specializes in the Amazon region. "We've also accompanied fishermen from the Tarapoto system, training them to collect data, community monitoring and fishing uses of the area."

The institute is also working with communities to produce a bird guide for the area, as well as training up villagers so they can use their skills to start bird-focused tourism ventures.

"Participants have been trained in methodologies for bird watching, species identification and use of bird guides," explains Osorno, adding that Sincha has also worked with locals to recover the names of birds in the native languages of the territories.

"It is essential to promote its conservation and proper management, to ensure the permanence of the genetic richness of species, ecosystems and landscapes, and to safeguard the culture and knowledge of the native communities that inhabit it, particularly the Ticuna (also known as the Maguta), Cocama and Yagua ethnic groups."

If you do get the chance to visit this beautiful and underdeveloped corner of the world, you'll certainly leave with a renewed sense of living simply, side-by-side with nature.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Scattered Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Showers Possible Today. High: 85.

Image

What is the heat index? Storm Team 10 explains

Image

Rontrez Morgan

Image

Robinson football looking to build off spring

Image

Marshall football looking to rebound

Image

South Vermillion football ready for next step

Image

Local hospital reaches capacity as COVID-19 cases increase

Image

Students and staff will soon be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on ISU's campus

Image

Union Health to require COVID-19 vaccines for workers

Image

New dog rescue steps help to save dogs who don't have a home

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1454208

Reported Deaths: 26008
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57344510615
DuPage959141324
Will802211049
Lake708331029
Kane61201820
Winnebago35588526
Madison33941539
St. Clair31552532
McHenry30286299
Peoria24079350
Champaign22528163
Sangamon20835249
McLean19414195
Tazewell17965310
Rock Island15677330
Kankakee15000224
Kendall13848101
LaSalle13235258
Macon11607214
Vermilion10774154
Adams10565131
DeKalb10496123
Williamson8941139
Whiteside7339174
Boone707081
Ogle639484
Grundy623179
Clinton614693
Coles6128101
Jackson602167
Knox5866157
Franklin532883
Henry524570
Macoupin524291
Marion5220121
Livingston504595
Woodford502683
Stephenson498387
Effingham492575
Jefferson4921124
Monroe465795
Randolph460189
Morgan434194
Lee427954
Logan427166
Fulton424061
Christian417676
Montgomery399474
Bureau392087
Perry347062
Iroquois340268
Fayette333856
McDonough322251
Saline293858
Jersey291552
Douglas271136
Union265042
Lawrence253427
Shelby244839
Crawford241627
Cass219227
Bond218424
Pike217354
Carroll208737
Hancock207632
Wayne204753
Ford201250
Clark200535
Richland194445
White193727
Warren190550
Jo Daviess187524
Edgar185442
Washington180125
Moultrie172929
Clay171043
Mason170947
Johnson167817
De Witt166329
Greene165135
Piatt162214
Wabash161312
Mercer155134
Massac152741
Menard135412
Cumberland134320
Jasper119218
Marshall115819
Hamilton97316
Brown8646
Schuyler8597
Pulaski7978
Edwards69113
Stark67826
Scott5702
Calhoun5642
Gallatin5444
Henderson53614
Alexander52611
Putnam4973
Hardin44812
Pope3744
Unassigned742432
Out of IL230

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 794077

Reported Deaths: 14116
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1091521830
Lake578731036
Allen44744705
Hamilton38332428
St. Joseph37887569
Elkhart30218475
Vanderburgh24575407
Tippecanoe24163234
Porter19887328
Johnson19543396
Hendricks18710323
Clark14272199
Madison14162351
Vigo13298257
Monroe12916182
LaPorte12791227
Delaware11435199
Howard11147241
Kosciusko9944124
Hancock9057152
Warrick8632157
Bartholomew8588157
Floyd8443184
Grant7647183
Boone7445106
Wayne7408202
Morgan7184146
Dubois6484118
Marshall6445117
Cass6236112
Dearborn617878
Noble617392
Henry6152111
Jackson534177
Shelby529198
Lawrence5289131
Gibson486297
Clinton476458
DeKalb476287
Montgomery475493
Harrison472878
Huntington462582
Whitley433845
Miami425873
Steuben422062
Knox416591
Jasper408157
Putnam407462
Wabash384884
Jefferson371187
Adams371056
Ripley362171
White346754
Daviess3192101
Wells314181
Greene308485
Decatur303293
Scott301858
Posey299036
Clay293249
Fayette292865
LaGrange282073
Washington263939
Jennings255750
Randolph252684
Spencer249231
Fountain246250
Starke236659
Owen234260
Sullivan233644
Fulton215146
Carroll209023
Jay209032
Orange204156
Perry201440
Vermillion189845
Rush184127
Tipton179049
Franklin177835
Parke164516
Pike147935
Blackford140833
Pulaski126949
Newton125538
Benton113315
Brown110143
Crawford108618
Martin95515
Warren92015
Switzerland8918
Union75510
Ohio60011
Unassigned0430