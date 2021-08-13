Clear

Covid-19 hospitalizations are surging again, but they're different this time

Posted: Aug 13, 2021 8:01 AM
Updated: Aug 13, 2021 8:01 AM
By Deidre McPhillips and Naomi Thomas, CNN

Covid-19 hospitalizations in the United States have been growing for more than a month, and at the current pace -- more than 2,500 patients added each day over the past week, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services -- the US will surpass January's record high in about a month.

Florida and Louisiana are now reporting a record number of Covid-19 hospital admissions, and other states are close. In Mississippi and Arkansas, daily admissions are at more than 87% of their earlier peak, and in Oregon, Alabama and Washington, daily admissions are at more than 75% of their peak.

But patients hospitalized with Covid-19 this summer tend to be younger than in earlier surges. And with vaccines widely available, they're mostly preventable, too.

Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Missouri, has surpassed its record number of Covid-19 patients more than once in the past two weeks, according to hospital president Jeremy Drinkwitz.

Things are very different from last time, he says.

"As far as the very distinct differences -- the age of patients for us," Drinkwitz told CNN. The hospital recently had three patients between 30 and 40, multiple patients in their 40s and some in their 50s and 60s on ventilators, he said.

"In November, when we had our first big spike, we didn't," Drinkwitz said. "We didn't have that younger population; it was more of the elderly population."

Now, he said, there are fewer elderly patients. "We're just not seeing that many. We have a few, but it's not anywhere close to the younger population," Drinkwitz said.

Seniors still have the highest per capita rate of hospitalizations, but the gap is smaller than it's been.

The recent hospitalization rate among seniors age 70 and older is about a quarter of what it was in January, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But hospitalization rates among younger adults are about as high as they were in January.

In fact, the hospitalization rate among adults age 30 to 39 is the highest it's ever been, CDC data shows.

Children also account for a larger share of hospitalizations now than they did in January, as hospitalization rates among those under the age of 18 hover right around the record high.

In a few states -- including Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Louisiana -- the number of children hospitalized with Covid-19 more than doubled over the past week, federal data shows.

But with every 12 and older eligible to be vaccinated against Covid-19, experts have different concerns about this new wave of hospitalizations.

Early in the pandemic, there weren't enough tools to care for patients and doctors didn't know if what they were doing for their patients was the right thing, Dr. O'Neal Pyke, chief medical officer of Jackson North Medical Center, Jackson Health System in Florida, told CNN. As a critical care and internal medicine doctor, he cared for patients himself during the early stages of the pandemic, from March to October of last year.

"Now, my biggest concern is that we have a very, very good tool, right, we have the vaccine, and the vaccine has been proven now to be remarkably efficacious as it pertains to preventing severe illness and death," he said. "It doesn't necessarily prevent getting the virus, but it certainly does prevent severe illness requiring hospitalization and death. And the concern is that the community still has that hesitancy."

While Pyke said he understands this hesitancy to a degree, the best way to look at it is as though the vaccine is a dam.

"We have this deluge of flooding going on, and what we're doing in terms of trying with the medicines that we're trying over the months is basically scooping out cups of water from this flood," he said. "But the vaccine is like a dam, and the vaccine can do so much more in preventing the flooding that we're seeing right now. And that's the very essence of it."

Florida has the highest hospitalization rate in the country, according to the latest data from HHS. More than 65 people are hospitalized with Covid-19 for every 100,000 people in Florida, about one out of every 1,500 state residents. That's more than triple the national rate.

Every state with a higher than average hospitalization rate has a lower than average vaccination rate, including Florida, according to a CNN analysis of data from the CDC and HHS.

And it's taking a toll on a health care system that has been operating at full strength for a year and a half, Pyke says.

"We thought we turned the corner a bit on this, and here we are going back up," he said. "Obviously whatever we are feeling pales in comparison to what patients are feeling and their families, but it's overwhelming to the staff to be caring for patients with the same disease we thought we just, we might be seeing the end of."

In Arkansas, the Covid-19 hospitalization rate is more than double the national rate and the fifth highest in the country. Hospitalization rates among children are higher than they've ever been in the state. But so, too, are hospitalization rates among young adults under 30, who have been eligible to be vaccinated for months.

Dr. Stephen Mette, CEO of UAMS Health in Arkansas, said that low vaccination rate is the "first and foremost" contributing factor to the latest increase in hospitalizations.

Like Mercy Hospital in Joplin, UAMS has recently surpassed its record high number of hospitalizations in the pandemic. The majority of patients hospitalized with Covid at UAMS are either not vaccinated at all or not fully vaccinated, Mette said. And vaccinated patients have, so far, had a significant underlying medical condition.

"We knew we would have another wave, but we were maybe lulled into that false sense of security that we would have a large enough number of Americans, or Arkansans, vaccinated so that we would not have a very high wave," Mette said. "So, we were prepared, but not for this degree of the manifestation of this wave."

Other major contributing factors, Mette said, include different characteristics of the Delta variant, the relaxation of public health measures and the public's general pandemic fatigue.

Vaccination rates in the US have ticked up over recent weeks, a trend that experts say needs to continue to curb the current surge of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations.

"We love our community, we love our neighbors and our friends here and our community, and we're here to serve them, and because of that we're fighting like hell to save their lives. Thirty year olds and 40 year olds should have a chance to live a full life and so we're trying to do everything we can to help them after they have gotten this virus," Drinkwitz said.

But the medical professionals need the help of the community.

"I'm asking people actually to open their eyes and realize what's happening. That there are hospitals and healthcare is being challenged, there's capacity issues in communities, and that we have to do something," Drinkwitz said. "We need help on the other side. We need people to be vaccinated. And if they just can't get their minds wrapped around that, then please wear a mask, social distance, those things we know to do."

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1454208

Reported Deaths: 26008
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57344510615
DuPage959141324
Will802211049
Lake708331029
Kane61201820
Winnebago35588526
Madison33941539
St. Clair31552532
McHenry30286299
Peoria24079350
Champaign22528163
Sangamon20835249
McLean19414195
Tazewell17965310
Rock Island15677330
Kankakee15000224
Kendall13848101
LaSalle13235258
Macon11607214
Vermilion10774154
Adams10565131
DeKalb10496123
Williamson8941139
Whiteside7339174
Boone707081
Ogle639484
Grundy623179
Clinton614693
Coles6128101
Jackson602167
Knox5866157
Franklin532883
Henry524570
Macoupin524291
Marion5220121
Livingston504595
Woodford502683
Stephenson498387
Effingham492575
Jefferson4921124
Monroe465795
Randolph460189
Morgan434194
Lee427954
Logan427166
Fulton424061
Christian417676
Montgomery399474
Bureau392087
Perry347062
Iroquois340268
Fayette333856
McDonough322251
Saline293858
Jersey291552
Douglas271136
Union265042
Lawrence253427
Shelby244839
Crawford241627
Cass219227
Bond218424
Pike217354
Carroll208737
Hancock207632
Wayne204753
Ford201250
Clark200535
Richland194445
White193727
Warren190550
Jo Daviess187524
Edgar185442
Washington180125
Moultrie172929
Clay171043
Mason170947
Johnson167817
De Witt166329
Greene165135
Piatt162214
Wabash161312
Mercer155134
Massac152741
Menard135412
Cumberland134320
Jasper119218
Marshall115819
Hamilton97316
Brown8646
Schuyler8597
Pulaski7978
Edwards69113
Stark67826
Scott5702
Calhoun5642
Gallatin5444
Henderson53614
Alexander52611
Putnam4973
Hardin44812
Pope3744
Unassigned742432
Out of IL230

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 794077

Reported Deaths: 14116
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1091521830
Lake578731036
Allen44744705
Hamilton38332428
St. Joseph37887569
Elkhart30218475
Vanderburgh24575407
Tippecanoe24163234
Porter19887328
Johnson19543396
Hendricks18710323
Clark14272199
Madison14162351
Vigo13298257
Monroe12916182
LaPorte12791227
Delaware11435199
Howard11147241
Kosciusko9944124
Hancock9057152
Warrick8632157
Bartholomew8588157
Floyd8443184
Grant7647183
Boone7445106
Wayne7408202
Morgan7184146
Dubois6484118
Marshall6445117
Cass6236112
Dearborn617878
Noble617392
Henry6152111
Jackson534177
Shelby529198
Lawrence5289131
Gibson486297
Clinton476458
DeKalb476287
Montgomery475493
Harrison472878
Huntington462582
Whitley433845
Miami425873
Steuben422062
Knox416591
Jasper408157
Putnam407462
Wabash384884
Jefferson371187
Adams371056
Ripley362171
White346754
Daviess3192101
Wells314181
Greene308485
Decatur303293
Scott301858
Posey299036
Clay293249
Fayette292865
LaGrange282073
Washington263939
Jennings255750
Randolph252684
Spencer249231
Fountain246250
Starke236659
Owen234260
Sullivan233644
Fulton215146
Carroll209023
Jay209032
Orange204156
Perry201440
Vermillion189845
Rush184127
Tipton179049
Franklin177835
Parke164516
Pike147935
Blackford140833
Pulaski126949
Newton125538
Benton113315
Brown110143
Crawford108618
Martin95515
Warren92015
Switzerland8918
Union75510
Ohio60011
Unassigned0430