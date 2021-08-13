Clear

Taliban seizes Afghanistan's second-largest city

Taliban seizes Afghanistan's second-largest city

Posted: Aug 13, 2021 2:40 AM
Updated: Aug 13, 2021 2:40 AM
Posted By: By Clarissa Ward and Brad Lendon, CNN

The Taliban has taken control of the city of Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city, Afghan Member of Parliament Gul Ahmad Kamin told CNN on Friday, as the insurgent group continues its rapid advancement toward the capital Kabul.

Kandahar, which lies in the south of the country, has been besieged by the Taliban for weeks, with many observers considering its fall as the beginning of the end for the country's US-backed government.

In a statement Friday, the Taiban said they had taken control of the governor's office, police headquarters, as well as other key operational centers throughout the city. "Hundreds of weapons, vehicles and ammunition were seized," the Taliban statement said.

Kamin said he and many others had made their way to a military base close to the city's international airport and were awaiting a flight out. "Many (government) soldiers surrendered and the rest fled," Kamin said.

Kamin had earlier told CNN Taliban fighters had been able to break through the city's frontline and were engaging in sporadic confrontation with government forces.

Kandahar, which lies on the junction of three major highways, is of particular strategic importance and was formerly a major hub for US military operations. Its seizure marks the most significant gain yet for the Taliban, which has now taken control of 13 of the country's 34 provincial capitals.

The vast majority of the Taliban's territorial gains have come since the withdrawal of American forces, which began in May and is scheduled to be completed by late August.

Taliban makes rapid gains

The city of Herat, Afghanistan's third-largest city and a major urban center in western Afghanistan, fell to the Taliban on Thursday evening local time, with the group taking control of the governor's office and Herat police headquarters, according to Afghan officials.

Qala-I-Naw city, the provincial capital of the northwest Badghis province also fell to the militant group on Thursday evening, a Badghis provincial council member confirmed to CNN.

The city of Ghazni, a key provincial capital on the road to Kabul, also fell to the militant group earlier on Thursday, after "long and intense fighting," according to Nasir Ahmad Faqiri, head of Ghazni provincial council.

Ghazni lies around 93 miles (150 kilometers) south of Kabul, on a major highway connecting the capital with Kandahar.

With the capture of Ghazni, the Taliban is now in control of key locations both to the north and south of Kabul. Their earlier capture of areas of the Baghlan province, which lies to the north of Kabul, raised alarms among US officials because the location is considered essential for the defense of the capital.

A senior official in the Biden administration familiar with one US intelligence assessment said Kabul could be isolated by the Taliban in the next 30 to 60 days, increasing the potential the Afghan capital could soon fall under the control of the militant group.

In response to the Taliban's sweeping advance, the US announced it would deploy 3,000 US troops to Kabul to assist with a "reduction of civilian personnel at the embassy in Kabul" and to "facilitate the processing of" Special Immigrant Visas for Afghan nationals who assisted Americans during their time inside Afghanistan, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said.

Two of the infantry battalions headed to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul are US Marines and one is US Army, Kirby said. The Defense Department will also bring in an additional 1,000 personnel from both US Army and US Air Force to help with the visa applicants, Kirby said.

Earlier Thursday, the US embassy in Kabul urged US citizens again to depart Afghanistan immediately.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What is the heat index? Storm Team 10 explains

Image

Rontrez Morgan

Image

Robinson football looking to build off spring

Image

Marshall football looking to rebound

Image

South Vermillion football ready for next step

Image

Local hospital reaches capacity as COVID-19 cases increase

Image

Students and staff will soon be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on ISU's campus

Image

Union Health to require COVID-19 vaccines for workers

Image

New dog rescue steps help to save dogs who don't have a home

Image

Kevin is tracking storms as they move through the Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1451094

Reported Deaths: 25984
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57272610610
DuPage957501323
Will800801047
Lake707261029
Kane61115818
Winnebago35516525
Madison33821539
St. Clair31435532
McHenry30220299
Peoria24045349
Champaign22464161
Sangamon20733249
McLean19365195
Tazewell17930310
Rock Island15662330
Kankakee14977224
Kendall13828101
LaSalle13206258
Macon11567214
Vermilion10738154
DeKalb10478123
Adams10417131
Williamson8884138
Whiteside7325174
Boone706081
Ogle638084
Grundy621479
Clinton612493
Coles6096101
Jackson595767
Knox5861157
Franklin529382
Henry522770
Macoupin520890
Marion5163121
Livingston503795
Woodford501883
Stephenson497487
Effingham491375
Jefferson4901124
Monroe464195
Randolph457888
Morgan432094
Lee427354
Logan425566
Fulton423360
Christian416376
Montgomery398274
Bureau391587
Perry345262
Iroquois339768
Fayette333256
McDonough321951
Saline292358
Jersey290752
Douglas270636
Union264142
Lawrence252727
Shelby243839
Crawford240026
Cass218827
Bond218024
Pike215154
Carroll208137
Hancock206832
Wayne203853
Ford200450
Clark199634
Richland193344
White193126
Warren190350
Jo Daviess186824
Edgar185142
Washington179325
Moultrie172929
Mason170347
Clay169943
Johnson166917
De Witt166229
Greene164735
Piatt161214
Wabash160412
Mercer154934
Massac151541
Menard135112
Cumberland133920
Jasper119018
Marshall115319
Hamilton97016
Schuyler8587
Brown8536
Pulaski7888
Edwards68712
Stark67826
Scott5672
Calhoun5632
Gallatin5404
Henderson53414
Alexander52311
Putnam4973
Hardin44212
Pope3714
Unassigned652432
Out of IL150

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 790926

Reported Deaths: 14110
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1087361828
Lake577641036
Allen44510705
Hamilton38218428
St. Joseph37827569
Elkhart30163474
Vanderburgh24429407
Tippecanoe24090234
Porter19855328
Johnson19450396
Hendricks18637323
Clark14170199
Madison14099351
Vigo13252257
Monroe12884182
LaPorte12768227
Delaware11397199
Howard11099241
Kosciusko9928124
Hancock9044152
Warrick8558157
Bartholomew8556157
Floyd8374183
Grant7622183
Boone7418106
Wayne7377202
Morgan7137146
Dubois6461118
Marshall6430117
Cass6221112
Noble615892
Dearborn615478
Henry6127111
Jackson530577
Shelby527798
Lawrence5236131
Gibson484497
DeKalb474687
Clinton473658
Montgomery472993
Harrison470577
Huntington456382
Whitley432545
Miami423873
Steuben421462
Knox411891
Jasper407457
Putnam402462
Wabash382484
Jefferson369087
Adams368456
Ripley359871
White346254
Daviess3182101
Wells312481
Greene306785
Decatur301193
Scott299058
Posey297836
Fayette291765
Clay290849
LaGrange281673
Washington263038
Jennings253350
Randolph251684
Spencer248131
Fountain244950
Starke236059
Owen232260
Sullivan231944
Fulton213946
Carroll207823
Jay207332
Orange201056
Perry200840
Vermillion189345
Rush182727
Tipton178449
Franklin177235
Parke163316
Pike147135
Blackford140533
Pulaski126849
Newton125338
Benton112815
Brown109643
Crawford108018
Martin94915
Warren91715
Switzerland8848
Union75210
Ohio59811
Unassigned0430