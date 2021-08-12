Clear

The Census shows the GOP base is shrinking fast. So why does its power seem secure?

The Census shows the GOP base is shrinking fast. So why does its power seem secure?

Posted: Aug 12, 2021 8:10 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2021 8:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Justin Gest

The 2020 Census numbers released Thursday tell the story of a rapidly changing America: The relative size of the nation's White population continues to decline, while ethnic and racial minorities represent the only source of population growth.

On the surface, these numbers suggest a bleak future for the Republican Party, which finds its strongest support among Whites. Yet the surprising reality is that, overall, these demographic trends may favor the GOP because of the way political power is apportioned in America.

Increasing shares of ethnic and/or racial minorities have long been thought to favor the Democratic Party, which has appealed heavily to diverse, urban constituencies and prioritized racial equity. In contrast, the Republican Party -- under the leadership of former President Donald Trump -- has embraced a politics of nativism and nostalgia, capitalizing on White Americans' fear about the changing demographics of the country.

At first glance, the Census' 2020 tally offers demographic evidence for those conservative social anxieties. The country is making steady progress toward its long-anticipated "majority minority" milestone -- when the number of non-White Americans outnumbers Americans who identify as White. Estimates suggest that Americans under the age of 18 are already majority minority, while more than three-quarters of those over 65 years old are White.

The share of White Americans -- at this point Republicans' primary constituency -- is dwindling thanks to a combination of lower immigration from Europe, lower fertility rates and lower life expectancy attributable to drug overdoses and suicides.

However, three countervailing demographic and political trends are likely to mitigate the effect of the country's diversification.

1) We are witnessing a steady shift of population -- and therefore power -- to the south and west of the country, regions that are largely controlled by Republicans.

In the last 50 years, the share of the US population living in southern and western states increased from 48% to 62%. And of the 10 states experiencing the fastest population growth since 2010 -- Utah, Idaho, Texas, North Dakota, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Florida, Arizona, South Carolina -- only Washington is a solidly Democratic state, though Colorado is trending in that direction.

Meanwhile, California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, which have experienced population loss over the last decade, will each lose one seat from their congressional delegations. Of those, only West Virginia votes reliably Republican. On the other hand, Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon will each gain one seat, and Texas will gain two. Of those, only Oregon votes reliably Democratic.

One counterargument is that an influx of Americans from the Northeast, Midwest and/or minority backgrounds to these more Republican regions may offset conservatives' prior advantage -- much as they have in Georgia. However, a second trend complicates this possibility.

2) Partisan gerrymandering is profoundly effective at mitigating the effect of demographic change on US House and state legislative races.

With the release of the Census results, states will now redraw their congressional and legislative boundaries. When this process is in the hands of Democratic or Republican-controlled state houses, the parties employ sophisticated math to redistribute voters in a manner that maximizes their likelihood of victory across the most legislative districts.

For Republicans, this has historically meant either consolidating many constituencies of Americans with minority backgrounds into as few districts as possible or distributing them thinly across multiple districts.

Already, America's majority minority future is reflected in only a few super-diverse regions. Majority minority counties are now home to one third of all Americans, but they comprise a small fraction of all US counties, largely in the south and southwest of the country. While these concentrations can facilitate the election of some local leaders with ethnic minority backgrounds, they also make minority voters easier to isolate in the redistricting process.

In this current re-drawing cycle, Republicans hold a clear advantage: Thanks to majorities in state legislatures and governorships, the GOP will have complete power to draw 38% of congressional district lines to Democrats' 16%.

This advantage will allow Republican-led redistricting commissions in diversifying states like Texas or Florida to absorb demographic change in a way that reduces the clout one might otherwise associate with growing populations of minorities.

Still, some might believe it is possible that the number of Americans from minority backgrounds will override the capacity of gerrymandering to dilute their power. And certainly demographic change could shift gubernatorial, senatorial and other statewide elections in states like Texas. But a third trend gives pause for thought.

3) Even while their share of the American population grows, ethnic minority growth rates are slowing and immigration is declining.

The country's march toward a majority minority milestone has been fueled by large numbers of immigrant arrivals who settle in the United States and give birth to more children on average than native-born Americans do.

But thanks to an outdated immigration system, greater border enforcement and the global pandemic, immigration to the US has slowed down over the past decade and the population gains of ethnic minorities have mostly been attributable to birth rates. Among Hispanic Americans, about three-quarters of the last decade's population growth came from US births, and the remaining quarter from immigration.

Meanwhile, immigration reform has been stalled in Congress for over three decades, and Republicans have made reducing annual flows a hallmark of their policies and platform since Trump's 2016 victory.

Many liberals thought Republican politics would mobilize a new generation of minority voters. But despite Trump's incendiary comments and policies implicating ethnic and religious minorities, Republicans increased their share of minority voters nationwide in the 2020 election. So even as the ranks of voters with ethnic minority backgrounds grow, they could suddenly become less reliably Democratic.

Some social scientists also expect greater numbers of biracial and Hispanic Americans to self-identify as "White." And, indeed, the number of mixed-race Americans increased almost threefold since 2010 alone. This will further undercut Democrats' identity-based appeals and could reduce any penalty Republicans endure for their nativism.

Taken together, the 2020 US Census reveals trends that hold countervailing political implications in the context of America's unique electoral institutions. The diversification of America is unquestionable. But because the US population is moving into regions where the GOP continues to hold control, Republicans will be able to delay and minimize the political representation of ethnic minorities -- at least until 2030.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What is the heat index? Storm Team 10 explains

Image

Rontrez Morgan

Image

Robinson football looking to build off spring

Image

Marshall football looking to rebound

Image

South Vermillion football ready for next step

Image

Local hospital reaches capacity as COVID-19 cases increase

Image

Students and staff will soon be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on ISU's campus

Image

Union Health to require COVID-19 vaccines for workers

Image

New dog rescue steps help to save dogs who don't have a home

Image

Kevin is tracking storms as they move through the Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1451094

Reported Deaths: 25984
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57272610610
DuPage957501323
Will800801047
Lake707261029
Kane61115818
Winnebago35516525
Madison33821539
St. Clair31435532
McHenry30220299
Peoria24045349
Champaign22464161
Sangamon20733249
McLean19365195
Tazewell17930310
Rock Island15662330
Kankakee14977224
Kendall13828101
LaSalle13206258
Macon11567214
Vermilion10738154
DeKalb10478123
Adams10417131
Williamson8884138
Whiteside7325174
Boone706081
Ogle638084
Grundy621479
Clinton612493
Coles6096101
Jackson595767
Knox5861157
Franklin529382
Henry522770
Macoupin520890
Marion5163121
Livingston503795
Woodford501883
Stephenson497487
Effingham491375
Jefferson4901124
Monroe464195
Randolph457888
Morgan432094
Lee427354
Logan425566
Fulton423360
Christian416376
Montgomery398274
Bureau391587
Perry345262
Iroquois339768
Fayette333256
McDonough321951
Saline292358
Jersey290752
Douglas270636
Union264142
Lawrence252727
Shelby243839
Crawford240026
Cass218827
Bond218024
Pike215154
Carroll208137
Hancock206832
Wayne203853
Ford200450
Clark199634
Richland193344
White193126
Warren190350
Jo Daviess186824
Edgar185142
Washington179325
Moultrie172929
Mason170347
Clay169943
Johnson166917
De Witt166229
Greene164735
Piatt161214
Wabash160412
Mercer154934
Massac151541
Menard135112
Cumberland133920
Jasper119018
Marshall115319
Hamilton97016
Schuyler8587
Brown8536
Pulaski7888
Edwards68712
Stark67826
Scott5672
Calhoun5632
Gallatin5404
Henderson53414
Alexander52311
Putnam4973
Hardin44212
Pope3714
Unassigned652432
Out of IL150

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 790926

Reported Deaths: 14110
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1087361828
Lake577641036
Allen44510705
Hamilton38218428
St. Joseph37827569
Elkhart30163474
Vanderburgh24429407
Tippecanoe24090234
Porter19855328
Johnson19450396
Hendricks18637323
Clark14170199
Madison14099351
Vigo13252257
Monroe12884182
LaPorte12768227
Delaware11397199
Howard11099241
Kosciusko9928124
Hancock9044152
Warrick8558157
Bartholomew8556157
Floyd8374183
Grant7622183
Boone7418106
Wayne7377202
Morgan7137146
Dubois6461118
Marshall6430117
Cass6221112
Noble615892
Dearborn615478
Henry6127111
Jackson530577
Shelby527798
Lawrence5236131
Gibson484497
DeKalb474687
Clinton473658
Montgomery472993
Harrison470577
Huntington456382
Whitley432545
Miami423873
Steuben421462
Knox411891
Jasper407457
Putnam402462
Wabash382484
Jefferson369087
Adams368456
Ripley359871
White346254
Daviess3182101
Wells312481
Greene306785
Decatur301193
Scott299058
Posey297836
Fayette291765
Clay290849
LaGrange281673
Washington263038
Jennings253350
Randolph251684
Spencer248131
Fountain244950
Starke236059
Owen232260
Sullivan231944
Fulton213946
Carroll207823
Jay207332
Orange201056
Perry200840
Vermillion189345
Rush182727
Tipton178449
Franklin177235
Parke163316
Pike147135
Blackford140533
Pulaski126849
Newton125338
Benton112815
Brown109643
Crawford108018
Martin94915
Warren91715
Switzerland8848
Union75210
Ohio59811
Unassigned0430