Clear

This Virginia school board just passed an inclusive policy for transgender and gender-expansive students

This Virginia school board just passed an inclusive policy for transgender and gender-expansive students

Posted: Aug 12, 2021 4:20 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2021 4:20 PM
Posted By: By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

A Virginia school board whose heated meeting in June gained national attention has voted to expand the rights of its transgender and gender-expansive students.

The Loudoun County School Board voted Wednesday on a policy that allows transgender student athletes to play on teams based on their gender identity; allows transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms based on their gender identity; and requires teachers, faculty and staff to refer to students by their preferred names and pronouns.

Additionally, all school mental health professionals in Loudoun County Public Schools are required to undergo "training on topics relating to LGBTQ+ students, including procedures for preventing and responding to bullying, harassment and discrimination based on gender identity/expression," according to the new policy.

Failure to follow the new policy will be addressed on a case-by-case basis, Loudoun County Public Schools spokesman Wayde Byard told CNN. There is no formal, blanket consequence, he said.

Byard told CNN affiliate WJLA in June that the proposed transgender policy is consistent with the Virginia Department of Education's model policies for the treatment of transgender students.

The school board passed the policy 7-2.

"LCPS' number one priority is to foster the success of all students and ensure they feel safe, secure, accepted and ready to learn at school," the district said in a news release. "The school division will continue to do its due diligence in creating that environment and remaining open and transparent with all LCPS partners, community members and stakeholders."

The leader of a local advocacy group praised the action.

"We are elated to know that transgender and gender expansive students will be returning to school with protections that will enable them to learn at their fullest potential," Cris Candice Tuck, president of Equality Loudoun, told CNN in a statement.

The transgender policy has been a contentious issue for Loudoun County Public Schools. In June, a Virginia judge ruled that the district had to reinstate physical education teacher Tanner Cross, who was suspended after commenting at a school board meeting that he could not address transgender students by their preferred pronouns.

Cross had argued that because of his Christian faith, it would be dishonest to call a child by a pronoun other than their biological sex at birth.

Advocates have called "biological sex" an oversimplistic and misleading term that refers to the sex as listed on students' original birth certificates. While sex is a category that refers broadly to physiology, a person's gender is an innate sense of identity. The factors that go into determining the sex listed on a person's birth certificate may include anatomy, genetics and hormones, and there is broad natural variation in each of these categories.

Cross has filed a lawsuit against LCPS, claiming that the school district violated his constitutional right to free speech by placing him on administrative leave following his comments at the board meeting, according to Alliance Defending Freedom, the group that represents Cross in the ongoing legal battle.

The group said Cross is still planning to resume his teaching duties at Leesburg Elementary when the new school year begins August 26, according to WJLA.

The school district has appealed the judge's decision, Byard told CNN.

In June, the Loudoun County School Board came under fire after chaos erupted during public comment at a board meeting over the proposed transgender policy and claims that critical race theory was being taught in the classroom.

That meeting ended with one person being arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and another person was cited for trespassing.

Retired Republican Sen. Dick Black was among those who blasted the board at the meeting. Black claimed the board was looking to punish opponents of critical race theory.

"You're teaching children to hate others because of their skin color, and you're forcing them to lie about other kids' gender," Black said. "I am disgusted by your bigotry and your depravity."

Black also challenged the transgender policy saying, "It's absurd and immoral for teachers to call boys girls and girls boys."

After the policy was passed on Wednesday, a former student praised the decision in an interview with WJLA.

"I think one kid who feels like they don't belong or feels out of place doesn't have an affirmation by a teacher is too many and I think this policy starts to remedy that," said Nicholas Gothard, a 2018 LCPS graduate.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 100°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 107°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 79°
Feels Like: 97°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 95°
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 99°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 100°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 100°
Heat Advisory again this afternoon!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Redistricting throughout the state is set to begin

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

New Fundraiser Making A Splash In Vermillion County

Image

Thursday Morning Weather Update

Image

Newton football looking to continue winning ways

Image

Casey-Westfield football eyeing playoffs

Image

National Weather Service adding categories to severe thunderstorm warnings

Image

Knox County continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases

Image

Kevin has details on when the heat will ease up

Image

Dangerously hot weather in the Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1451094

Reported Deaths: 25984
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57272610610
DuPage957501323
Will800801047
Lake707261029
Kane61115818
Winnebago35516525
Madison33821539
St. Clair31435532
McHenry30220299
Peoria24045349
Champaign22464161
Sangamon20733249
McLean19365195
Tazewell17930310
Rock Island15662330
Kankakee14977224
Kendall13828101
LaSalle13206258
Macon11567214
Vermilion10738154
DeKalb10478123
Adams10417131
Williamson8884138
Whiteside7325174
Boone706081
Ogle638084
Grundy621479
Clinton612493
Coles6096101
Jackson595767
Knox5861157
Franklin529382
Henry522770
Macoupin520890
Marion5163121
Livingston503795
Woodford501883
Stephenson497487
Effingham491375
Jefferson4901124
Monroe464195
Randolph457888
Morgan432094
Lee427354
Logan425566
Fulton423360
Christian416376
Montgomery398274
Bureau391587
Perry345262
Iroquois339768
Fayette333256
McDonough321951
Saline292358
Jersey290752
Douglas270636
Union264142
Lawrence252727
Shelby243839
Crawford240026
Cass218827
Bond218024
Pike215154
Carroll208137
Hancock206832
Wayne203853
Ford200450
Clark199634
Richland193344
White193126
Warren190350
Jo Daviess186824
Edgar185142
Washington179325
Moultrie172929
Mason170347
Clay169943
Johnson166917
De Witt166229
Greene164735
Piatt161214
Wabash160412
Mercer154934
Massac151541
Menard135112
Cumberland133920
Jasper119018
Marshall115319
Hamilton97016
Schuyler8587
Brown8536
Pulaski7888
Edwards68712
Stark67826
Scott5672
Calhoun5632
Gallatin5404
Henderson53414
Alexander52311
Putnam4973
Hardin44212
Pope3714
Unassigned652432
Out of IL150

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 790926

Reported Deaths: 14110
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1087361828
Lake577641036
Allen44510705
Hamilton38218428
St. Joseph37827569
Elkhart30163474
Vanderburgh24429407
Tippecanoe24090234
Porter19855328
Johnson19450396
Hendricks18637323
Clark14170199
Madison14099351
Vigo13252257
Monroe12884182
LaPorte12768227
Delaware11397199
Howard11099241
Kosciusko9928124
Hancock9044152
Warrick8558157
Bartholomew8556157
Floyd8374183
Grant7622183
Boone7418106
Wayne7377202
Morgan7137146
Dubois6461118
Marshall6430117
Cass6221112
Noble615892
Dearborn615478
Henry6127111
Jackson530577
Shelby527798
Lawrence5236131
Gibson484497
DeKalb474687
Clinton473658
Montgomery472993
Harrison470577
Huntington456382
Whitley432545
Miami423873
Steuben421462
Knox411891
Jasper407457
Putnam402462
Wabash382484
Jefferson369087
Adams368456
Ripley359871
White346254
Daviess3182101
Wells312481
Greene306785
Decatur301193
Scott299058
Posey297836
Fayette291765
Clay290849
LaGrange281673
Washington263038
Jennings253350
Randolph251684
Spencer248131
Fountain244950
Starke236059
Owen232260
Sullivan231944
Fulton213946
Carroll207823
Jay207332
Orange201056
Perry200840
Vermillion189345
Rush182727
Tipton178449
Franklin177235
Parke163316
Pike147135
Blackford140533
Pulaski126849
Newton125338
Benton112815
Brown109643
Crawford108018
Martin94915
Warren91715
Switzerland8848
Union75210
Ohio59811
Unassigned0430