Clear

IHOP is adding booze to the menu at some locations

IHOP is adding booze to the menu at some locations

Posted: Aug 12, 2021 8:10 AM
Updated: Aug 12, 2021 8:10 AM
Posted By: By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN Business

If you visit an IHOP in the not-too-distant future, chances are you may encounter some unexpected menu items that weren't available before: beer, wine and bubbly.

That's because for the first time, IHOP is offering its franchisees, which run the vast majority of IHOP restaurants, the chance to add an alcohol menu devised by the company.

A handful of IHOP franchises have already been selling alcohol. But previously it was on them to select the menu and launch the new offerings.

On the company's new menu: Bud Light, Blue Moon and Corona beers, as well as Barefoot Bubbly Brut, Barefoot Bubbly Chardonnay and Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon. Some locations may have local offerings, as well. Hard liquor is not on the menu to avoid making IHOP, a family restaurant, feel like a bar.

Two IHOP locations in New Mexico are offering drinking-aged guests boozy options to complement their meals starting this week, the company announced Thursday. Another one in San Diego will start selling alcohol in September. About nine more restaurants will adopt the boozy menu in markets including New York, Rhode Island, Maryland and Ohio, likely by the end of the year, IHOP president Jay Johns told CNN Business.

IHOP hopes its initial slate of restaurants is just the beginning.

If things go well, "we'll hit the gas pedal and we'll go much faster" after that, Johns said.

Convincing franchisees

Johns said he's not sure all locations will end up selling alcohol. But "we want it to be as broad as possible," he said. Eventually, he thinks about 1,000 or so restaurants could offer booze. There are about 1,750 IHOP restaurants in total.

But in order for the plan to work, IHOP has to convince its franchise operators that adding the alcohol menu is worth the investment. Franchisees participating in the program have to get a liquor license, train staffers to card customers and become familiar with new menu items. Following a brutal period of declining sales and during a nationwide labor shortage, that may be a big ask. Sales at IHOP restaurants open at least a year were much higher in the second quarter compared to the same period last year, but are still below 2019 second-quarter sales.

By adding an alcohol menu, IHOP hopes to attract customers who want a drink with their meal, particularly later in the day. IHOP has long been trying to drum up interest in it's non-breakfast menu items. Back in 2018, it briefly changed its branding to "IHOb," a marketing stunt designed to call attention to its burgers.

Alcohol "is clearly something that's right in our strategy of ... coming up with more ways that people can enjoy us for dinner" or lunch, said Johns.

Cracker Barrel added alcohol to hundreds of its locations last year. The chain also said it was courting people who had been skipping Cracker Barrel in order to visit a place that served alcohol. Other chains, like Taco Bell, have also added alcohol to the menu in recent years.

Right now, the rollout is in "test mode," Johns said. The first three restaurants volunteered to be early adopters. "They feel comfortable that their staffing is fine. And [that] they can execute this," he said.

There are reasons for franchisees, who operate virtually all IHOP locations, to get excited about the program. Alcohol has higher margins than food items, so selling it could ultimately make franchise operators more profitable, he said. And if people spend more per meal because they're ordering drinks, server tips could go up as well, he added.

Johns said that "we think this will be pretty simple to execute," because of the limited menu.

Plus, IHOP's culinary team came up with meal pairings for the drinks. You might want to drink a mimosa with your french toast, pair a Chardonnay with a Southwest chicken burrito or order a Corona Extra to complement your poblano omelette, for example. The pairings can help servers upsell the product.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 78°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 78°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 81°
Heat Advisory again this afternoon!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Morning Weather Update

Image

Newton football looking to continue winning ways

Image

Casey-Westfield football eyeing playoffs

Image

National Weather Service adding categories to severe thunderstorm warnings

Image

Knox County continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases

Image

Kevin has details on when the heat will ease up

Image

Dangerously hot weather in the Wabash Valley

Image

The tennis courts are on the way out at Collett Park to make way for this new project

Image

Residents file lawsuit against federal government

Image

Farming company to expand its Paris manufacturing facility, adding new jobs

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1451094

Reported Deaths: 25984
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57272610610
DuPage957501323
Will800801047
Lake707261029
Kane61115818
Winnebago35516525
Madison33821539
St. Clair31435532
McHenry30220299
Peoria24045349
Champaign22464161
Sangamon20733249
McLean19365195
Tazewell17930310
Rock Island15662330
Kankakee14977224
Kendall13828101
LaSalle13206258
Macon11567214
Vermilion10738154
DeKalb10478123
Adams10417131
Williamson8884138
Whiteside7325174
Boone706081
Ogle638084
Grundy621479
Clinton612493
Coles6096101
Jackson595767
Knox5861157
Franklin529382
Henry522770
Macoupin520890
Marion5163121
Livingston503795
Woodford501883
Stephenson497487
Effingham491375
Jefferson4901124
Monroe464195
Randolph457888
Morgan432094
Lee427354
Logan425566
Fulton423360
Christian416376
Montgomery398274
Bureau391587
Perry345262
Iroquois339768
Fayette333256
McDonough321951
Saline292358
Jersey290752
Douglas270636
Union264142
Lawrence252727
Shelby243839
Crawford240026
Cass218827
Bond218024
Pike215154
Carroll208137
Hancock206832
Wayne203853
Ford200450
Clark199634
Richland193344
White193126
Warren190350
Jo Daviess186824
Edgar185142
Washington179325
Moultrie172929
Mason170347
Clay169943
Johnson166917
De Witt166229
Greene164735
Piatt161214
Wabash160412
Mercer154934
Massac151541
Menard135112
Cumberland133920
Jasper119018
Marshall115319
Hamilton97016
Schuyler8587
Brown8536
Pulaski7888
Edwards68712
Stark67826
Scott5672
Calhoun5632
Gallatin5404
Henderson53414
Alexander52311
Putnam4973
Hardin44212
Pope3714
Unassigned652432
Out of IL150

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 790926

Reported Deaths: 14110
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1087361828
Lake577641036
Allen44510705
Hamilton38218428
St. Joseph37827569
Elkhart30163474
Vanderburgh24429407
Tippecanoe24090234
Porter19855328
Johnson19450396
Hendricks18637323
Clark14170199
Madison14099351
Vigo13252257
Monroe12884182
LaPorte12768227
Delaware11397199
Howard11099241
Kosciusko9928124
Hancock9044152
Warrick8558157
Bartholomew8556157
Floyd8374183
Grant7622183
Boone7418106
Wayne7377202
Morgan7137146
Dubois6461118
Marshall6430117
Cass6221112
Noble615892
Dearborn615478
Henry6127111
Jackson530577
Shelby527798
Lawrence5236131
Gibson484497
DeKalb474687
Clinton473658
Montgomery472993
Harrison470577
Huntington456382
Whitley432545
Miami423873
Steuben421462
Knox411891
Jasper407457
Putnam402462
Wabash382484
Jefferson369087
Adams368456
Ripley359871
White346254
Daviess3182101
Wells312481
Greene306785
Decatur301193
Scott299058
Posey297836
Fayette291765
Clay290849
LaGrange281673
Washington263038
Jennings253350
Randolph251684
Spencer248131
Fountain244950
Starke236059
Owen232260
Sullivan231944
Fulton213946
Carroll207823
Jay207332
Orange201056
Perry200840
Vermillion189345
Rush182727
Tipton178449
Franklin177235
Parke163316
Pike147135
Blackford140533
Pulaski126849
Newton125338
Benton112815
Brown109643
Crawford108018
Martin94915
Warren91715
Switzerland8848
Union75210
Ohio59811
Unassigned0430