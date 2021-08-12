Clear

New Zealand to slowly re-open to the world from early 2022

New Zealand to slowly re-open to the world from early 2022

Posted: Aug 12, 2021 12:30 AM
Updated: Aug 12, 2021 12:30 AM
Posted By: By Ben Westcott and Carly Walsh, CNN

New Zealand will open its doors to vaccinated travelers from low risk countries from early 2022, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Thursday, signaling a tentative relaxation of the country's strict pandemic border controls.

In a speech on Thursday morning, Ardern said the government would ramp up New Zealand's Covid-19 vaccination program in preparation for a phased re-opening of the country's borders.

"Our ultimate goal is to get to quarantine-free travel for all vaccinated travelers. And what you can see from today is our direction and ambition is clear. But we're simply not in a position to fully reopen just yet," she said.

New Zealand has recorded one of the lowest rates of Covid-19 infection among developed nations. In a population of almost 5 million people it has diagnosed fewer than 3,000 Covid-19 cases and only 26 deaths.

In her speech, Ardern attributed the low case rate partly to the decision to close New Zealand's borders to all non-residents in March 2020. New Zealand has enforced mandatory 14-day quarantine rules, limiting the number of citizens able to the country since April 2020.

"If New Zealand had been hit as hard as the UK or US, nearly 10,000 Kiwis would have died," said Ardern.

But uncompromising boarder controls have also left the Pacific island nation comparatively isolated and cut off from the rest of the world, something Ardern appeared to acknowledge Thursday.

"We cannot keep border restrictions on forever, and to be absolutely clear we don't want to do that either, and neither do the experts we talk to. Border closures were only ever a temporary measure in order to keep Covid out before a vaccine was developed and administered," said Ardern.

"So long as the scientific evidence shows we can safely transition from a border defense to the individual armor of the vaccine, then that is the direction we will go," she added.

As part of the reopening, Ardern announced New Zealand would aim to implement a tiered risk-based system to enter the country from early 2022.

"A careful approach that says, there won't be zero cases, but when there is one in the community, we crush it, is the best way to maintain our normal lives while we monitor the twists and turns of Covid-19 over the next six months," said Ardern.

According to a New Zealand government statement, under the new system, vaccinated travelers coming from high risk countries would still have to quarantine in a managed facility for 14 days, but those from medium risk countries could have reduced quarantine, or be allowed to self-isolate, while those from low risk countries would be allowed in without having to quarantine.

New Zealand has not yet announced which countries which be classified as low, medium or high risk.

At the same time, the government said it would bring vaccination timelines forward. The government statement said that New Zealand will also trial a program to allow some returning travelers to self-isolate at home between October and December this year.

Ardern's announcement comes as neighboring Australia continues to battle a number of outbreaks of the Covid-19 Delta variant, which has sent Sydney and Melbourne into extended lockdowns. On Thursday, the Australian capital of Canberra announced it would also begin a week-long lockdown after a Covid-19 case was detected in the city.

On July 30, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a roadmap to re-open Australia's borders in four stages once vaccination rates reached more than 70%. Both Australia and New Zealand have struggled to vaccinate their population -- currently only 23% of Australia's population over 16 years old have had both doses, while in New Zealand it is less than 20%.

In her speech on Thursday, Ardern made it clear that New Zealand was not going to abandon its policy of aiming for zero Covid-19 cases despite the increase in vaccinations. Some countries, including Singapore, have announced plans in recent months to move away from zero Covid toward a risk reduction strategy, aimed at reducing deaths and hospitalizations rather than overall infections.

But Ardern said New Zealand could not allow an outbreak of the Delta variant of Covid-19 such as is currently taking place in neighboring Australia.

"Principle number one will remain ... maintaining our elimination strategy to stamp out the virus, so we can maintain our hard won gains and keep our options open," she said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Warm, Humid, Breezy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Newton football looking to continue winning ways

Image

Casey-Westfield football eyeing playoffs

Image

National Weather Service adding categories to severe thunderstorm warnings

Image

Knox County continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases

Image

Kevin has details on when the heat will ease up

Image

Dangerously hot weather in the Wabash Valley

Image

The tennis courts are on the way out at Collett Park to make way for this new project

Image

Residents file lawsuit against federal government

Image

Farming company to expand its Paris manufacturing facility, adding new jobs

Image

SMWC opens its first residence hall in nearly 100 years

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1447161

Reported Deaths: 25975
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57169310609
DuPage955291323
Will798921046
Lake705301028
Kane61013818
Winnebago35440525
Madison33692539
St. Clair31315532
McHenry30163299
Peoria24009347
Champaign22384161
Sangamon20626249
McLean19306195
Tazewell17867310
Rock Island15612329
Kankakee14946224
Kendall13803101
LaSalle13172258
Macon11517214
Vermilion10678154
DeKalb10461123
Adams10346131
Williamson8810138
Whiteside7317174
Boone705381
Ogle637584
Grundy619579
Clinton609693
Coles6066101
Jackson585667
Knox5840157
Franklin524382
Henry521870
Macoupin518290
Marion5129120
Livingston502895
Woodford500183
Stephenson496287
Effingham490775
Jefferson4858124
Monroe462995
Randolph453287
Morgan429394
Lee426754
Logan423766
Fulton421660
Christian413776
Montgomery397774
Bureau390987
Perry343662
Iroquois338968
Fayette332256
McDonough321051
Jersey290252
Saline289958
Douglas270036
Union262042
Lawrence251627
Shelby243139
Crawford237126
Cass218327
Bond217324
Pike212753
Carroll207737
Hancock206032
Wayne202353
Ford200350
Clark197834
White192026
Richland191444
Warren189650
Jo Daviess186024
Edgar184642
Washington177525
Moultrie172829
Mason169647
Clay168143
De Witt165929
Johnson165517
Greene163735
Piatt160514
Wabash159312
Mercer154234
Massac150541
Menard134312
Cumberland133520
Jasper118918
Marshall114819
Hamilton96416
Schuyler8557
Brown8476
Pulaski7798
Stark67826
Edwards67412
Scott5632
Calhoun5622
Gallatin5374
Henderson53414
Alexander52111
Putnam4973
Hardin43512
Pope3684
Unassigned672432
Out of IL60

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 788468

Reported Deaths: 14091
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1084781825
Lake576941035
Allen44362704
Hamilton38138428
St. Joseph37782569
Elkhart30114473
Vanderburgh24227407
Tippecanoe24043234
Porter19828328
Johnson19374396
Hendricks18578323
Clark14094199
Madison14056351
Vigo13216257
Monroe12851182
LaPorte12756226
Delaware11377199
Howard11034239
Kosciusko9919124
Hancock9008152
Bartholomew8521157
Warrick8483157
Floyd8326183
Grant7599183
Boone7395106
Wayne7347201
Morgan7113146
Dubois6444118
Marshall6422117
Cass6216112
Dearborn614678
Noble614492
Henry6092111
Jackson527577
Shelby525898
Lawrence5201129
Gibson480897
Clinton473058
DeKalb472086
Montgomery471593
Harrison468877
Huntington452382
Whitley430745
Miami422873
Steuben420162
Knox410891
Jasper406857
Putnam400662
Wabash380384
Adams367156
Jefferson364587
Ripley358871
White345754
Daviess3171101
Wells311081
Greene305785
Decatur300293
Posey296535
Scott296258
Fayette291465
Clay289649
LaGrange280573
Washington262538
Jennings251450
Randolph251384
Spencer245831
Fountain243350
Starke235359
Owen231560
Sullivan230843
Fulton213846
Carroll207023
Jay206732
Orange199656
Perry199440
Vermillion188444
Rush182127
Tipton177848
Franklin176835
Parke161816
Pike146535
Blackford140532
Pulaski126649
Newton125237
Benton112215
Brown109443
Crawford108018
Martin94115
Warren90815
Switzerland8768
Union75110
Ohio59611
Unassigned0430