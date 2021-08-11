Clear

Never underestimate Nancy Pelosi

Never underestimate Nancy Pelosi

Posted: Aug 11, 2021 6:50 PM
Updated: Aug 11, 2021 6:50 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Lincoln Mitchell

On Tuesday, the US Senate passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package by a 69-30 vote. Now, the only obstacle that stands in the way of it becoming law is passage in the US House of Representatives.

At first glance this might not seem like an obstacle at all, considering the House has a Democratic majority. But Democrats only have a slim majority, and many in the progressive wing of the party have concerns about the limitations of the infrastructure bill. They want to pair it with the $3.5 trillion budget package working its way through the Senate.

Meanwhile, some moderate Democrats in the House are concerned with the price tag of the budget bill -- as well as some of the provisions included within. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will therefore face a significant challenge in rounding up the necessary votes to pass the infrastructure bill.

However, it is essential that the House pass this bill. Not only will it provide necessary infrastructure upgrades agreed upon by both parties in the Senate, but its passage is a key test of the Democrats' ability to effectively deliver for the American people when in power.

For President Joe Biden, who has made infrastructure one of his key legislative issues, the stakes could not be higher. But he can breathe a little easier because no legislator in recent decades has been as adept as Pelosi at counting the votes -- and knowing when she has the votes she needs. In 2009, it was Pelosi who promised then-President Barack Obama the votes on the Affordable Care Act. She delivered then -- and she will deliver more than a decade later for Biden, too.

While the progressive caucus has grown significantly since 2009, Pelosi's seasoned political and legislative skills have prepared her for this moment. Throughout the Trump era, Pelosi kept the Democratic caucus unified in its opposition to Trump, using her majority to prevent any major legislation by the former President during his last two years in office. In addition, she delivered not one, but two, impeachment votes during that period. Nearly all Democratic House Members voted for impeachment in 2019, and the entire Democratic House conference supported impeachment in 2021. (While Trump was impeached both times, he was not convicted either time in the Senate.)

If she can keep her caucus focused on the threat that the Republican Party, largely still loyal to Trump, poses -- especially if this bill fails -- she should succeed. And Pelosi fully recognizes the challenge she will face from House Republicans. While 19 Senate Republicans voted for the recent infrastructure bill, Republicans in the House will likely be considerably more unified in their opposition to the bill -- not least because they know the damage they can do to Biden and Pelosi by obstructing passage of the legislation.

Any Republican opposition to the infrastructure bill means that Pelosi will have to win 217 out of 220 Democratic votes in the House. (There are currently three vacancies in that chamber, so there are only 432 voting members of the House.) This leaves almost no room for error for the Speaker and other supporters of the infrastructure bill.

This is particularly problematic because almost half of Pelosi's conference -- 96 members -- have objected to the passage of the infrastructure bill as is. The Speaker herself has indicated her support for these members who would like to see the bill funded by tax increases on the wealthy and who want to link the infrastructure bill to passage of the $3.5 trillion budget bill that would include more spending for health care, child care, the environment and other social programs. And Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has indicated a willingness to move forward with that budget bill -- by passing it by a simple majority in the fall.

While Pelosi has said that she wants to see the budget bill passed in the Senate before moving on the infrastructure bill, if that does not happen, she may still push the infrastructure bill through the House given its importance to Biden's agenda. In that case, progressives who choose to take a strong stand against the bill will be picking a fight with a powerful political titan in the party.

If progressives decide to stop the bill from passing, they need to be prepared to be marginalized by the Speaker and given less influence in Congress. Conservative Democrats who oppose her on the budget bill, which enjoys support from the larger progressive group, may face similar consequences. This was the fate of New York Rep. Kathleen Rice, who opposed Pelosi's bid for Speaker following the 2018 election and was then denied a seat on the powerful Judiciary Committee. Pelosi argued it was because New York was already well represented on the committee, but others saw it as an act of revenge. In other words, opposing Pelosi on this means picking a fight that could be very costly down the road.

It's important to remember that the infrastructure bill would not have gotten this far down the road if Pelosi did not believe she had the votes to pass it. After all, Biden, Pelosi and Schumer are very experienced legislators. They have been discussing and coordinating around this bill for weeks -- and Pelosi likely knows precisely what she needs to do, perhaps with a little help from the President who can make phone calls and offer incentives to noncommittal members to get the bill across the finish line.

If progressives ultimately do not listen to Pelosi and block the infrastructure bill, they will be seen as responsible not just for torpedoing a significant piece of legislation, but as weakening their party and a Democratic President. Making the perfect the enemy of the good is a problem progressives often face, but to do that now would have enormous political consequences.

Many Democratic voters could become exasperated with their party's progressive wing and cast their primary votes in 2022 accordingly. More significantly, if the infrastructure bill is defeated in the House, Democrats running for Congress will have to go in front of the voters in 2022 without having passed such an important and popular piece of legislation.

There is still a lot that can happen as the infrastructure bill winds its way to the President's desk. However, the Speaker of the House has been around politics too long and understands voting too well to let it go much further unless she is absolutely certain that she has the votes.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 100°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 99°
Indianapolis
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 99°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 103°
Casey
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 101°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 103°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 103°
Warm, Humid, Breezy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Weather Service adding categories to severe thunderstorm warnings

Image

Knox County continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases

Image

Kevin has details on when the heat will ease up

Image

Dangerously hot weather in the Wabash Valley

Image

The tennis courts are on the way out at Collett Park to make way for this new project

Image

Residents file lawsuit against federal government

Image

Farming company to expand its Paris manufacturing facility, adding new jobs

Image

SMWC opens its first residence hall in nearly 100 years

Image

Here's a look at some of the new stores (and an arcade) on the way to Haute City Center

Image

'If you don't want to, you should have that choice...' Parents protest new mask mandate for Vigo County schools

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1447161

Reported Deaths: 25975
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57169310609
DuPage955291323
Will798921046
Lake705301028
Kane61013818
Winnebago35440525
Madison33692539
St. Clair31315532
McHenry30163299
Peoria24009347
Champaign22384161
Sangamon20626249
McLean19306195
Tazewell17867310
Rock Island15612329
Kankakee14946224
Kendall13803101
LaSalle13172258
Macon11517214
Vermilion10678154
DeKalb10461123
Adams10346131
Williamson8810138
Whiteside7317174
Boone705381
Ogle637584
Grundy619579
Clinton609693
Coles6066101
Jackson585667
Knox5840157
Franklin524382
Henry521870
Macoupin518290
Marion5129120
Livingston502895
Woodford500183
Stephenson496287
Effingham490775
Jefferson4858124
Monroe462995
Randolph453287
Morgan429394
Lee426754
Logan423766
Fulton421660
Christian413776
Montgomery397774
Bureau390987
Perry343662
Iroquois338968
Fayette332256
McDonough321051
Jersey290252
Saline289958
Douglas270036
Union262042
Lawrence251627
Shelby243139
Crawford237126
Cass218327
Bond217324
Pike212753
Carroll207737
Hancock206032
Wayne202353
Ford200350
Clark197834
White192026
Richland191444
Warren189650
Jo Daviess186024
Edgar184642
Washington177525
Moultrie172829
Mason169647
Clay168143
De Witt165929
Johnson165517
Greene163735
Piatt160514
Wabash159312
Mercer154234
Massac150541
Menard134312
Cumberland133520
Jasper118918
Marshall114819
Hamilton96416
Schuyler8557
Brown8476
Pulaski7798
Stark67826
Edwards67412
Scott5632
Calhoun5622
Gallatin5374
Henderson53414
Alexander52111
Putnam4973
Hardin43512
Pope3684
Unassigned672432
Out of IL60

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 788468

Reported Deaths: 14091
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1084781825
Lake576941035
Allen44362704
Hamilton38138428
St. Joseph37782569
Elkhart30114473
Vanderburgh24227407
Tippecanoe24043234
Porter19828328
Johnson19374396
Hendricks18578323
Clark14094199
Madison14056351
Vigo13216257
Monroe12851182
LaPorte12756226
Delaware11377199
Howard11034239
Kosciusko9919124
Hancock9008152
Bartholomew8521157
Warrick8483157
Floyd8326183
Grant7599183
Boone7395106
Wayne7347201
Morgan7113146
Dubois6444118
Marshall6422117
Cass6216112
Dearborn614678
Noble614492
Henry6092111
Jackson527577
Shelby525898
Lawrence5201129
Gibson480897
Clinton473058
DeKalb472086
Montgomery471593
Harrison468877
Huntington452382
Whitley430745
Miami422873
Steuben420162
Knox410891
Jasper406857
Putnam400662
Wabash380384
Adams367156
Jefferson364587
Ripley358871
White345754
Daviess3171101
Wells311081
Greene305785
Decatur300293
Posey296535
Scott296258
Fayette291465
Clay289649
LaGrange280573
Washington262538
Jennings251450
Randolph251384
Spencer245831
Fountain243350
Starke235359
Owen231560
Sullivan230843
Fulton213846
Carroll207023
Jay206732
Orange199656
Perry199440
Vermillion188444
Rush182127
Tipton177848
Franklin176835
Parke161816
Pike146535
Blackford140532
Pulaski126649
Newton125237
Benton112215
Brown109443
Crawford108018
Martin94115
Warren90815
Switzerland8768
Union75110
Ohio59611
Unassigned0430