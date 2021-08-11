Clear

5 things to know for August 11: US Senate, Gov. Cuomo, Covid, Dominion Voting, China

Posted: Aug 11, 2021 7:30 AM
Updated: Aug 11, 2021 7:30 AM
By AJ Willingham, CNN

Tropical Storm Fred has formed off the coast of Puerto Rico, and much of the Caribbean -- plus South Florida by week's end -- are in its path.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. US Senate

The Senate floor has been very, very busy. The Senate yesterday afternoon voted to advance the massive $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package following months of intense negotiations. The final vote of 69-30 represented a wide bipartisan berth, but the bill will likely encounter new challenges as it goes to the House. Then, early this morning, Senate Democrats approved their $3.5 trillion budget resolution, which they hope will pave the way for a huge economic package without the threat of legislative obstacles from Republicans who oppose it. The measure passed after a lengthy series of amendment votes known as a "vote-a-rama." Next, it also goes to the House for approval. Only after both chambers pass it will Democrats be able to use a process known as budget reconciliation to pass the legislation on a party-line vote. It addresses health care, aid for families, the climate crisis and more.

2. Andrew Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he will resign amid the growing fallout from a sexual harassment scandal. His resignation heads off potential impeachment plans from the state's Democratic-led legislature, which rumbled to life after the New York attorney general released a report last week that concluded Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women. Cuomo said his resignation will take effect in two weeks, bringing an end to his decadelong tenure as governor. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo native, is poised to take up the mantle and would become the state's first female governor. Cuomo has denied all allegations against him, saying he never touched anyone inappropriately. He continued yesterday to skirt the line between apology and excuses, insisting he was, politically, the victim of evolving social norms.

3. Coronavirus

The start of the school season could mark a seriously dangerous time in the pandemic for children as Delta variant cases rise and many adults continue to avoid health precautions and Covid-19 vaccines. The good news is the national vaccination rate is finally up again to the same level we saw in June -- about 500,000 new vaccinations initiated per day. However, since there is a lag in immunity for newly vaccinated people, and since children under 12 still can't get vaccinated, the dangers will linger for a while. Meantime, three major US airlines -- Southwest, American and Delta -- won't require their employees to receive a Covid-19 shot. This is a departure from United Airlines' mandate that all employees get vaccinated by October 25 or face getting fired.

4. Dominion Voting

Dominion Voting Systems is suing right-wing TV channels Newsmax and One America News, alleging they aided the spread of baseless conspiracy theories about the technology company's role in the 2020 election. Dominion was targeted by former President Trump in the aftermath of November's election. His media allies assisted in spreading conspiracy theories about rigged voting machines and other baseless claims, often with Dominion's name attached. The company is asking for $1.6 billion in each of its suits against OAN and Newsmax. Dominion has also sued MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, former Trump campaign lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, and Patrick Byrne, the former chief executive of Overstock, alleging they all had a hand in spreading election misinformation. A similar $1.6 billion lawsuit from Dominion against Fox News is also pending.

5. China

Canadian businessman Michael Spavor has been sentenced by a Chinese court to 11 years in prison for spying. Spavor is one of two Canadian businessmen detained in China in 2018 following the arrest in Vancouver of Meng Wanzhou, CFO of Chinese tech giant Huawei, over allegations the company violated US sanctions on Iran. The detention of Spavor and his countryman Michael Kovrig has led to a plummeting relationship between China and Canada and ongoing concerns about the men's welfare. Canada's ambassador to China said the Canadian government strongly condemned the Spavor verdict. The Trump and Biden administrations have both said they will help the Canadian government in fighting for the men's release.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"The goal is 2024, but space is hard."

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, addressing challenges NASA faces in getting astronauts back to the moon by a self-imposed 2024 goal date. NASA Inspector General Paul K. Martin says significant delays in developing spacesuits make that timeline unfeasible.

CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1084781825
Lake576941035
Allen44362704
Hamilton38138428
St. Joseph37782569
Elkhart30114473
Vanderburgh24227407
Tippecanoe24043234
Porter19828328
Johnson19374396
Hendricks18578323
Clark14094199
Madison14056351
Vigo13216257
Monroe12851182
LaPorte12756226
Delaware11377199
Howard11034239
Kosciusko9919124
Hancock9008152
Bartholomew8521157
Warrick8483157
Floyd8326183
Grant7599183
Boone7395106
Wayne7347201
Morgan7113146
Dubois6444118
Marshall6422117
Cass6216112
Dearborn614678
Noble614492
Henry6092111
Jackson527577
Shelby525898
Lawrence5201129
Gibson480897
Clinton473058
DeKalb472086
Montgomery471593
Harrison468877
Huntington452382
Whitley430745
Miami422873
Steuben420162
Knox410891
Jasper406857
Putnam400662
Wabash380384
Adams367156
Jefferson364587
Ripley358871
White345754
Daviess3171101
Wells311081
Greene305785
Decatur300293
Posey296535
Scott296258
Fayette291465
Clay289649
LaGrange280573
Washington262538
Jennings251450
Randolph251384
Spencer245831
Fountain243350
Starke235359
Owen231560
Sullivan230843
Fulton213846
Carroll207023
Jay206732
Orange199656
Perry199440
Vermillion188444
Rush182127
Tipton177848
Franklin176835
Parke161816
Pike146535
Blackford140532
Pulaski126649
Newton125237
Benton112215
Brown109443
Crawford108018
Martin94115
Warren90815
Switzerland8768
Union75110
Ohio59611
Unassigned0430