Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Frightening new climate report also holds the seeds of hope

Frightening new climate report also holds the seeds of hope

Posted: Aug 10, 2021 11:10 PM
Updated: Aug 10, 2021 11:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Fred Krupp

The latest report has just arrived from more than 200 of the world's most influential climate scientists, and it isn't pretty. This new assessment from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change makes clear we are on course to blow through the 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming described in its landmark 2018 report.

But in a year defined by searing heat waves, torrential floods and raging fires, it is encouraging that this same report also suggests a strategy to alleviate some of its most devastating projections.

For the first time in IPCC history, the assessment dedicates an entire chapter to short-lived climate pollutants, casting a spotlight on methane -- the reduction of which would have immediate climate benefits. It shows that methane pollution from fossil fuel operations, agriculture and other activities is responsible for more than a quarter of today's warming.

The good news is cutting this pollution also represents the fastest way to slow the rate of warming. We know how to cut methane pollution quickly and cheaply, allowing us to make crucial progress while we continue to decarbonize our energy systems.

This spring, a team of scientists from Princeton, Duke, Penn State and Texas A&M Universities and the Environmental Defense Fund published groundbreaking research showing that a rapid, full-scale effort to reduce methane pollution could slow the worldwide warming rate by as much as 30%. By fully deploying known solutions, they estimate we could cut emissions in half by 2030, preventing a half a degree of warming by midcentury, and nearly 1 degree Fahrenheit by 2100.

One degree would make all the difference in a world grappling to meet the target in the Paris Climate Agreement. More importantly, it would reduce the threat to millions of people globally from climate change impacts such as rising seas, water scarcity and more intense storms.

Progress on methane has already begun, but we need to move much faster and with greater ambition. Cutting methane pollution from the oil and gas sector offers the most immediate and affordable potential impact.

On his first day in office, President Joe Biden pledged to restore and expand methane standards for the oil and gas industry that were revoked by his predecessor. In June, Congress cleared the way by formally repealing the Trump reversal. The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to propose stronger standards in September that would include tens of thousands of existing facilities excluded under the old policy.

Next, the administration should reengage with Canada and Mexico around our 2016 agreement to cut oil and gas methane pollution 40-45% by 2025, and raise that bar to 75% by 2030. These goals should be the baseline for further action, both domestic and international.

Likewise, the European Union is contemplating a methane standard for natural gas encompassing the imports that supply 85% of the continent's demand. This would have a huge influence on global gas exporters (of which the United States is among the largest).

These policies add to the pressure oil and gas companies face from investors and customers alike. Last fall, for example, one of Europe's largest gas utilities canceled a $7 billion deal to buy liquid natural gas from Texas over concerns about methane and other pollution. That's a wake-up call.

More than 70 companies have joined the Oil & Gas Methane Partnership, which provides a rigorous and transparent framework for reporting emissions. That's a major step. Their stated goal is to reduce methane pollution 45% by 2025, and 60-75% by 2030, but it's strictly voluntary.

One of the main things industry can do to control their emissions is to regularly monitor their facilities and pipelines for leaks and then quickly move to repair or fix any malfunctions or issues. This in turn saves money, minimizes waste and keeps otherwise lost product (natural gas) under control while reducing harmful pollution. EDF released a report this year about how emissions mitigation can even create jobs in the United States.

What's essential now is accountability, for both regulators and industry. Without regular, reliable measurement, it's all just promises.

Fortunately, the technology for tracking methane pollution has never been better, from hand-held monitors to sensors on aircraft and drones. But the real game-changer is a new generation of satellites designed to locate and quantify methane pollution from orbit.

One of these is MethaneSAT, being built by a new arm of Environmental Defense Fund. The most advanced instrument of its kind, it will quantify total methane pollution with unprecedented precision, measuring methane that other satellites can't detect. Data will be publicly available at no cost, enabling stakeholders to compare reductions across companies and countries alike.

Sadly, a serious amount of warming is now unavoidable. But every fraction of a degree we can avoid makes a critical difference. We can still get the planet on a much less damaging trajectory. Tackling methane pollution must go hand in hand with the essential task of cutting carbon dioxide pollution. It is a critical opportunity that we cannot afford to miss.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
Very Warm and Humid, Maybe a Storm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Robinson adds new mural to help attract people downtown

Image

Meet Sam Mitchell - the man behind the mic

Image

Sycamore starting QB should be named next week

Image

Young Barr-Reeve volleyball looks to continue winning ways

Image

Loogootee volleyball looking for return trip to state

Image

The heat is on - but for how long?

Image

Keeping kids safe as they go back to school

Image

Terre Haute VFW post to host picnic for veterans

Image

Officials identify Linton man found dead in a Midland lake

Image

Police identify Parke County Deputy involved in fatal shooting of suspect

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1444211

Reported Deaths: 25965
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57101210601
DuPage953741323
Will797231046
Lake704301028
Kane60925818
Winnebago35392525
Madison33580539
St. Clair31244532
McHenry30120299
Peoria23995347
Champaign22303161
Sangamon20571249
McLean19270195
Tazewell17832310
Rock Island15602329
Kankakee14915224
Kendall13772101
LaSalle13143258
Macon11481214
Vermilion10628154
DeKalb10444123
Adams10216131
Williamson8769138
Whiteside7306174
Boone704681
Ogle636784
Grundy617479
Clinton606593
Coles6036101
Jackson583867
Knox5830157
Henry521770
Franklin520781
Macoupin514590
Marion5081120
Livingston501795
Woodford499583
Stephenson495887
Effingham488475
Jefferson4842124
Monroe462095
Randolph449987
Morgan428894
Lee426154
Logan422766
Fulton420560
Christian411976
Montgomery395374
Bureau390287
Perry342662
Iroquois338368
Fayette331456
McDonough319551
Jersey289552
Saline287258
Douglas269236
Union261542
Lawrence251027
Shelby242039
Crawford233126
Cass217127
Bond216824
Pike211353
Carroll207637
Hancock204732
Wayne201253
Ford199450
Clark197334
White191026
Richland189643
Warren189450
Jo Daviess185824
Edgar183642
Washington176425
Moultrie172229
Mason169147
Clay166543
De Witt164429
Johnson164317
Greene162535
Piatt160114
Wabash157412
Mercer154034
Massac149341
Menard134012
Cumberland133220
Jasper118618
Marshall114819
Hamilton95916
Schuyler8517
Brown8346
Pulaski7698
Stark67826
Edwards66912
Calhoun5602
Scott5602
Gallatin5344
Henderson53414
Alexander51911
Putnam4973
Hardin42812
Pope3664
Unassigned612432
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 786272

Reported Deaths: 14064
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1081931821
Lake575831035
Allen44199701
Hamilton38065428
St. Joseph37750569
Elkhart30065472
Vanderburgh24142407
Tippecanoe24000232
Porter19801328
Johnson19328396
Hendricks18518323
Clark14030199
Madison14005350
Vigo13165256
Monroe12834182
LaPorte12745225
Delaware11352198
Howard11009237
Kosciusko9896124
Hancock8984152
Bartholomew8504157
Warrick8450157
Floyd8298183
Grant7565182
Boone7388106
Wayne7331201
Morgan7097145
Dubois6420118
Marshall6417117
Cass6198112
Dearborn612778
Noble612491
Henry6082111
Jackson526677
Shelby523598
Lawrence5155129
Gibson479697
Clinton472257
Montgomery470992
DeKalb470786
Harrison467277
Huntington447782
Whitley429245
Miami421673
Steuben418961
Knox407491
Jasper406657
Putnam398162
Wabash378684
Adams364656
Jefferson363487
Ripley357971
White345254
Daviess3167101
Wells309881
Greene304385
Decatur298293
Scott295058
Posey294335
Fayette290464
Clay286349
LaGrange280273
Washington261438
Jennings250850
Randolph250784
Spencer244531
Fountain242250
Starke234959
Owen230259
Sullivan229343
Fulton213146
Jay205832
Carroll205323
Orange198456
Perry198139
Vermillion187344
Rush181527
Tipton177148
Franklin176135
Parke161116
Pike146234
Blackford140232
Pulaski126249
Newton125137
Benton112215
Brown108843
Crawford108017
Martin93715
Warren90215
Switzerland8748
Union75010
Ohio59311
Unassigned0430