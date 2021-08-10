Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Why Trump can't resist running in 2024

Why Trump can't resist running in 2024

Posted: Aug 10, 2021 11:11 PM
Updated: Aug 10, 2021 11:11 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Michael D'Antonio

Sean Spicer says former President Donald Trump will run for president in 2024. Although the former White House press secretary has a well-earned reputation for spreading misleading information, I agree with him on this point. However, I part company with Spicer when he explains why he's certain Trump is "in." He sees evidence in former President's confabs with key advisers. But me? I see it in the merch.

The latest offering by the Trump political operation is a plastic wallet card that can be purchased by his ardent supporters. These "Official Trump Cards" can be used to ... well ... show you possess one. Possession means you are a super fan, symbolically bonded to the cause of Trump. And as marketers and cult leaders the world over have shown, symbols are truly powerful.

Understanding the signal the former President is sending with his Trump Card requires recognizing Trump's marketing genius. He is not a regular politician who labors over policy concerns or builds coalitions with peers he can respect -- he is a less-than-scrupulous salesman who has spent decades selling himself first, and his products second. In fact, Trump's marketing strategy has always been about promising buyers they'll become a bit like him when they plunk down their money.

The marketing mindset allows Trump to see the magic in a worthless piece of plastic as reinforcing his bond with loyalists who, with every dollar and moment invested in their man, become more likely to stand by him for a 2024 run. Like a brand burned into the hide of a steer, the cards mark them as Trump's political property. As the herd grows, his run for the White House becomes more certain.

These cards are reminiscent of party membership cards that were used by political movements in totalitarian states. The potential for abuse that comes with these sorts of documents -- "Show us your papers!" -- explains why the United States has never required people carry printed proof of their national identity. However, ID cards do appeal to those who yearn for connection with like-minded souls. Whether it's the Mickey Mouse Club or the National Rifle Association, a membership card can create a sense of belonging in a world where it's easy to feel disconnected and lonely.

Moreover, I'm not sure there's anything that confers a sense of belonging more than a flag, which may explain the variety of banners waved by his supporters as they attacked the US Capitol on January 6. On that day, the Trump 2020 flags were accompanied by Confederate battle flags, "Don't Tread on me" Gadsden flags, and, ironically, pro-police Thin Blue Line flags. If you pause for a moment and visualize these pennants you will likely feel some kind of emotion. If you love the former President, the Confederacy, and police you might feel warm and fuzzy. If you don't, then you may feel anything from ambivalence to fear.

The power of symbols like flags and yes, membership cards, is connected to the fact that they represent something more than belonging. They identify insiders and outsiders -- us and them. Humans most likely began using flags to rally warriors. Hence flag expert Whitney Smith's illustration of a flag as a "primordial rag dipped in the blood of a conquered enemy and lifted high on a stick." Over millennia, the visceral impact of flags was reinforced. For countries at war, the sight of a flag that rallies one side strikes fear in the other.

Among all of today's political leaders, and arguably among all of them going back to the Civil War, none have equaled Trump when it comes to understanding the power of symbols and demonstrating a willingness to use them. With his famous Make American Great Again caps, his easily identified blue flags, and now his membership cards, Trump has equipped his supporters in a way never seen before. Others may have made campaign banners or pins available, but they came down after Election Day. Trump flags flew throughout his term in office and can be seen still today across the country (search for "Trump flag on pick-up truck" and you'll see what I mean).

For former presidents, the retreat from symbols is quite pronounced. I can't locate evidence of a Carter Card sold by the one-term President who left office in 1980, and if George H.W. Bush offered ID cards to the millions who voted for him in 1992, I can't find one online.

Bush the First, Carter, and Trump: which of these one-term presidents is not like the other? For so many reasons, including his impeachment trials, divisive form of politics, and now his post-White House conduct, Trump is the odd man out. He is exceptional for many reasons, but I would say the main one is the pressure building around the notion that he will try to reclaim the office he lost.

No one has contributed more energy to the Trump in '24 idea than the man himself. His repeated claim, against all evidence, that the election was stolen from him, has reverberated across his base of support. This, in turn, energized fundraising efforts that have allowed his organizations to fill a war chest with more than $100 million. In the meantime, various Trump entities and allies face trouble in courtrooms, and Congress is investigating both the January 6 attack and the former President's taxes.

Although someone else would note all the trouble listed above and consider a presidential campaign a nonstarter, Trump may believe it's a necessity. If he declares he's a candidate, Trump would instantly add power to any claim he might make about how an unfair Congress and politically-minded prosecutors are out to get him. Add the special protections he would earn should he regain the presidency, and you can see why a campaign would make sense to him. Then add his ego, bruised as it may be from losing to Joe Biden, and running in 2024 seems compulsory.

Like the purchase of a flag, the act of buying a membership card represents a commitment, not to an organization or an ideal, but to a man. The plethora of loyalty and membership programs offered by corporations attest to their belief in the power of joining. Trump, having collected payment and sent back pennies worth of plastic emblazoned with his name, takes the upper hand because buyers become susceptible to what economists call the "sunk cost fallacy." This theory explains why people who invest money in a product or candidate, are less likely to change direction.

With his genius for marketing and rallying supporters, Trump knows what he is doing as he offers them ways to identify with him. It doesn't matter that the Trump card promises no value or benefit beyond affiliation. In fact, it's probably better that it doesn't, because it could keep purchasers bonded to him all the way to 2024 when the payoff would come in the next election.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
Very Warm and Humid, Maybe a Storm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Robinson adds new mural to help attract people downtown

Image

Meet Sam Mitchell - the man behind the mic

Image

Sycamore starting QB should be named next week

Image

Young Barr-Reeve volleyball looks to continue winning ways

Image

Loogootee volleyball looking for return trip to state

Image

The heat is on - but for how long?

Image

Keeping kids safe as they go back to school

Image

Terre Haute VFW post to host picnic for veterans

Image

Officials identify Linton man found dead in a Midland lake

Image

Police identify Parke County Deputy involved in fatal shooting of suspect

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1444211

Reported Deaths: 25965
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57101210601
DuPage953741323
Will797231046
Lake704301028
Kane60925818
Winnebago35392525
Madison33580539
St. Clair31244532
McHenry30120299
Peoria23995347
Champaign22303161
Sangamon20571249
McLean19270195
Tazewell17832310
Rock Island15602329
Kankakee14915224
Kendall13772101
LaSalle13143258
Macon11481214
Vermilion10628154
DeKalb10444123
Adams10216131
Williamson8769138
Whiteside7306174
Boone704681
Ogle636784
Grundy617479
Clinton606593
Coles6036101
Jackson583867
Knox5830157
Henry521770
Franklin520781
Macoupin514590
Marion5081120
Livingston501795
Woodford499583
Stephenson495887
Effingham488475
Jefferson4842124
Monroe462095
Randolph449987
Morgan428894
Lee426154
Logan422766
Fulton420560
Christian411976
Montgomery395374
Bureau390287
Perry342662
Iroquois338368
Fayette331456
McDonough319551
Jersey289552
Saline287258
Douglas269236
Union261542
Lawrence251027
Shelby242039
Crawford233126
Cass217127
Bond216824
Pike211353
Carroll207637
Hancock204732
Wayne201253
Ford199450
Clark197334
White191026
Richland189643
Warren189450
Jo Daviess185824
Edgar183642
Washington176425
Moultrie172229
Mason169147
Clay166543
De Witt164429
Johnson164317
Greene162535
Piatt160114
Wabash157412
Mercer154034
Massac149341
Menard134012
Cumberland133220
Jasper118618
Marshall114819
Hamilton95916
Schuyler8517
Brown8346
Pulaski7698
Stark67826
Edwards66912
Calhoun5602
Scott5602
Gallatin5344
Henderson53414
Alexander51911
Putnam4973
Hardin42812
Pope3664
Unassigned612432
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 786272

Reported Deaths: 14064
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1081931821
Lake575831035
Allen44199701
Hamilton38065428
St. Joseph37750569
Elkhart30065472
Vanderburgh24142407
Tippecanoe24000232
Porter19801328
Johnson19328396
Hendricks18518323
Clark14030199
Madison14005350
Vigo13165256
Monroe12834182
LaPorte12745225
Delaware11352198
Howard11009237
Kosciusko9896124
Hancock8984152
Bartholomew8504157
Warrick8450157
Floyd8298183
Grant7565182
Boone7388106
Wayne7331201
Morgan7097145
Dubois6420118
Marshall6417117
Cass6198112
Dearborn612778
Noble612491
Henry6082111
Jackson526677
Shelby523598
Lawrence5155129
Gibson479697
Clinton472257
Montgomery470992
DeKalb470786
Harrison467277
Huntington447782
Whitley429245
Miami421673
Steuben418961
Knox407491
Jasper406657
Putnam398162
Wabash378684
Adams364656
Jefferson363487
Ripley357971
White345254
Daviess3167101
Wells309881
Greene304385
Decatur298293
Scott295058
Posey294335
Fayette290464
Clay286349
LaGrange280273
Washington261438
Jennings250850
Randolph250784
Spencer244531
Fountain242250
Starke234959
Owen230259
Sullivan229343
Fulton213146
Jay205832
Carroll205323
Orange198456
Perry198139
Vermillion187344
Rush181527
Tipton177148
Franklin176135
Parke161116
Pike146234
Blackford140232
Pulaski126249
Newton125137
Benton112215
Brown108843
Crawford108017
Martin93715
Warren90215
Switzerland8748
Union75010
Ohio59311
Unassigned0430