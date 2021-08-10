Clear

Lionel Messi on the verge of joining Paris Saint-Germain

Posted: Aug 10, 2021 1:00 PM
Updated: Aug 10, 2021 1:00 PM
Posted By: By Aleks Klosok and Ben Church, CNN

Lionel Messi is on the verge of signing for French club Paris Saint-Germain, bringing his long-term association with FC Barcelona to an end.

French media reported earlier on Tuesday that he had reached an agreement with the Paris club. Noted outlet L'Equipe said on its website that the football superstar will sign an initial two-year deal with the French giants.

Later on Tuesday, Messi arrived in Paris and the club has now teased his arrival on their social media channels with a short clip which briefly shows his Argentina shirt and the six Ballon d'Or trophies Messi has won throughout his career.

Neymar -- who played with Messi at Barça and now stars for PSG -- wrote on Instagram in a story: "Back Together."

Barcelona last won the Champions League in 2015 when Messi and Neymar were playing together and PSG will hope the reunion of two of the world's greatest players will help them secure Europe's top tournament for the first time.

CNN affiliate BFMTV reported that Messi has arrived for his medical at the American Hospital of Paris, located in Neuilly-sur-Seine, in the western suburbs of Paris.
PSG will hold a media conference for 5 a.m. ET (11 a.m. CET) on Wednesday, August 11 at the Parc des Princes auditorium.

'I gave my all'

Messi's move to Paris brings his historic 20-plus-year spell at Barcelona to an end.

The Argentine, widely considered one of the best players of all-time, failed to sign a new contract with Barcelona.

Barcelona said the club's dire financial situation and La Liga's Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations meant it could not give Messi a new contract, despite both parties coming to an agreement.

The 34-year-old's previous contract, which expired at the end of June, was revealed by Spanish newspaper El Mundo to be worth $672 million and made him the highest paid athlete in sports history.

Messi had expressed his desire to leave the Catalan club last year but decided to stay because he had no intention of disputing the club's decision in court and dragging out a legal dispute.

In a tearful press conference on Sunday, the club's all-time top goal scorer reflected on his career at Barcelona in which he won numerous major collective and individual awards, including four Champions League titles and 10 La Liga titles.

"I gave my all for this club for this shirt, from the first day I arrived to the last," he said.

"And the truth is that I am more than satisfied. I would have liked to say goodbye in a different way. I never imagined my farewell this way."

