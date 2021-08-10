Clear

Cloning Fast Facts

Cloning Fast Facts

Posted: Aug 10, 2021 10:00 AM
Updated: Aug 10, 2021 10:00 AM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's some background information about cloning, a process of creating an identical copy of an original.

Facts

Reproductive Cloning is the process of making a full living copy of an organism. Reproductive cloning of animals transplants nuclei from body cells into eggs that have had their nucleus removed. That egg is then stimulated to divide using an electrical charge and is implanted into the uterus of a female.

Therapeutic Cloning is the process where nuclear transplantation of a patient's own cells makes an oocyte from which immune-compatible cells (especially stem cells) can be derived for transplant. These cells are stimulated to divide and are grown in a Petri dish rather than in the uterus.

Gene Cloning creates copies of genes or DNA fragments. Gene cloning is the most common form of cloning performed by researchers at the National Human Genome Research Institute. Genes are cloned for scientists to study in a laboratory setting.

Timeline

1952 - Scientists demonstrate they can remove the nucleus from a frog's egg, replace it with the nucleus of an embryonic frog cell, and get the egg to develop into a tadpole.

1963 - Chinese scientists reportedly create the first cloned fish by transferring the DNA from a male carp into the egg of a female carp.

1984 - A researcher in Britain claims that he has cloned the first mammal, a lamb that was produced via the nuclear transfer of sheep embryo cells.

February 22, 1997 - Scientists reveal Dolly the sheep, the first mammal to be cloned from cells of an adult animal. She was actually born on July 5, 1996.

1998 - More than 50 mice are reportedly cloned from a single mouse over several generations. Separately, eight calves are reportedly cloned from a cow.

2000 - Pigs and a goat are reportedly cloned from adult cells.

2001 - Advanced Cell Technology of Worcester, Massachusetts, says it produced a six-cell cloned human embryo, in research aimed at harvesting stem cells. Separately, five bulls are cloned from a champion show cattle named Full Flush.

2002 - Rabbits and a kitten are reportedly cloned from adult cells.

December 27, 2002 - Clonaid claims to produce first human clone, a baby girl, Eve. The company declines to provide proof that Eve is a clone or even that she exists.

January 23, 2003 - Clonaid claims to have cloned the first baby boy. The baby was allegedly cloned from tissue taken from the Japanese couple's comatose 2-year-old boy, who was killed in an accident in 2001. Clonaid again declined to provide physical evidence of the cloning.

February 14, 2003 - The Roslin Institute confirms that Dolly, the world's first cloned mammal, was euthanized after being diagnosed with progressive lung disease. She was 6 years old.

May 4, 2003 - Scientists at the University of Idaho say they have cloned a mule, naming it Idaho Gem. Two additional mules are cloned that same year as part of a joint project between the University of Idaho and Utah State University.

August 6, 2003 - Scientists at the Laboratory of Reproductive Technology in Cremona, Italy, say they have created the world's first cloned horse, Prometea, from an adult cell taken from the horse who gave birth to her.

September 26, 2003 - The journal Science reports that French scientists at the National Institute of Agricultural Research at Joy en Josas, France, have cloned rats for the first time.

February 12, 2004 - South Korean researchers falsely report they have created human embryos through cloning and extracted embryonic stem cells. An investigative panel concludes in 2006 that the human stem cell cloning research was faked.

August 3, 2005 - South Korean researchers announce they have successfully cloned a dog, an Afghan hound named Snuppy.

2008-2009 - Five cloned puppies from Trakr, a German Shepherd Sept.11 Ground Zero rescue dog, are born.

May 2009 - Clone of two-time quarter horse world champion Tailor Fit is born, one of several cloned horses born that year.

September 2011 - At South Korea's Incheon Airport, seven "super clone" sniffer-dogs are dispatched to detect contraband luggage. They are all golden Labrador Retrievers that are genetically identical to Chase, who was the top drug detention canine until he retired in 2007.

May 15, 2013 - Oregon Health & Science University researchers report in the journal Cell that they have successfully reprogrammed human skin cells back to their embryonic state.

April 2014 - For the first time, cloning technologies are used to generate stem cells that are genetically matched to adult patients. Scientists put the nucleus of an adult skin cell inside an egg and the reconstructed egg went through the initial stages of embryonic development, according to research published in the journal Cell Stem Cell.

January 24, 2018 - For the first time, scientists say they created cloned primates using the same complicated cloning technique that made Dolly the sheep in 1996. Shanghai scientists created two genetically identical long-tailed macaques. The research is published in the journal Cell.

February 18, 2021 - Scientists announce that for the first time, they have cloned an endangered US animal, creating a black-footed ferret named Elizabeth Ann from the frozen cells of an ancestor in a landmark achievement that boosts conservation efforts.

March 17, 2021 - Scientists announce in the journal Nature that they have generated a model of an early human embryo, called iBlastoids, by reprogramming skin cells. Researchers imagine its usage to include aiding with in vitro fertilization therapies and the study of early human development. The model cannot develop into a human being.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Hot and Humid, Afternoon Storms Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Morning Weather Update

Image

Tuesday Morning Weather Update

Image

Tuesday Morning Weather Update

Image

Overnight: Warm and humid, maybe a storm. Low: 74°

Image

Monday morning crash ends with truck inside Hymera house

Image

Biden administration extends student loan forbearance

Image

Sullivan receives a financial boost for an ongoing project

Image

Small businesses in Illinois can apply for part of $300 million grant

Image

Mask mandate returns to Vigo County Courthouse

Image

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1444211

Reported Deaths: 25965
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57101210601
DuPage953741323
Will797231046
Lake704301028
Kane60925818
Winnebago35392525
Madison33580539
St. Clair31244532
McHenry30120299
Peoria23995347
Champaign22303161
Sangamon20571249
McLean19270195
Tazewell17832310
Rock Island15602329
Kankakee14915224
Kendall13772101
LaSalle13143258
Macon11481214
Vermilion10628154
DeKalb10444123
Adams10216131
Williamson8769138
Whiteside7306174
Boone704681
Ogle636784
Grundy617479
Clinton606593
Coles6036101
Jackson583867
Knox5830157
Henry521770
Franklin520781
Macoupin514590
Marion5081120
Livingston501795
Woodford499583
Stephenson495887
Effingham488475
Jefferson4842124
Monroe462095
Randolph449987
Morgan428894
Lee426154
Logan422766
Fulton420560
Christian411976
Montgomery395374
Bureau390287
Perry342662
Iroquois338368
Fayette331456
McDonough319551
Jersey289552
Saline287258
Douglas269236
Union261542
Lawrence251027
Shelby242039
Crawford233126
Cass217127
Bond216824
Pike211353
Carroll207637
Hancock204732
Wayne201253
Ford199450
Clark197334
White191026
Richland189643
Warren189450
Jo Daviess185824
Edgar183642
Washington176425
Moultrie172229
Mason169147
Clay166543
De Witt164429
Johnson164317
Greene162535
Piatt160114
Wabash157412
Mercer154034
Massac149341
Menard134012
Cumberland133220
Jasper118618
Marshall114819
Hamilton95916
Schuyler8517
Brown8346
Pulaski7698
Stark67826
Edwards66912
Calhoun5602
Scott5602
Gallatin5344
Henderson53414
Alexander51911
Putnam4973
Hardin42812
Pope3664
Unassigned612432
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 786272

Reported Deaths: 14064
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1081931821
Lake575831035
Allen44199701
Hamilton38065428
St. Joseph37750569
Elkhart30065472
Vanderburgh24142407
Tippecanoe24000232
Porter19801328
Johnson19328396
Hendricks18518323
Clark14030199
Madison14005350
Vigo13165256
Monroe12834182
LaPorte12745225
Delaware11352198
Howard11009237
Kosciusko9896124
Hancock8984152
Bartholomew8504157
Warrick8450157
Floyd8298183
Grant7565182
Boone7388106
Wayne7331201
Morgan7097145
Dubois6420118
Marshall6417117
Cass6198112
Dearborn612778
Noble612491
Henry6082111
Jackson526677
Shelby523598
Lawrence5155129
Gibson479697
Clinton472257
Montgomery470992
DeKalb470786
Harrison467277
Huntington447782
Whitley429245
Miami421673
Steuben418961
Knox407491
Jasper406657
Putnam398162
Wabash378684
Adams364656
Jefferson363487
Ripley357971
White345254
Daviess3167101
Wells309881
Greene304385
Decatur298293
Scott295058
Posey294335
Fayette290464
Clay286349
LaGrange280273
Washington261438
Jennings250850
Randolph250784
Spencer244531
Fountain242250
Starke234959
Owen230259
Sullivan229343
Fulton213146
Jay205832
Carroll205323
Orange198456
Perry198139
Vermillion187344
Rush181527
Tipton177148
Franklin176135
Parke161116
Pike146234
Blackford140232
Pulaski126249
Newton125137
Benton112215
Brown108843
Crawford108017
Martin93715
Warren90215
Switzerland8748
Union75010
Ohio59311
Unassigned0430