Quentin Tarantino vowed never to give money to his mom and stuck to that

Quentin Tarantino has a message to parents: Watch how you talk to your kids.

During an appearance on "The Moment" podcast, which is hosted by "Billions" co-creator Brian Koppelman, the famed writer and director said his mother Connie Zastoupil gave him a hard time about his aspiring career before he became famous.

He said she even told him his "little writing career" (don't forget to insert the quote fingers) was over.

"I go, 'OK lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see one penny from my success. There will be no house for you. There's no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that,'" he recalled.

Tarantino says he had stuck to that, other than kicking in some dough after she got into "a jam with the IRS."

"There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children," the "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" creator said. "Remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what's meaningful to them."

Tarantino may want to keep his words in mind as he and his wife, singer Daniella Pick, are parents to toddler son named Leo.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.