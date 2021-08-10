Clear

Meet the Florida coach who fought hard to beat Covid and now has a message for anyone who hasn't gotten the vaccine

Meet the Florida coach who fought hard to beat Covid and now has a message for anyone who hasn't gotten the vaccine

Posted: Aug 10, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Aug 10, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Rosa Flores and John Couwels, CNN

As Terry Greear looked at his selfie -- showing him with an oxygen mask on his first night at the hospital with Covid-19 -- he relived the fear he felt that day.

"I was extremely scared," Greear said.

He didn't understand what was happening to him. He was a 42-year-old elementary school coach who was athletic and healthy. And now he was having trouble breathing, was running a fever and his fingers had turned blue. On his mind were his two sons, Matthew, 16, and Ryan, 12, and his wife, Stephanie.

Describing those moments recently, Stephanie Greear broke into tears. In the emergency room, she'd feared the worst, she recalled.

"I kept thinking, 'Oh, my God. What if this is the last time they (her sons) saw their dad?'" Stephanie said.

That was the beginning of a 72-day battle with Covid-19 for the Greear family. Terry says he doesn't remember many details because his condition deteriorated quickly. But the agonizing moments are forever etched on Stephanie's mind. That night, she became mom and dad to her children.

All the while, Terry fought for his life.

"She's a superhero," Terry said. "She was my superhero."

As Terry heads back Tuesday to teaching, his family wants to share their rollercoaster of pain, they told CNN, to try to save others from living the kind of agony they endured -- especially as average daily coronavirus cases have surged eightfold in Florida in the past month, a CNN analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

The Greear family's message: Get vaccinated.

'God ... please save him'

It was mid-January of 2021. The Greears, who are die-hard Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans, were hoping the Bucs would make it to the Super Bowl. And Terry and Stephanie were looking forward to doing something fun and exciting for their 20-year anniversary. The family was taking precautions against Covid-19, with both parents planning to get the vaccine as soon as it became available to people like them in their 40s.

But one night, Terry, who's gone by Coach Beard since one of his kindergarteners had trouble pronouncing Greear, was heading out the door to coach a high school soccer game when he felt sick.

"I didn't feel right," he recalled. "My body felt hot."

Terry was running a fever, he said, so he stayed home from the game and got tested for Covid-19 the next day. He tested positive.

"You're going to be OK," Stephanie remembers telling Terry. "You're going to be sick for seven to 10 days. You're going to be fine."

But in a matter of days the healthy, 42-year-old elementary school coach passed out, his fingers turned blue and he was rushed to the emergency room. He was later transferred to the intensive care unit.

Every time Stephanie's phone rang, she felt panic, not knowing the type of news awaiting her on the other end of the line, she said.

"I held my breath the entire time," Stephanie said. "I never knew what they were going to tell me."

The worst phone call came at 5 a.m. on January 24, when she learned her husband was getting intubated and placed in a medically induced coma, she said.

"It was the worst phone call I've ever received in my life. I couldn't believe it happened," Stephanie said. "I asked the doctors and nurses if he could hear me. She (the doctor) said, 'Go talk to him. He may be able to hear you. We don't know.'"

Stephanie remembers the sounds of the machines all around him. She broke into tears describing how she prayed over his body and then played his favorite music -- reggae rock -- hoping it would drown out the sounds of the machines.

"I asked God to please save him," Stephanie said.

'I don't remember because I was out'

Students and staff decorated Terry's school office with posters that said, "We ♥️ coach Beard," "We miss you," and "Best coach ever!"

Physical education teachers designed "#CoachBeard" T-shirts for everyone to wear.

And Stephanie filled his hospital room with pictures of family and friends. She wanted doctors and nurses to know he was a teacher, a father and a husband and he was loved, she said.

"Whenever I was coming to, or awake, I would see pictures, and the first picture I would see was this heart that says 'We love you,'" Terry said. "That sort of gave me a little relief. Knowing that they are not physically there but I can see them."

As the days and weeks went on, Greear's iconic beard was shaved off. He lost 50 pounds. His lungs collapsed twice. He was placed on a ventilator, a feeding tube and a lung bypass machine.

"I don't remember because I was out," he said.

He missed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win in the Super Bowl. He missed the 20-year anniversary he'd hoped for. The memories of his 43rd birthday are very thin: patchy recollections of the balloons his wife says she delivered to his hospital room.

But Stephanie remembers every twist and downturn of his condition, especially when she felt she had to explain the severity of Terry's condition to their children.

"The worst part was telling my children that their father may not come home. And thinking that they didn't even really get to say goodbye to him," Stephanie said, tears welling in her eyes. "It was, it was hard. And he's my partner in life. It was, it was unimaginable for me to think about going through life without him."

'I had to start fighting'

Terry had to get his head right to battle Covid-19. He credits Stephanie for helping him tap into his competitive instincts and for getting him back into the fight.

"My wife told me, 'You've got to do this,'" Terry said. "Something kicked in where I had to start fighting. And I fought hard."

After about two months, he turned the corner. Terry was beating Covid-19, but now his body was so weak he couldn't do basic tasks.

"Trying to put a sock on with two hands was impossible. There was no way in the world I could do that," Terry said. "My brain is saying: This is what you're supposed to do. But my body is saying: No, you can't."

Terry entered an intensive rehabilitation program where he relearned how to do basic tasks, like dressing, washing dishes, walking and getting in and out of a car, he said.

"I want(ed) to do normal things," Terry said.

But being home from the hospital was everything but normal. He relied on an oxygen tank and a walker. Walking from his front door to the mailbox was exhausting, he said, and he had to sit down, rest and check his oxygen levels.

'Get vaccinated'

Today, Terry's beard is back and the oxygen machine is gone. He passed along the walker to his grandmother. And while he can walk around the block without getting short of breath and even play a little basketball, he doesn't feel 100%.

"I want to go run, but I'm afraid to go run," Greear said. "I'm still waiting to find out where my lungs are at this point."

His goal is to run a 5K in November.

Slowly, he and his family are trying to recover the time lost -- the 72 days he spent in the hospital. To relive the moment the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, they had a Super Bowl party at home. Reliving their 20-year anniversary will have to wait, Terry said, until he feels better.

But one thing doesn't have to wait, he said. It's a message he has for everyone who will listen:

"Get vaccinated," Terry said. "I don't want anybody else's family to have to go through what my family went through. No one's wife or husband needs to tell their kids that mom or dad may not come home."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Hot and Humid, Afternoon Storms Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Morning Weather Update

Image

Tuesday Morning Weather Update

Image

Tuesday Morning Weather Update

Image

Overnight: Warm and humid, maybe a storm. Low: 74°

Image

Monday morning crash ends with truck inside Hymera house

Image

Biden administration extends student loan forbearance

Image

Sullivan receives a financial boost for an ongoing project

Image

Small businesses in Illinois can apply for part of $300 million grant

Image

Mask mandate returns to Vigo County Courthouse

Image

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1444211

Reported Deaths: 25965
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57101210601
DuPage953741323
Will797231046
Lake704301028
Kane60925818
Winnebago35392525
Madison33580539
St. Clair31244532
McHenry30120299
Peoria23995347
Champaign22303161
Sangamon20571249
McLean19270195
Tazewell17832310
Rock Island15602329
Kankakee14915224
Kendall13772101
LaSalle13143258
Macon11481214
Vermilion10628154
DeKalb10444123
Adams10216131
Williamson8769138
Whiteside7306174
Boone704681
Ogle636784
Grundy617479
Clinton606593
Coles6036101
Jackson583867
Knox5830157
Henry521770
Franklin520781
Macoupin514590
Marion5081120
Livingston501795
Woodford499583
Stephenson495887
Effingham488475
Jefferson4842124
Monroe462095
Randolph449987
Morgan428894
Lee426154
Logan422766
Fulton420560
Christian411976
Montgomery395374
Bureau390287
Perry342662
Iroquois338368
Fayette331456
McDonough319551
Jersey289552
Saline287258
Douglas269236
Union261542
Lawrence251027
Shelby242039
Crawford233126
Cass217127
Bond216824
Pike211353
Carroll207637
Hancock204732
Wayne201253
Ford199450
Clark197334
White191026
Richland189643
Warren189450
Jo Daviess185824
Edgar183642
Washington176425
Moultrie172229
Mason169147
Clay166543
De Witt164429
Johnson164317
Greene162535
Piatt160114
Wabash157412
Mercer154034
Massac149341
Menard134012
Cumberland133220
Jasper118618
Marshall114819
Hamilton95916
Schuyler8517
Brown8346
Pulaski7698
Stark67826
Edwards66912
Calhoun5602
Scott5602
Gallatin5344
Henderson53414
Alexander51911
Putnam4973
Hardin42812
Pope3664
Unassigned612432
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 786272

Reported Deaths: 14064
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1081931821
Lake575831035
Allen44199701
Hamilton38065428
St. Joseph37750569
Elkhart30065472
Vanderburgh24142407
Tippecanoe24000232
Porter19801328
Johnson19328396
Hendricks18518323
Clark14030199
Madison14005350
Vigo13165256
Monroe12834182
LaPorte12745225
Delaware11352198
Howard11009237
Kosciusko9896124
Hancock8984152
Bartholomew8504157
Warrick8450157
Floyd8298183
Grant7565182
Boone7388106
Wayne7331201
Morgan7097145
Dubois6420118
Marshall6417117
Cass6198112
Dearborn612778
Noble612491
Henry6082111
Jackson526677
Shelby523598
Lawrence5155129
Gibson479697
Clinton472257
Montgomery470992
DeKalb470786
Harrison467277
Huntington447782
Whitley429245
Miami421673
Steuben418961
Knox407491
Jasper406657
Putnam398162
Wabash378684
Adams364656
Jefferson363487
Ripley357971
White345254
Daviess3167101
Wells309881
Greene304385
Decatur298293
Scott295058
Posey294335
Fayette290464
Clay286349
LaGrange280273
Washington261438
Jennings250850
Randolph250784
Spencer244531
Fountain242250
Starke234959
Owen230259
Sullivan229343
Fulton213146
Jay205832
Carroll205323
Orange198456
Perry198139
Vermillion187344
Rush181527
Tipton177148
Franklin176135
Parke161116
Pike146234
Blackford140232
Pulaski126249
Newton125137
Benton112215
Brown108843
Crawford108017
Martin93715
Warren90215
Switzerland8748
Union75010
Ohio59311
Unassigned0430