5 things to know for August 10: Covid-19, federal budget, 9/11, wildfires, Belarus

5 things to know for August 10: Covid-19, federal budget, 9/11, wildfires, Belarus

Posted: Aug 10, 2021 8:01 AM
Updated: Aug 10, 2021 8:01 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The US had a record 10.1 million jobs available in June. That mismatch between worker demand and supply has been one of the more unusual aspects of the pandemic-era job landscape.

1. Coronavirus

Covid-19 cases among kids have been on the rise in the US since early July. Almost 94,000 cases among children were added in a week in the past week, the American Academy of Pediatrics said. The vast majority of child cases don't require hospitalization, but CDC numbers show that number is increasing. About 200 children with Covid-19 were admitted to US hospitals every day over the past week. In some hot spots, like Orlando, children's hospitals are busy with coronavirus patients and are bracing for worse waves once school restarts in more places. Meanwhile, China has punished dozens of officials for failing to control the Delta outbreak as the country struggles to contain the worst virus resurgence it's seen in over a year. And in Australia, the most populous state, New South Wales, extended its lockdown as the city of Sydney recorded its highest daily case count since the pandemic began.

2. Federal budget

Senate Democrats have released their $3.5 trillion budget resolution, charting the next steps in their drive to address education, health care, child care support and climate issues, as well as make further investments in infrastructure. Unlike the bipartisan infrastructure package set for a Senate vote today, the budget resolution would go through reconciliation, which means it can be passed with just 50 Democratic votes in the Senate. That's a huge point of contention for Republicans, who feel shut out of the process. This resolution does not include lifting the nation's borrowing limit, however. If senators want to increase the debt ceiling now, they'd have to do it separately -- and with necessary Republican votes.

3. 9/11

The Department of Justice announced it will review which previously withheld information or documents related to September 11, 2001, it can disclose to the public as it faces pressure ahead of the 20th anniversary of the attacks. Last week, more than 1,600 people affected by the 9/11 attacks released a letter urging President Biden not to appear at Ground Zero in New York to mark the anniversary of the tragic day unless he releases more documents and information the government has previously blocked. Biden praised the DOJ's decision to review information, saying it delivered on a campaign promise to release more 9/11 records.

4. Wildfires

Some of the wildfires raging across the US are so bad, firefighters with decades of experience say they've never seen blazes behave so dangerously. That includes the Dixie Fire burning in California. Between August 4 and 5, the fire burned 44,000 acres, which is the equivalent of burning all of Washington, DC, in less than 12 hours. The Dixie Fire has now destroyed at least 873 structures. Meantime in Greece, 586 wildfires are burning as the country faces one of its worst heat waves in decades. Greece's Prime Minister called the blazes a "natural disaster of unprecedented proportions."

5. Belarus

Biden has issued an executive order targeting those in the Belarusian regime involved in the repression of human rights and democracy in the former Soviet state. The executive order came on the one-year anniversary of Belarus' election, which was declared fraudulent by the US and many in the international community and sparked widespread protests throughout the country. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko denied that state repression exists in his country, and accused the US of creating "lawlessness" at home and abroad. However, Belarusian dissidents say they fear their country's government will detain them for their opposition. Some fear what may be crude detention camps are already being built.

