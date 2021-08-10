Clear

Chinese court rejects Canadian's appeal against death sentence for drug smuggling

Chinese court rejects Canadian's appeal against death sentence for drug smuggling

Posted: Aug 10, 2021 1:40 AM
Updated: Aug 10, 2021 1:40 AM
Posted By: By Jessie Yeung and Steven Jiang, CNN

A Chinese court has upheld the death sentence for Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, a Canadian convicted of drug smuggling in China in 2018.

The Liaoning High People's Court said in a statement Tuesday that they rejected his appeal because "the facts identified in the first trial were clear, the evidence was true and sufficient, the conviction was accurate, the sentence was appropriate."

Marc Garneau, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement that Canada "strongly condemns" the court's decision and Schellenberg's "arbitrary" sentence.

"We have repeatedly expressed to China our firm opposition to this cruel and inhumane punishment and will continue to engage with Chinese officials at the highest levels to grant clemency to Mr. Schellenberg," Garneau said.

According to the court that handed down the death sentence in 2019, Schellenberg was dispatched to Dalian by drug traffickers in November 2014 to orchestrate the smuggling of more than 222 kilograms (489.4 pounds) of methamphetamine from the Chinese port city to Australia.

Schellenberg and an accomplice bought tools and tires in an attempt to repackage the drugs before shipping them out in containers, according to the prosecution.

The Canadian was said to have inspected the cargo, assessed the workload and decided on a shipping date. After his accomplice turned himself into the police, Schellenberg fled Dalian and was arrested in southern China on December 1, 2014, when he tried to fly to Thailand, the court said.

Schellenberg, who is one of several Canadians currently detained in China, has persistently maintained his innocence.

He was first tried in March 2016 and was convicted in November 2018. Upon receiving a sentence of 15 years in prison, he appealed the verdict. A high court ordered a retrial in late December 2018 when the prosecution said they had uncovered new evidence to prove Schellenberg's principal role in the case. He received the death sentence just a month later.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticized the ruling, saying in 2019 that the situation was "of extreme concern" and accusing China of "arbitrarily" applying the death sentence.

Schellenberg's family have said they are in close contact with Canadian diplomats in China.

China severely punishes those caught smuggling or trafficking drugs, including foreigners. Anyone found with more than 50 grams (1.76 ounces) of a controlled substance can face the death penalty.

Schellenberg's case came amid worsening diplomatic tensions between the two countries, after Canadian police detained top Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in December 2018 -- just before the high court ordered his retrial.

Meng, who is also the daughter of the Chinese tech company's founder, was released on bail pending an extradition hearing to the United States on charges of violating sanctions against Iran.

Guy Saint-Jacques, Canada's ambassador to China from 2012 to 2016, said he believes China is making an example out of Schellenberg.

In addition to Schellenberg's death sentence, Chinese courts are due to issue verdicts in two long running espionage cases involving detained Canadian citizens, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. Beijing has repeatedly rejected allegations of "hostage diplomacy," denying any link between cases involving Canadians in China and Meng's fate.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Warm & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Warm and humid, maybe a storm. Low: 74°

Image

Monday morning crash ends with truck inside Hymera house

Image

Biden administration extends student loan forbearance

Image

Sullivan receives a financial boost for an ongoing project

Image

Small businesses in Illinois can apply for part of $300 million grant

Image

Mask mandate returns to Vigo County Courthouse

Image

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Clay County Humane Society Video

Image

Monday: Heavy rain early, cloudy. High: 86

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1436353

Reported Deaths: 25936
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56882210592
DuPage949261322
Will792751045
Lake700751028
Kane60685817
Winnebago35218525
Madison33305538
St. Clair30979530
McHenry29984299
Peoria23920347
Champaign22090159
Sangamon20246249
McLean19155194
Tazewell17750309
Rock Island15539329
Kankakee14866224
Kendall13682101
LaSalle13095256
Macon11387214
Vermilion10506154
DeKalb10391123
Adams10121131
Williamson8617138
Whiteside7295174
Boone701880
Ogle634984
Grundy613879
Clinton603193
Coles5967101
Knox5807157
Jackson571865
Henry519970
Macoupin511290
Franklin509879
Marion5010120
Livingston499995
Woodford497183
Stephenson493986
Effingham486675
Jefferson4800124
Monroe459595
Randolph442587
Lee425754
Morgan424194
Logan419766
Fulton417459
Christian409876
Montgomery393174
Bureau389087
Perry338662
Iroquois336868
Fayette329856
McDonough314551
Jersey288052
Saline281658
Douglas268136
Union259342
Lawrence248527
Shelby240438
Crawford229926
Bond216424
Cass214627
Pike208653
Carroll206937
Hancock202332
Ford198750
Wayne198053
Clark195234
Warren189050
White188826
Richland188343
Jo Daviess184824
Edgar183042
Washington174025
Moultrie170429
Mason168347
Clay164743
De Witt163329
Johnson161917
Greene160235
Piatt159214
Wabash155012
Mercer153434
Massac148441
Cumberland132320
Menard131612
Jasper118318
Marshall114019
Hamilton94916
Schuyler8467
Brown8276
Pulaski7628
Stark67626
Edwards66512
Calhoun5552
Scott5522
Henderson53414
Gallatin5254
Alexander51411
Putnam4973
Hardin41612
Pope3624
Unassigned582432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 781326

Reported Deaths: 14054
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1073991820
Lake574481034
Allen43858701
Hamilton37862428
St. Joseph37642569
Elkhart29991472
Vanderburgh23892407
Tippecanoe23876232
Porter19749327
Johnson19182395
Hendricks18398323
Clark13896199
Madison13851350
Vigo13083256
Monroe12761180
LaPorte12693225
Delaware11287198
Howard10932237
Kosciusko9874124
Hancock8937152
Bartholomew8408157
Warrick8323157
Floyd8215183
Grant7518182
Boone7358105
Wayne7300201
Morgan7050143
Marshall6399117
Dubois6384118
Cass6168112
Noble610691
Dearborn610178
Henry6046111
Jackson524177
Shelby520998
Lawrence5095129
Gibson475697
Clinton468056
Montgomery467992
DeKalb467486
Harrison463277
Huntington439382
Whitley425745
Steuben417861
Miami416473
Jasper405657
Knox403691
Putnam393762
Wabash376184
Adams362756
Jefferson357887
Ripley356271
White344254
Daviess3139101
Wells308381
Greene301285
Decatur296393
Posey292035
Scott291058
Fayette289064
Clay282749
LaGrange279873
Washington259738
Randolph249884
Jennings247850
Spencer242431
Fountain241450
Starke233859
Owen228259
Sullivan227143
Fulton211646
Jay204932
Carroll202423
Perry196439
Orange196356
Vermillion185444
Rush180327
Tipton176048
Franklin175535
Parke160416
Pike144834
Blackford139432
Pulaski126049
Newton124737
Benton111715
Brown107543
Crawford107117
Martin93315
Warren89615
Switzerland8698
Union74610
Ohio59011
Unassigned0430