Clear

Florida governor's office says state could withhold salaries of officials who enact school mask mandates

Florida governor's office says state could withhold salaries of officials who enact school mask mandates

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 6:50 PM
Updated: Aug 9, 2021 6:50 PM
Posted By: By Rebekah Riess and Steve Almasy, CNN

In a move that escalated Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fight over mask mandates, the governor's office said Monday that the state board of education could move to withhold the salaries of superintendents and school board members who disregard the governor's executive order prohibiting mask mandates for school districts.

Last month DeSantis, a Republican, issued an executive order requiring the state's health and education departments to create rules preventing local school mask mandates. Several lawsuits have since been filed challenging the constitutionality of the executive order.

Some school districts are considering mask mandates and at least one has said masks will be required unless the parents opt out.

A statement from the governor's office on Monday says the state board of education "could move to withhold the salary of the district superintendent or school board members."

The statement says one of DeSantis' priorities is to protect parents' rights.

"I think the fairest thing to do is just say let parents make the decisions," DeSantis said last week at an event at a Tampa hospital.

A GOP senator from Louisiana said Sunday he disagrees with DeSantis' ban on local school officials imposing mask mandates.

"The local official should have control here. I don't want top down from Washington, DC. I don't want top down from a governor's office," Sen. Bill Cassidy, who is also a physician, told CNN's Dana Bash.

"When it comes to local conditions, if my hospital is full and my vaccination rate is low and infection rate is going crazy, we should allow local officials to make those decisions best for their community," he added.

The Florida Democratic Party on Monday addressed DeSantis' stance while referring to Cassidy's comments.

"Gov. DeSantis, if you won't listen to pleas from worried parents, students and children from across Florida, will you at least listen to physician and GOP Senator @BillCassidy? Local school boards should decide on public health measures, not Tallahassee," it tweeted.

Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that DeSantis' position and the similar one of Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott are "so self-defeating."

Hotez said that heath officials have seen a sharp rise in children being hospitalized.

"And for the first time that I can remember since the start of this pandemic, we're seeing kids in pediatric intensive care units in large numbers to the point where even pediatric intensive care units are getting overwhelmed," he said.

That can be attributed in part to another respiratory virus, but a lot of it is Covid-19 as well, he said.

"If we're already seeing Covid-19 pediatric ICU admissions in children's hospitalizations before school's open, what's going to happen after that?" he said. "Schools are going to be an accelerant for this if we don't have all of those kids masked."

DeSantis' executive order says school mask guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "lacks a well-grounded scientific justification."

Mask mandates considered

The superintendent of Miami-Dade Public Schools said Sunday he hopes to reopen schools in two weeks with masking in place while avoiding the governor's punitive funding threats. The district is Florida's largest public school system.

"We hope to be able to negotiate a reopening of schools with protocols that number one, provide protection for our students with masks, while simultaneously avoiding financial consequences, perhaps allowing some degree of parental opt-out provisions," Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said Sunday on CBS's "Face the Nation."

Carvalho decried the politicization of the pandemic and said the district has been guided by science and the advice of medical experts when creating its Covid-19 protocols.

"It is sad that currently in America we see this rhetorical narrative that is deeply influenced by politics rather than medicine and the wide advice by those who know best what's in the best interest of our students and the professionals who teach them," he said.

Hillsborough County Public Schools will require face coverings, but Superintendent Addison Davis said Sunday that parents can opt their children out. Classes start Tuesday.

Orange County Public Schools issued a mask mandate for the upcoming school year, according to a press release issued by the district late Friday. Orange County is home to Orlando.

A surge of cases in the Sunshine State

Florida is seeing a dramatic surge in Covid-19 cases. The state reported 134,506 new Covid-19 cases over the past week on Friday, more than any other seven-day period during the pandemic.

And the average number of new daily cases in Florida over the past two weeks is 107% higher than the prior two-week period, according to data on Monday from Johns Hopkins University.

The state on Sunday reported 13,596 new Covid-19 cases among children younger than 12 years old last week, according to data from the Florida Department of Health (DOH).

There were 10,585 new cases for the age group reported the previous week, ending July 29, DOH data shows.

With many Florida children headed back to school this week, the current new case positivity rate for children under 12 is 20.5%, which is higher than the overall state new case positivity rate of 18.9%, according to DOH weekly reports.

The new case positivity rate for the 12-19 age group is 24.3%, according to DOH data released Friday.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Warm & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Clay County Humane Society Video

Image

Monday: Heavy rain early, cloudy. High: 86

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Community gathers to honor Chloe Carroll

Image

New playground promotes inclusion

Image

Residents enjoyed a morning of supporting their furry friends

Image

Power outage is impacting thousands of local residents

Image

A muggy Saturday evening

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1436353

Reported Deaths: 25936
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56882210592
DuPage949261322
Will792751045
Lake700751028
Kane60685817
Winnebago35218525
Madison33305538
St. Clair30979530
McHenry29984299
Peoria23920347
Champaign22090159
Sangamon20246249
McLean19155194
Tazewell17750309
Rock Island15539329
Kankakee14866224
Kendall13682101
LaSalle13095256
Macon11387214
Vermilion10506154
DeKalb10391123
Adams10121131
Williamson8617138
Whiteside7295174
Boone701880
Ogle634984
Grundy613879
Clinton603193
Coles5967101
Knox5807157
Jackson571865
Henry519970
Macoupin511290
Franklin509879
Marion5010120
Livingston499995
Woodford497183
Stephenson493986
Effingham486675
Jefferson4800124
Monroe459595
Randolph442587
Lee425754
Morgan424194
Logan419766
Fulton417459
Christian409876
Montgomery393174
Bureau389087
Perry338662
Iroquois336868
Fayette329856
McDonough314551
Jersey288052
Saline281658
Douglas268136
Union259342
Lawrence248527
Shelby240438
Crawford229926
Bond216424
Cass214627
Pike208653
Carroll206937
Hancock202332
Ford198750
Wayne198053
Clark195234
Warren189050
White188826
Richland188343
Jo Daviess184824
Edgar183042
Washington174025
Moultrie170429
Mason168347
Clay164743
De Witt163329
Johnson161917
Greene160235
Piatt159214
Wabash155012
Mercer153434
Massac148441
Cumberland132320
Menard131612
Jasper118318
Marshall114019
Hamilton94916
Schuyler8467
Brown8276
Pulaski7628
Stark67626
Edwards66512
Calhoun5552
Scott5522
Henderson53414
Gallatin5254
Alexander51411
Putnam4973
Hardin41612
Pope3624
Unassigned582432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 781326

Reported Deaths: 14054
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1073991820
Lake574481034
Allen43858701
Hamilton37862428
St. Joseph37642569
Elkhart29991472
Vanderburgh23892407
Tippecanoe23876232
Porter19749327
Johnson19182395
Hendricks18398323
Clark13896199
Madison13851350
Vigo13083256
Monroe12761180
LaPorte12693225
Delaware11287198
Howard10932237
Kosciusko9874124
Hancock8937152
Bartholomew8408157
Warrick8323157
Floyd8215183
Grant7518182
Boone7358105
Wayne7300201
Morgan7050143
Marshall6399117
Dubois6384118
Cass6168112
Noble610691
Dearborn610178
Henry6046111
Jackson524177
Shelby520998
Lawrence5095129
Gibson475697
Clinton468056
Montgomery467992
DeKalb467486
Harrison463277
Huntington439382
Whitley425745
Steuben417861
Miami416473
Jasper405657
Knox403691
Putnam393762
Wabash376184
Adams362756
Jefferson357887
Ripley356271
White344254
Daviess3139101
Wells308381
Greene301285
Decatur296393
Posey292035
Scott291058
Fayette289064
Clay282749
LaGrange279873
Washington259738
Randolph249884
Jennings247850
Spencer242431
Fountain241450
Starke233859
Owen228259
Sullivan227143
Fulton211646
Jay204932
Carroll202423
Perry196439
Orange196356
Vermillion185444
Rush180327
Tipton176048
Franklin175535
Parke160416
Pike144834
Blackford139432
Pulaski126049
Newton124737
Benton111715
Brown107543
Crawford107117
Martin93315
Warren89615
Switzerland8698
Union74610
Ohio59011
Unassigned0430