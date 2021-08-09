Clear

Real estate tycoon Robert Durst, accused of killing his close friend, will take the stand

Real estate tycoon Robert Durst, accused of killing his close friend, will take the stand

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 6:30 PM
Updated: Aug 9, 2021 6:30 PM
Posted By: By Paul Vercammen, Eric Levenson and Amir Vera, CNN

Robert Durst, the eccentric millionaire subject of the HBO crime documentary "The Jinx," will soon take the witness stand in his defense as he stands trial for murder in the 2000 killing of his close friend and confidante Susan Berman.

Durst, 78 and frail, had been expected to testify last week, but the trial was adjourned Thursday after a person in the courtroom tested positive for Covid-19, the court said in a statement. Judge Mark Windham determined that the trial will resume Monday with continued cross-examination of memory expert Dr. Elizabeth Loftus.

Durst is charged with first-degree murder in the 2000 death of Berman at her Beverly Hills home hours before she was set to talk to investigators about the mysterious disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst, who was last seen in 1982.

Durst has long denied killing Berman, and his lawyer has said that he panicked and ran after finding her body. He has pleaded not guilty.

The trial began early last year but was suspended in March 2020 after just a few days due to the coronavirus pandemic. It finally resumed this May, and prosecutors rested their case last week after several months of testimony.

Durst's expected testimony is just the latest chapter in an unusual life story that reached mass audiences through "The Jinx" miniseries in 2015.

He was arrested in New Orleans the night before the final episode of the show, making the finale must-see TV. And in its final moments, Durst went into the bathroom, apparently not realizing his microphone was still on, and made a series of comments that became infamous.

"There it is. You're caught," he said in a series of seemingly unrelated sentences. "He was right. I was wrong."

"What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course."

The comments came across to audiences as a stunning confession. However, transcripts of the audio recording in court revealed that the quotes were spliced and edited to be in a different order and context, The New York Times has reported.

Durst's health has deteriorated since then, and he looks and sounds frail in court. He is thin, bent-over and in a wheelchair and speaks in a whispery voice.

Earlier this week, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark Windham rejected Durst's lawyers' latest bid to delay or end the trial because of his health issues. Durst has bladder cancer and has undergone multiple surgeries, including the insertion of a shunt in his head to relieve pressure on his brain.

"I'm worried about his health," his longtime attorney Dick DeGuerin said. "I'm worried about his ability to survive and his ability to understand complex questions, both direct and cross-examination."

What to expect from his testimony

Testifying in one's own defense is uncommon for murder defendants, but the tactic worked for Durst in a previous murder trial.

In 2003, an animated Durst testified he had fatally shot a neighbor, Morris Black, in self-defense and admitted he cut up his body with surgical precision and dumped it in Galveston Bay. He said he did so in a panic, while prosecutors said he wanted to steal the man's identity and escape the investigation of his wife's disappearance.

The Texas murder trial revealed more about Durst's often eccentric behavior, including how he posed as a mute woman as he hid out in Galveston.

The jury in Texas accepted Durst's self-defense assertion, acquitting him of murder.

Durst's testimony is expected to last several days, and legal analysts caution that he needs to be careful with his words.

His testimony "could open the door to all types of prior bad conduct that he could be questioned about," said CNN legal analyst Joey Jackson. "If the jury thinks he's lying, being evasive or if he's unsympathetic, a conviction is assured."

The medical issues could also come into play.

"There is a still a slight chance of raising the sympathy of someone on the jury," said Loyola Law School professor Stan Goldman.

But Jackson believes Durst needs to be careful about how jurors perceive his medical issues. "If he testifies and feigns sickness or incapacity, the jury will see right through it," said Jackson.

Also, Judge Windham could still delay the trial due to Durst's poor health, Goldman said.

"That's if the judge changes his mind and determines Durst's condition makes him unfit to testify at this time or in the foreseeable future," Goldman said.

How we got here

Prosecutors allege that Durst shot Berman in the head from behind to stop her from incriminating him in the disappearance of this first wife, Kathleen, in 1982. They say Durst confided to Berman that he had killed Kathleen, and that she helped him cover his tracks.

Durst will likely be cross-examined by Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney John Lewin, who has relentlessly pursued Durst for Berman's murder.

Lewin and Durst squared off in a New Orleans jail cell in 2015 after Durst agreed to an interview that would last three hours, without his lawyers present, making potentially damaging claims and lamenting his many physical ailments.

"My life expectancy is about five years," the eccentric millionaire said in the 2015 interview.

There is little physical evidence in Berman's nearly 20-year-old unsolved death. There are no eyewitnesses and no murder weapon.

One key piece of evidence is the so-called "cadaver" note, a cryptic letter sent to police with Berman's address and the word "cadaver" in caps that led detectives to her body.

In the HBO documentary "The Jinx," Durst said the letter could have been sent only by Berman's killer. Defense lawyers previously denied Durst wrote the note, and they tried to exclude from trial handwriting evidence about it.

But in a court filing late last year, lawyers for the real estate mogul reversed course and acknowledged that Durst penned the anonymous note. "This does not change the fact that Bob Durst did not kill Susan Berman," DeGuerin said at the time.

Also in the documentary, filmmakers confronted Durst with another letter he once mailed Berman, with nearly identical handwriting to the "cadaver" note. In both, Beverly Hills was misspelled as "BEVERLEY."

Lewin, in the interview with Durst, asked him, "Why would you think the killer would have left a note?"

"I'm gonna stay away from that," Durst replied.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Warm & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Clay County Humane Society Video

Image

Monday: Heavy rain early, cloudy. High: 86

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Community gathers to honor Chloe Carroll

Image

New playground promotes inclusion

Image

Residents enjoyed a morning of supporting their furry friends

Image

Power outage is impacting thousands of local residents

Image

A muggy Saturday evening

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1436353

Reported Deaths: 25936
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56882210592
DuPage949261322
Will792751045
Lake700751028
Kane60685817
Winnebago35218525
Madison33305538
St. Clair30979530
McHenry29984299
Peoria23920347
Champaign22090159
Sangamon20246249
McLean19155194
Tazewell17750309
Rock Island15539329
Kankakee14866224
Kendall13682101
LaSalle13095256
Macon11387214
Vermilion10506154
DeKalb10391123
Adams10121131
Williamson8617138
Whiteside7295174
Boone701880
Ogle634984
Grundy613879
Clinton603193
Coles5967101
Knox5807157
Jackson571865
Henry519970
Macoupin511290
Franklin509879
Marion5010120
Livingston499995
Woodford497183
Stephenson493986
Effingham486675
Jefferson4800124
Monroe459595
Randolph442587
Lee425754
Morgan424194
Logan419766
Fulton417459
Christian409876
Montgomery393174
Bureau389087
Perry338662
Iroquois336868
Fayette329856
McDonough314551
Jersey288052
Saline281658
Douglas268136
Union259342
Lawrence248527
Shelby240438
Crawford229926
Bond216424
Cass214627
Pike208653
Carroll206937
Hancock202332
Ford198750
Wayne198053
Clark195234
Warren189050
White188826
Richland188343
Jo Daviess184824
Edgar183042
Washington174025
Moultrie170429
Mason168347
Clay164743
De Witt163329
Johnson161917
Greene160235
Piatt159214
Wabash155012
Mercer153434
Massac148441
Cumberland132320
Menard131612
Jasper118318
Marshall114019
Hamilton94916
Schuyler8467
Brown8276
Pulaski7628
Stark67626
Edwards66512
Calhoun5552
Scott5522
Henderson53414
Gallatin5254
Alexander51411
Putnam4973
Hardin41612
Pope3624
Unassigned582432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 781326

Reported Deaths: 14054
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1073991820
Lake574481034
Allen43858701
Hamilton37862428
St. Joseph37642569
Elkhart29991472
Vanderburgh23892407
Tippecanoe23876232
Porter19749327
Johnson19182395
Hendricks18398323
Clark13896199
Madison13851350
Vigo13083256
Monroe12761180
LaPorte12693225
Delaware11287198
Howard10932237
Kosciusko9874124
Hancock8937152
Bartholomew8408157
Warrick8323157
Floyd8215183
Grant7518182
Boone7358105
Wayne7300201
Morgan7050143
Marshall6399117
Dubois6384118
Cass6168112
Noble610691
Dearborn610178
Henry6046111
Jackson524177
Shelby520998
Lawrence5095129
Gibson475697
Clinton468056
Montgomery467992
DeKalb467486
Harrison463277
Huntington439382
Whitley425745
Steuben417861
Miami416473
Jasper405657
Knox403691
Putnam393762
Wabash376184
Adams362756
Jefferson357887
Ripley356271
White344254
Daviess3139101
Wells308381
Greene301285
Decatur296393
Posey292035
Scott291058
Fayette289064
Clay282749
LaGrange279873
Washington259738
Randolph249884
Jennings247850
Spencer242431
Fountain241450
Starke233859
Owen228259
Sullivan227143
Fulton211646
Jay204932
Carroll202423
Perry196439
Orange196356
Vermillion185444
Rush180327
Tipton176048
Franklin175535
Parke160416
Pike144834
Blackford139432
Pulaski126049
Newton124737
Benton111715
Brown107543
Crawford107117
Martin93315
Warren89615
Switzerland8698
Union74610
Ohio59011
Unassigned0430