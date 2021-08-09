Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Things look grim in Afghanistan, even with US airpower. In 22 days, they could be much worse

Things look grim in Afghanistan, even with US airpower. In 22 days, they could be much worse

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 5:00 PM
Updated: Aug 9, 2021 5:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Nick Paton Walsh, CNN

Many thought it would happen like this. But to see it so fast, so stark, brings no comfort in the prediction. The last five days have brought Afghanistan to arguably the most perilous place in the last two decades.

At least five Afghan provincial capitals have fallen to the Taliban, including the major city of Kunduz, while another, Ghazni, is in peril. The US project and its Afghan allies have never seen territory fall to the Taliban so fast.

But there's been another casualty: the hope that the Taliban could be left to rage in rural Afghanistan, where they have more support, but be kept out of the cities, has for the most part evaporated.

Are these changes irreversible? Usually, the answer would be a swift "no," with US airpower sweeping in, and the insurgency being pushed out by pinpoint strikes from above and Afghan commandos on the ground. But it is harder to use airpower when fighting for cities brimming with civilians. And Afghan security forces -- or at least their reliable commandos -- are a limited asset. It must be hard for Afghanistan's generals to know which fires to put out.

There is another, pressing complication: the United States has made it clear that 22 days from now, when the withdrawal of all international troops is complete, the airstrikes that often hold the insurgency back will stop, and air power will be used in a limited capacity to hit terror-related targets. Absent a last-minute change, this slim advantage will vanish -- not that these strikes have particularly changed the direction of the past five days.

Even critics of the lackluster and fickle application of the US during its longest war should find no comfort in how the seemingly inevitable has come to pass. After 20 years, leaving was pretty much the only thing America had not tried; but it was foolish to think that something pleasant lurked under this Band-Aid as it was torn off. There was strategic courage in President Joe Biden's acceptance that the US should not indefinitely apply just enough force to hold the Taliban back. But that's the only real comfort many expected from his rapid, unconditional departure.

US diplomats continue to express hope that the peace process will bear fruit. That the Taliban representatives they are talking with in Doha -- an older, perhaps externally softer group of elders -- intend to alter the raging march to victory of their younger fighters. Critics have scorned this hope and dubbed the negotiations a sham, while some point out it remains wise to keep the door to talks open for any occasion down the line.

Regardless of who is right, it is startling to see the US, after so long wielding extraordinary might daily in Afghanistan, reduced to pleading for a peaceful settlement. The hope the 2021 Taliban had learned -- from their period in power as a pariah in the 1990s -- that they need international aid to keep the country afloat, still underpins a lot of US diplomacy. That can only seem more misguided after Sunday's rejection of any possible ceasefire by the Taliban. They seem to want victory, and little else.

So what next? This is already shaping up to be a terrifying summer for millions of Afghans. The less optimistic Afghan voices I heard during an April trip conceded they might, if the summer months went badly, lose parts of the country. They admitted they might see the Taliban return to the territory of Afghanistan and then use this partial "emirate" -- as the militants like to dub the areas they control -- to begin to negotiate with added legitimacy. But the cities they are pressuring, or have taken, are beginning to form a circle around Kabul.

The capital -- home to possibly as many as 6 million people, with all the money, arms and security that 20 years of billions of American dollars can buy -- does not seem vulnerable to a Taliban takeover thus far. It would be a steep challenge for the insurgents to stroll into the city, caught as it is in a hilltop bowl, with the same ease with which the Northern Alliance expelled them back in 2001. But the Taliban have proven how penetrable Kabul is to them in the past week, by assassinating government spokesmen, a local official and even prison prosecutors.

Similar lurches forwards by the insurgency have paused before. It is also possible Afghan security forces will see success in the key city of Lashkar Gah in Helmand province, and find a bottom line that they are able to hold.

But it is the broad look of consternation and confusion from Western officials about how to respond that must give the insurgency the greatest succor. After more than a dozen years of repeating the same talking points that rested on what they thought was a flawless strategy, the West is truly unsure what to say. Plea for peace, threaten more airpower, or insist the main cities will hold?

The sort of society that Western money bought for allied Afghans was often corrupt, unfair and at times undemocratic. Yet what comes next is palpably worse still. Warlordism risks filling the gap between government collapse and insurgent domination. The Taliban are showing their old, ugly face.

UNICEF drew attention last week to the flogging of a 12-year-old boy in Faryab by "a member of an anti-government element. There have been several reports of insurgents killing government loyal officials. The Taliban's open, English-speaking spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, often decries such brutality. But that does not stop it happening.

At least 27 children have been killed and 136 injured during the past 72 hours in Afghanistan, the United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said in a statement Monday. "These atrocities are evidence of the brutal nature and scale of violence in Afghanistan which preys on already vulnerable children," it added.

Another threat, as security collapses, is the return of the reason the US went there in the first place: terrorism. Al Qaeda are doing well, Afghan officials have told me, and there are said to be thousands of loosely affiliated foreign fighters on the battlefield.

A "24-7 hype party" is how Rita Katz, head of extremist monitoring group SITE, described al Qaeda social media channels. "In some ways, it feels like the earlier days of the Syria Civil War amid Nusra Front's victories -- except now on a completely different scale, given the Taliban's horrifying momentum," Katz tweeted.

History has repeated itself so many times already for Afghans, they are beyond farce now. The enduring question of the next months is whether the West -- faced with the discomfort of the apparently inevitable happening -- decides to change course, if it is not too late.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Showers and Storms Early
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Clay County Humane Society Video

Image

Monday: Heavy rain early, cloudy. High: 86

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Community gathers to honor Chloe Carroll

Image

New playground promotes inclusion

Image

Residents enjoyed a morning of supporting their furry friends

Image

Power outage is impacting thousands of local residents

Image

A muggy Saturday evening

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1436353

Reported Deaths: 25936
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56882210592
DuPage949261322
Will792751045
Lake700751028
Kane60685817
Winnebago35218525
Madison33305538
St. Clair30979530
McHenry29984299
Peoria23920347
Champaign22090159
Sangamon20246249
McLean19155194
Tazewell17750309
Rock Island15539329
Kankakee14866224
Kendall13682101
LaSalle13095256
Macon11387214
Vermilion10506154
DeKalb10391123
Adams10121131
Williamson8617138
Whiteside7295174
Boone701880
Ogle634984
Grundy613879
Clinton603193
Coles5967101
Knox5807157
Jackson571865
Henry519970
Macoupin511290
Franklin509879
Marion5010120
Livingston499995
Woodford497183
Stephenson493986
Effingham486675
Jefferson4800124
Monroe459595
Randolph442587
Lee425754
Morgan424194
Logan419766
Fulton417459
Christian409876
Montgomery393174
Bureau389087
Perry338662
Iroquois336868
Fayette329856
McDonough314551
Jersey288052
Saline281658
Douglas268136
Union259342
Lawrence248527
Shelby240438
Crawford229926
Bond216424
Cass214627
Pike208653
Carroll206937
Hancock202332
Ford198750
Wayne198053
Clark195234
Warren189050
White188826
Richland188343
Jo Daviess184824
Edgar183042
Washington174025
Moultrie170429
Mason168347
Clay164743
De Witt163329
Johnson161917
Greene160235
Piatt159214
Wabash155012
Mercer153434
Massac148441
Cumberland132320
Menard131612
Jasper118318
Marshall114019
Hamilton94916
Schuyler8467
Brown8276
Pulaski7628
Stark67626
Edwards66512
Calhoun5552
Scott5522
Henderson53414
Gallatin5254
Alexander51411
Putnam4973
Hardin41612
Pope3624
Unassigned582432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 781326

Reported Deaths: 14054
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1073991820
Lake574481034
Allen43858701
Hamilton37862428
St. Joseph37642569
Elkhart29991472
Vanderburgh23892407
Tippecanoe23876232
Porter19749327
Johnson19182395
Hendricks18398323
Clark13896199
Madison13851350
Vigo13083256
Monroe12761180
LaPorte12693225
Delaware11287198
Howard10932237
Kosciusko9874124
Hancock8937152
Bartholomew8408157
Warrick8323157
Floyd8215183
Grant7518182
Boone7358105
Wayne7300201
Morgan7050143
Marshall6399117
Dubois6384118
Cass6168112
Noble610691
Dearborn610178
Henry6046111
Jackson524177
Shelby520998
Lawrence5095129
Gibson475697
Clinton468056
Montgomery467992
DeKalb467486
Harrison463277
Huntington439382
Whitley425745
Steuben417861
Miami416473
Jasper405657
Knox403691
Putnam393762
Wabash376184
Adams362756
Jefferson357887
Ripley356271
White344254
Daviess3139101
Wells308381
Greene301285
Decatur296393
Posey292035
Scott291058
Fayette289064
Clay282749
LaGrange279873
Washington259738
Randolph249884
Jennings247850
Spencer242431
Fountain241450
Starke233859
Owen228259
Sullivan227143
Fulton211646
Jay204932
Carroll202423
Perry196439
Orange196356
Vermillion185444
Rush180327
Tipton176048
Franklin175535
Parke160416
Pike144834
Blackford139432
Pulaski126049
Newton124737
Benton111715
Brown107543
Crawford107117
Martin93315
Warren89615
Switzerland8698
Union74610
Ohio59011
Unassigned0430